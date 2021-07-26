This package has been replaced by
@imgix/gatsby
The official Imgix plugin is based on this package and includes additional features such as gatsby-plugin-image support. Please migrate to
@imgix/gatsby.
This repository and npm package is deprecated.
Gatsby plugin which enables the use of Imgix to apply image transformations at request-time.
For most cases, this plugin can replace the use of
gatsby-transformer-sharp
and speed up your build times significantly.
Learn more about Imgix on their site.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-imgix
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-imgix',
options: {
// Imgix source domain. This is required.
domain: 'example-domain.imgix.net',
// Imgix source secure URL token. Providing this will automatically
// secure all of your image URLs. This is required if your source type
// is a Web Proxy.
// See: https://docs.imgix.com/setup/securing-images
//
// Note that this is a private key and should be hidden behind an
// environment variable.
// See: https://www.gatsbyjs.org/docs/environment-variables/#server-side-nodejs
secureUrlToken: process.env.IMGIX_SECURE_URL_TOKEN,
// Imgix source type. If your source type is a Web Proxy, set this to
// "webProxy". Otherwise, you may omit this field. URLs provided to the
// plugin will automatically be converted to a Web Proxy-compatible URL
// if set to "webProxy".
sourceType: 'webProxy',
// List of fields to copy into `fields` as Imgix images. You may list
// as many fields as needed.
fields: [
{
// The node type containing the image to copy.
nodeType: 'MarkdownRemark',
// Name of the new field to create. If you set this to
// "featuredImage", a field at `fields.featuredImage` will be
// created.
fieldName: 'featuredImage',
// Function to get the URL in the node. This function should return
// the URL as a string. If your field contains an array of URLs,
// change the `getUrl` option name to `getUrls`.
getUrl: (node) => node.frontmatter.featured_image,
},
],
},
},
],
}
Fields setup in your configuration are copied into a
fields property on the
image's node.
For example, a
ShopifyProduct node with an image field named
featuredImage
could be queried like the following:
Note: Learn to use the GraphQL tool and Ctrl+Spacebar at http://localhost:8000/___graphql to discover the types and properties of your GraphQL model.
query {
allShopifyProduct {
nodes {
id
fields {
featuredImage {
url
}
}
}
}
}
fields is a special Gatsby field reserved for plugins to add data to existing
nodes. If
fields does not already exist on your node, it will be added
automatically.
See the documentation for
createNodeField for more
information.
Imgix image transformations are applied via URL parameters. The
url field
accepts an
imgixParams argument to build a URL with the provided parameters.
query {
allShopifyProduct {
nodes {
id
fields {
featuredImage {
# 800px width and grayscale
url(imgixParams: { w: 800, sat: -100 })
}
}
}
}
}
Responsive images to display using
gatsby-image can be queried
using the
fixed or
fluid field.
Use this pattern where
...ImageFragment is one of the following fragments:
GatsbyImgixFixed
GatsbyImgixFixed_noBase64
GatsbyImgixFluid
GatsbyImgixFluid_noBase64
Learn about the different types of responsive images and fragments from
gatsby-image’s official docs.
query {
allShopifyProduct {
nodes {
id
fields {
featuredImage {
fluid {
...ImageFragment
}
}
}
}
}
}
Full example:
query {
allShopifyProduct {
nodes {
id
fields {
featuredImage {
fluid(maxWidth: 1000, maxHeight: 800) {
...GatsbyImgixFluid
}
}
}
}
}
}
The following functions are provided to build a
gatsby-image-compatible object
for
fixed and
fluid responsive images. These functions are used internally
by this plugin to build the
gatsby-image objects.
Docs coming soon
Docs coming soon
gatsby-plugin-imgix can be used to provide
gatsby-image
support to your Imgix-backed plugin. Source plugins that serve Imgix URLs, such
as
gatsby-source-prismic, use this plugin for drop-in support of GraphQL-based
image transformations.
The following plugins use
gatsby-plugin-imgix:
The following functions can be used to integrate
gatsby-plugin-imgix with your
plugin.
All field config creators generate configs that can be provided to Gatsby's type builders.
Creates all types needed by the field config generators, including the shared Fixed and Fluid object types and interfaces.
All types returned by this function must be created to use the field creators. Alternatively, each type can be created individually using the exported functions.
import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby'
import { createImgixTypes } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix'
export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode['createSchemaCustomization'] = async (
gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs,
) => {
const { actions, cache, schema } = gatsbyContext
const { createTypes } = actions
const imgixTypes = createImgixTypes({ cache, schema })
createTypes(imgixTypes)
}
Creates a GraphQL field config object that resolves an Imgix URL string to one with URL parameters.
import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby'
import { createImgixUrlFieldConfig } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix'
export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode['createSchemaCustomization'] = async (
gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs,
) => {
const { actions, schema } = gatsbyContext
const { createTypes } = actions
const ProductType = schema.buildObjectType({
name: 'Product',
fields: {
imageUrl: createImgixUrlFieldConfig({
resolveUrl: (node) => node.image,
}),
},
})
createTypes(ProductType)
}
Creates a GraphQL field config object that resolves an Imgix URL string to a
gatsby-image-compatible
FixedObject.
import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby'
import { createImgixFixedFieldConfig } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix'
export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode['createSchemaCustomization'] = async (
gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs,
) => {
const { actions, cache, schema } = gatsbyContext
const { createTypes } = actions
const ProductType = schema.buildObjectType({
name: 'Product',
fields: {
imageFixed: createImgixFixedFieldConfig({
resolveUrl: (node) => node.image,
cache,
}),
},
})
createTypes(ProductType)
}
Creates a GraphQL field config object that resolves an Imgix URL string to a
gatsby-image-compatible
FluidObject.
import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby'
import { createImgixFluidFieldConfig } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix'
export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode['createSchemaCustomization'] = async (
gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs,
) => {
const { actions, cache, schema } = gatsbyContext
const { createTypes } = actions
const ProductType = schema.buildObjectType({
name: 'Product',
fields: {
imageFluid: createImgixFluidFieldConfig({
resolveUrl: (node) => node.image,
cache,
}),
},
})
createTypes(ProductType)
}