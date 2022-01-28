Easily add Intercom to your Gatsby site.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-intercom-spa
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-intercom-spa',
options: {
app_id: 'YOUR_INTERCOM_APP_ID',
include_in_development: true,
delay_timeout: 0,
hide_default_launcher: false,
}
}
]
app_id - Required. Your Intercom application ID
include_in_development - Optional. Defaults to
false
delay_timeout - Optional. Number of milliseconds to wait before loading the Intercom widget. Defaults to
0
hide_default_launcher - Optional. Hide the launcher icon on load. Defaults to
false