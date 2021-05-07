Easily add Hotjar Analytics to your Gatsby site.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-hotjar

or

npm i gatsby-plugin-hotjar --save

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-hotjar` , options : { includeInDevelopment : true , id : YOUR_HOTJAR_ID, sv : YOUR_HOTJAR_SNIPPET_VERSION, }, }, ];

To find your Hotjar ID, click the Tracking code button for your site. The Hotjar Snippet Version is in the tracking code, look for a line like:

h._hjSettings={ hjid :[hotjar id], hjsv : 6 };