Internationalize your Gatsby site.
Turn your gatsby site into an internationalization-framework out of the box powered by react-intl.
Support automatic redirection based on the user's preferred language in browser provided by browser-lang.
Support multi-language url routes in a single page component. This means you don't have to create separate pages such as
pages/en/index.js or
pages/ko/index.js.
When you build multilingual sites, Google recommends using different URLs for each language version of a page rather than using cookies or browser settings to adjust the content language on the page. (read more)
Demo: http://gatsby-starter-default-intl.netlify.com
Source: https://github.com/wiziple/gatsby-plugin-intl/tree/master/examples/gatsby-starter-default-intl
Feel free to send us PR to add your project.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-intl
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-intl`,
options: {
// language JSON resource path
path: `${__dirname}/src/intl`,
// supported language
languages: [`en`, `ko`, `de`],
// language file path
defaultLanguage: `ko`,
// option to redirect to `/ko` when connecting `/`
redirect: true,
},
},
]
For example,
|language resource file
|language
|src/intl/en.json
|English
|src/intl/ko.json
|Korean
|src/intl/de.json
|German
You can use
injectIntl HOC on any react components including page components.
import React from "react"
import { injectIntl, Link, FormattedMessage } from "gatsby-plugin-intl"
const IndexPage = ({ intl }) => {
return (
<Layout>
<SEO
title={intl.formatMessage({ id: "title" })}
/>
<Link to="/page-2/">
{intl.formatMessage({ id: "go_page2" })}
{/* OR <FormattedMessage id="go_page2" /> */}
</Link>
</Layout>
)
}
export default injectIntl(IndexPage)
Or you can use the new
useIntl hook.
import React from "react"
import { useIntl, Link, FormattedMessage } from "gatsby-plugin-intl"
const IndexPage = () => {
const intl = useIntl()
return (
<Layout>
<SEO
title={intl.formatMessage({ id: "title" })}
/>
<Link to="/page-2/">
{intl.formatMessage({ id: "go_page2" })}
{/* OR <FormattedMessage id="go_page2" /> */}
</Link>
</Layout>
)
}
export default IndexPage
Let's say you have two pages (
index.js and
page-2.js) in your
pages directory. The plugin will create static pages for every language.
|file
|English
|Korean
|German
|Default*
|src/pages/index.js
|/en
|/ko
|/de
|/
|src/pages/page-2.js
|/en/page-2
|/ko/page-2
|/de/page-2
|/page-2
Default Pages and Redirection
If redirect option is
true,
/ or
/page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g)
/ko or
/ko/page-2. Otherwise, the pages will render
defaultLangugage language. You can also specify additional component to be rendered on redirection page by adding
redirectComponent option.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|path
|string
|language JSON resource path
|languages
|string[]
|supported language keys
|defaultLanguage
|string
|default language when visiting
/page instead of
ko/page
|redirect
|boolean
|if the value is
true,
/ or
/page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g)
/ko or
/ko/page-2. Otherwise, the pages will render
defaultLangugage language.
|redirectComponent
|string (optional)
|additional component file path to be rendered on with a redirection component for SEO.
To make it easy to handle i18n with multi-language url routes, the plugin provides several components.
To use it, simply import it from
gatsby-plugin-intl.
|Component
|Type
|Description
|Link
|component
|This is a wrapper around @gatsby’s Link component that adds useful enhancements for multi-language routes. All props are passed through to @gatsby’s Link component.
|navigate
|function
|This is a wrapper around @gatsby’s navigate function that adds useful enhancements for multi-language routes. All options are passed through to @gatsby’s navigate function.
|changeLocale
|function
|A function that replaces your locale.
changeLocale(locale, to = null)
|IntlContextConsumer
|component
|A context component to get plugin configuration on the component level.
|injectIntl
|component
|https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/API#injection-api
|FormattedMessage
|component
|https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#string-formatting-components
|and more...
|https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components
MIT © Daewoong Moon