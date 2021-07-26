This package has been replaced by @imgix/gatsby The official Imgix plugin is based on this package and includes additional features such as gatsby-plugin-image support. Please migrate to @imgix/gatsby . This repository and npm package is deprecated.

Gatsby plugin which enables the use of Imgix to apply image transformations at request-time.

For most cases, this plugin can replace the use of gatsby-transformer-sharp and speed up your build times significantly.

Learn more about Imgix on their site.

Status

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-imgix

How to use

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-imgix' , options : { domain : 'example-domain.imgix.net' , secureUrlToken : process.env.IMGIX_SECURE_URL_TOKEN, sourceType : 'webProxy' , fields : [ { nodeType : 'MarkdownRemark' , fieldName : 'featuredImage' , getUrl : ( node ) => node.frontmatter.featured_image, }, ], }, }, ], }

How to query

Fields setup in your configuration are copied into a fields property on the image's node.

For example, a ShopifyProduct node with an image field named featuredImage could be queried like the following:

Note: Learn to use the GraphQL tool and Ctrl+Spacebar at http://localhost:8000/___graphql to discover the types and properties of your GraphQL model.

query { allShopifyProduct { nodes { id fields { featuredImage { url } } } } }

fields is a special Gatsby field reserved for plugins to add data to existing nodes. If fields does not already exist on your node, it will be added automatically.

See the documentation for createNodeField for more information.

Query image URLs with transformations

Imgix image transformations are applied via URL parameters. The url field accepts an imgixParams argument to build a URL with the provided parameters.

query { allShopifyProduct { nodes { id fields { featuredImage { # 800px width and grayscale url(imgixParams: { w: 800, sat: -100 }) } } } } }

Query responsive images

Responsive images to display using gatsby-image can be queried using the fixed or fluid field.

Use this pattern where ...ImageFragment is one of the following fragments:

GatsbyImgixFixed

GatsbyImgixFixed_noBase64

GatsbyImgixFluid

GatsbyImgixFluid_noBase64

Learn about the different types of responsive images and fragments from gatsby-image ’s official docs.

query { allShopifyProduct { nodes { id fields { featuredImage { fluid { ...ImageFragment } } } } } }

Full example:

query { allShopifyProduct { nodes { id fields { featuredImage { fluid(maxWidth: 1000, maxHeight: 800) { ...GatsbyImgixFluid } } } } } }

Programmatic use

The following functions are provided to build a gatsby-image -compatible object for fixed and fluid responsive images. These functions are used internally by this plugin to build the gatsby-image objects.

buildImgixFixed

Docs coming soon

buildImgixFluid

Docs coming soon

For plugin developers

gatsby-plugin-imgix can be used to provide gatsby-image support to your Imgix-backed plugin. Source plugins that serve Imgix URLs, such as gatsby-source-prismic , use this plugin for drop-in support of GraphQL-based image transformations.

The following plugins use gatsby-plugin-imgix :

The following functions can be used to integrate gatsby-plugin-imgix with your plugin.

All field config creators generate configs that can be provided to Gatsby's type builders.

createImgixTypes

Creates all types needed by the field config generators, including the shared Fixed and Fluid object types and interfaces.

All types returned by this function must be created to use the field creators. Alternatively, each type can be created individually using the exported functions.

import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby' import { createImgixTypes } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix' export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode[ 'createSchemaCustomization' ] = async ( gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs, ) => { const { actions, cache, schema } = gatsbyContext const { createTypes } = actions const imgixTypes = createImgixTypes({ cache, schema }) createTypes(imgixTypes) }

createImgixUrlFieldConfig

Creates a GraphQL field config object that resolves an Imgix URL string to one with URL parameters.

import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby' import { createImgixUrlFieldConfig } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix' export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode[ 'createSchemaCustomization' ] = async ( gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs, ) => { const { actions, schema } = gatsbyContext const { createTypes } = actions const ProductType = schema.buildObjectType({ name: 'Product' , fields: { imageUrl: createImgixUrlFieldConfig({ resolveUrl: ( node ) => node.image, }), }, }) createTypes(ProductType) }

createImgixFixedFieldConfig

Creates a GraphQL field config object that resolves an Imgix URL string to a gatsby-image -compatible FixedObject .

import { GatsbyNode } from 'gatsby' import { createImgixFixedFieldConfig } from 'gatsby-plugin-imgix' export const createSchemaCustomization: GatsbyNode[ 'createSchemaCustomization' ] = async ( gatsbyContext: CreateSchemaCustomizationArgs, ) => { const { actions, cache, schema } = gatsbyContext const { createTypes } = actions const ProductType = schema.buildObjectType({ name: 'Product' , fields: { imageFixed: createImgixFixedFieldConfig({ resolveUrl: ( node ) => node.image, cache, }), }, }) createTypes(ProductType) }

createImgixFluidFieldConfig

Creates a GraphQL field config object that resolves an Imgix URL string to a gatsby-image -compatible FluidObject .