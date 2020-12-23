Internationalize your Gatsby site.

Features

Turn your gatsby site into an internationalization-framework out of the box powered by react-intl.

Support automatic redirection based on the user's preferred language in browser provided by browser-lang.

Support multi-language url routes in a single page component. This means you don't have to create separate pages such as pages/en/index.js or pages/ko/index.js .

When you build multilingual sites, Google recommends using different URLs for each language version of a page rather than using cookies or browser settings to adjust the content language on the page. (read more)

Starters

Demo: http://gatsby-starter-default-intl.netlify.com

Source: https://github.com/wiziple/gatsby-plugin-intl/tree/master/examples/gatsby-starter-default-intl

Showcase

Feel free to send us PR to add your project.

How to use

Install package

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-intl

Add a plugin to your gatsby-config.js

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-intl` , options : { path : ` ${__dirname} /src/intl` , languages : [ `en` , `ko` , `de` ], defaultLanguage : `ko` , redirect : true , }, }, ]

You'll also need to add language JSON resources to the project.

For example,

language resource file language src/intl/en.json English src/intl/ko.json Korean src/intl/de.json German

Change your components

You can use injectIntl HOC on any react components including page components.

import React from "react" import { injectIntl, Link, FormattedMessage } from "gatsby-plugin-intl" const IndexPage = ( { intl } ) => { return ( <Layout> <SEO title={intl.formatMessage({ id: "title" })} /> <Link to="/page-2/"> {intl.formatMessage({ id: "go_page2" })} {/* OR <FormattedMessage id="go_page2" /> */} </Link> </Layout> ) } export default injectIntl(IndexPage)

Or you can use the new useIntl hook.

import React from "react" import { useIntl, Link, FormattedMessage } from "gatsby-plugin-intl" const IndexPage = () => { const intl = useIntl() return ( <Layout> <SEO title={intl.formatMessage({ id: "title" })} /> <Link to="/page-2/"> {intl.formatMessage({ id: "go_page2" })} {/* OR <FormattedMessage id="go_page2" /> */} </Link> </Layout> ) } export default IndexPage

How It Works

Let's say you have two pages ( index.js and page-2.js ) in your pages directory. The plugin will create static pages for every language.

file English Korean German Default* src/pages/index.js /en /ko /de / src/pages/page-2.js /en/page-2 /ko/page-2 /de/page-2 /page-2

Default Pages and Redirection

If redirect option is true , / or /page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g) /ko or /ko/page-2 . Otherwise, the pages will render defaultLangugage language. You can also specify additional component to be rendered on redirection page by adding redirectComponent option.

Plugin Options

Option Type Description path string language JSON resource path languages string[] supported language keys defaultLanguage string default language when visiting /page instead of ko/page redirect boolean if the value is true , / or /page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g) /ko or /ko/page-2 . Otherwise, the pages will render defaultLangugage language. redirectComponent string (optional) additional component file path to be rendered on with a redirection component for SEO.

Components

To make it easy to handle i18n with multi-language url routes, the plugin provides several components.

To use it, simply import it from gatsby-plugin-intl .

Component Type Description Link component This is a wrapper around @gatsby’s Link component that adds useful enhancements for multi-language routes. All props are passed through to @gatsby’s Link component. navigate function This is a wrapper around @gatsby’s navigate function that adds useful enhancements for multi-language routes. All options are passed through to @gatsby’s navigate function. changeLocale function A function that replaces your locale. changeLocale(locale, to = null) IntlContextConsumer component A context component to get plugin configuration on the component level. injectIntl component https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/API#injection-api FormattedMessage component https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#string-formatting-components and more... https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components

License

MIT © Daewoong Moon