Gatsby plugin to add a HubSpot embed code to your site.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-hubspot
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-hubspot",
options: {
trackingCode: "1234567",
respectDNT: false,
productionOnly: true,
},
},
],
}
respectDNT
By enabling this option, visitors with "Do Not Track" enabled will have a
__hs_do_not_track cookie
placed in their browser. This prevents the HubSpot tracking code from sending any information for
the visitor.
More information about HubSpot cookies and privacy can be found in the HubSpot Tracking Code API documentation.
productionOnly
Only load the script when
process.env.NODE_ENV is set to
production.
MIT © Hutson Inc