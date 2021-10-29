openbase logo
gatsby-plugin-hubspot

by hutsoninc
2.0.0

A Gatsby plugin to easily add a HubSpot embed code to your site.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gatsby plugin to add a HubSpot embed code to your site.

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-hubspot

Usage

// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-plugin-hubspot",
      options: {
        trackingCode: "1234567",
        respectDNT: false,
        productionOnly: true,
      },
    },
  ],
}

Options

respectDNT

By enabling this option, visitors with "Do Not Track" enabled will have a __hs_do_not_track cookie placed in their browser. This prevents the HubSpot tracking code from sending any information for the visitor.

More information about HubSpot cookies and privacy can be found in the HubSpot Tracking Code API documentation.

productionOnly

Only load the script when process.env.NODE_ENV is set to production.

License

MIT © Hutson Inc

