Gatsby plugin to add a HubSpot embed code to your site.

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-hubspot

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-hubspot" , options : { trackingCode : "1234567" , respectDNT : false , productionOnly : true , }, }, ], }

Options

respectDNT

By enabling this option, visitors with "Do Not Track" enabled will have a __hs_do_not_track cookie placed in their browser. This prevents the HubSpot tracking code from sending any information for the visitor.

More information about HubSpot cookies and privacy can be found in the HubSpot Tracking Code API documentation.

productionOnly

Only load the script when process.env.NODE_ENV is set to production .

License

MIT © Hutson Inc