Easily add Hotjar Analytics to your Gatsby site.
yarn add gatsby-plugin-hotjar
or
npm i gatsby-plugin-hotjar --save
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-hotjar`,
options: {
includeInDevelopment: true, // optional parameter to include script in development
id: YOUR_HOTJAR_ID,
sv: YOUR_HOTJAR_SNIPPET_VERSION,
},
},
];
To find your Hotjar ID, click the Tracking code button for your site. The Hotjar Snippet Version is in the tracking code, look for a line like:
h._hjSettings={hjid:[hotjar id],hjsv:6};
The version is the value of
hjsv.