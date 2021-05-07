openbase logo
gph

gatsby-plugin-hotjar

by Pavlo Kochubei
1.1.1 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to add Hotjar analytics to your site.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gatsby-plugin-hotjar

Easily add Hotjar Analytics to your Gatsby site.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-hotjar

or

npm i gatsby-plugin-hotjar --save

How to use

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-hotjar`,
    options: {
      includeInDevelopment: true, // optional parameter to include script in development
      id: YOUR_HOTJAR_ID,
      sv: YOUR_HOTJAR_SNIPPET_VERSION,
    },
  },
];

To find your Hotjar ID, click the Tracking code button for your site. The Hotjar Snippet Version is in the tracking code, look for a line like:

h._hjSettings={hjid:[hotjar id],hjsv:6};

The version is the value of hjsv.

