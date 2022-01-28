openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gatsby-plugin-intercom-spa

by toriihq
0.2.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to add intercom onto a site

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-intercom-spa

Easily add Intercom to your Gatsby site.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-intercom-spa

How to use

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-intercom-spa',
    options: {
      app_id: 'YOUR_INTERCOM_APP_ID',
      include_in_development: true,
      delay_timeout: 0,
      hide_default_launcher: false,
    }
  }
]

Configuration

  • app_id - Required. Your Intercom application ID
  • include_in_development - Optional. Defaults to false
  • delay_timeout - Optional. Number of milliseconds to wait before loading the Intercom widget. Defaults to 0
  • hide_default_launcher - Optional. Hide the launcher icon on load. Defaults to false

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial