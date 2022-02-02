Automatic type generation for your graphql queries via
graphql-code-generator
yarn add typescript gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen
Add this to your gatsby config like any other plugins:
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen`,
]
}
|key
|default
|value
|options.codegen
true
|enable / disable generating definitions for graphql queries
|options.documentPaths
['./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}',
|The paths to files containing graphql queries.
⚠️ The default paths will be overwritten by the
documentPaths you pass in, so please make sure to include all necessary paths ⚠️
|options.fileName
graphql-type.ts
|path to the generated file. By default, it's placed at the project root directory & it should not be placed into
src, since this will create an infinite loop
|options.codegenDelay
200
|amount of delay from file change to codegen
|options.pluckConfig
{ globalGqlIdentifierName: "graphql", modules: [ { name: 'gatsby', identifier: 'graphql' } ] }
|options passed to graphql-tag-pluck when extracting queries and fragments from documents
|options.failOnError (^2.5.0)
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
|Throw error if the codegen fails. By default only apply to production builds.
|options.codegenConfig (^2.7.0)
{}
|Add config directly to
graphql-codegen. These key-value config will be applied to every
graphql-codegen plugins. See graphql-codegen docs on the config field
|options.codegenPlugins (^2.7.0)
[]
|Add additional plugins to
graphql-codegen. We use the same format as Gatsby's. See example usage below.
|options.additionalSchemas (^2.6.0)
[]
|array of additional schemas (other than the schema used by gatsby queries) for which types should be generated for. This is useful when you use client-side queries (e.g. with apollo-client) where you are querying another schema/endpoint
options.additionalSchemas)
|key
|default
|value
|key
|-
|an unique key used internally by this plugin to identify different schemas
|fileName
|graphql-types-${key}.ts
|path to the generated file for this schema. By default, it's placed at the project root directory & it should not be placed into
src, since this will create an infinite loop
|documentPaths
|value of
options.documentPaths
|The paths to files containing graphql queries. See also
options.documentPaths
|pluckConfig
|-
|options passed to graphql-tag-pluck when extracting queries and fragments from documents
|schema
|-
|additional schema to process. Can either be an url, a path to a local schema definition (both
.json and
.graphql are supported) or an inline definition. See also https://github.com/ardatan/graphql-toolkit#-schema-loading
|codegenConfig (^2.7.0)
{}
|See
codegenConfig above
|codegenPlugin (^2.7.0)
{}
|See
codegenPlugin above
Set it & forget it
exports.default = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen`,
]
}
exports.default = {
plugins: [{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen`,
options: {
fileName: `./gatsby-graphql.ts`,
}
}]
}
You have queries in your gatsby-node? We can take care of that. The experience is not 100% right now, but that'll change soon!
exports.default = {
plugins: [{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen`,
options: {
fileName: `./gatsby-graphql.ts`,
documentPaths: [
'./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}',
'./node_modules/gatsby-*/**/*.js',
'./gatsby-node.ts',
],
}
}]
}
You want to pass additional config to
graphql-codegen:
// additional plugins
import { plugin as resolverPlugin } from '@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers'
exports.default = {
plugins: [{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen`,
options: {
codegenConfig: {
// key-value configs that will be applied to every plugins.
// Note: The example below is completely unnecessary, just a demonstration.
typesPrefix: 'Hi' // -> import { HiImageQuery } from '../../graphql-types'
},
codegenPlugins: [{
// built-in plugin.
// Use `typescript` for `@graphql-codegen/typescript`
// and `operations` for `@graphql-codegen/typescript-operations`
resolve: 'typescript',
options: {
namingConvention: `lower-case#lowerCase`,
}
},{
// additional plugin
resolve: resolverPlugin,
options: {
typesPrefix: 'I'
}
}]
}
}]
}
If you use
graphql on the client side, this is for you.
exports.default = {
plugins: [{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen`,
options: {
additionalSchemas: [{
key: 'pokemon',
fileName: './graphql-pokemon.ts',
schema: 'https://graphql-pokemon.now.sh/',
pluckConfig: {
// config to ensure only queries using the `gql` tag are used for this schema
globalGqlIdentifierName: 'gql',
modules: [
{
name: 'graphql-tag',
identifier: 'gql',
},
],
},
}],
}
}]
}
By default, this plugin will build typing for your queries automatically to
graphql-types.d.ts on every edit. Please note that the definition file should not be placed inside
src since this triggers a never ending loop during development.
In order to take advantage of the generated code, user needs to name their query:
// src/pages/index.tsx
export const pageQuery = graphql`
- query {
+ query BlogIndex {
site {
siteMetadata {
title
}
}
...
...and import it from the generated type file:
// src/pages/index.tsx
import { PageProps } from "gatsby";
import { BlogIndexQuery } from '../graphqlTypes'
const BlogIndex: React.FC<PageProps<BlogIndexQuery>> = ({ data, location }) => {
...
}