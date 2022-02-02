Gatsby Typescript Graphql Codegen

Automatic type generation for your graphql queries via graphql-code-generator

Installation

yarn add typescript gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen

Add this to your gatsby config like any other plugins:

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen` , ] }

Options

key default value options.codegen true enable / disable generating definitions for graphql queries options.documentPaths ['./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}',

'./.cache/fragments/*.js',

'./node_modules/gatsby-*/**/*.js'] The paths to files containing graphql queries.

⚠️ The default paths will be overwritten by the documentPaths you pass in, so please make sure to include all necessary paths ⚠️ options.fileName graphql-type.ts path to the generated file. By default, it's placed at the project root directory & it should not be placed into src , since this will create an infinite loop options.codegenDelay 200 amount of delay from file change to codegen options.pluckConfig { globalGqlIdentifierName: "graphql", modules: [ { name: 'gatsby', identifier: 'graphql' } ] } options passed to graphql-tag-pluck when extracting queries and fragments from documents options.failOnError (^2.5.0) process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' Throw error if the codegen fails. By default only apply to production builds. options.codegenConfig (^2.7.0) {} Add config directly to graphql-codegen . These key-value config will be applied to every graphql-codegen plugins. See graphql-codegen docs on the config field options.codegenPlugins (^2.7.0) [] Add additional plugins to graphql-codegen . We use the same format as Gatsby's. See example usage below. options.additionalSchemas (^2.6.0) [] array of additional schemas (other than the schema used by gatsby queries) for which types should be generated for. This is useful when you use client-side queries (e.g. with apollo-client) where you are querying another schema/endpoint

Additional Schema Options (for options.additionalSchemas )

key default value key - an unique key used internally by this plugin to identify different schemas fileName graphql-types-${key}.ts path to the generated file for this schema. By default, it's placed at the project root directory & it should not be placed into src , since this will create an infinite loop documentPaths value of options.documentPaths The paths to files containing graphql queries. See also options.documentPaths pluckConfig - options passed to graphql-tag-pluck when extracting queries and fragments from documents schema - additional schema to process. Can either be an url, a path to a local schema definition (both .json and .graphql are supported) or an inline definition. See also https://github.com/ardatan/graphql-toolkit#-schema-loading codegenConfig (^2.7.0) {} See codegenConfig above codegenPlugin (^2.7.0) {} See codegenPlugin above

Example Setups

Normal Usecase

Set it & forget it

exports.default = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen` , ] }

Custom Filename & Location

exports.default = { plugins : [{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen` , options : { fileName : `./gatsby-graphql.ts` , } }] }

You have queries in your gatsby-node? We can take care of that. The experience is not 100% right now, but that'll change soon!

exports.default = { plugins : [{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen` , options : { fileName : `./gatsby-graphql.ts` , documentPaths : [ './src/**/*.{ts,tsx}' , './node_modules/gatsby-*/**/*.js' , './gatsby-node.ts' , ], } }] }

Customize Graphql Codegen

You want to pass additional config to graphql-codegen :

import { plugin as resolverPlugin } from '@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers' exports.default = { plugins : [{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen` , options : { codegenConfig : { typesPrefix : 'Hi' }, codegenPlugins : [{ resolve : 'typescript' , options : { namingConvention : `lower-case#lowerCase` , } },{ resolve : resolverPlugin, options : { typesPrefix : 'I' } }] } }] }

Dual-Schema Setup

If you use graphql on the client side, this is for you.

exports.default = { plugins : [{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen` , options : { additionalSchemas : [{ key : 'pokemon' , fileName : './graphql-pokemon.ts' , schema : 'https://graphql-pokemon.now.sh/' , pluckConfig : { globalGqlIdentifierName : 'gql' , modules : [ { name : 'graphql-tag' , identifier : 'gql' , }, ], }, }], } }] }

Code generation

By default, this plugin will build typing for your queries automatically to graphql-types.d.ts on every edit. Please note that the definition file should not be placed inside src since this triggers a never ending loop during development.

In order to take advantage of the generated code, user needs to name their query:

export const pageQuery = graphql ` - query { + query BlogIndex { site { siteMetadata { title } } ...

...and import it from the generated type file: