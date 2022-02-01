Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics (V4 is supported), Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pixel and Hotjar in a GDPR form to your site.

Version 2: I did rewrite the whole plugin to remove all the ssr that was done before. This will ensure that no data is ever sent before the cookies are set to true and the plugin has been initialized. There are no breaking changes. The configuration is exactly the same and and initializeAndTrack(location) does still work as before. I also removed some dependencies to keep the bundle size as small as possible.



Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies or npm install --save gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies

How to use

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies` , options : { googleAnalytics : { trackingId : 'YOUR_GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_TRACKING_ID' , cookieName : 'gatsby-gdpr-google-analytics' , anonymize : true , allowAdFeatures : false }, googleTagManager : { trackingId : 'YOUR_GOOGLE_TAG_MANAGER_TRACKING_ID' , cookieName : 'gatsby-gdpr-google-tagmanager' , dataLayerName : 'dataLayer' , }, facebookPixel : { pixelId : 'YOUR_FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID' , cookieName : 'gatsby-gdpr-facebook-pixel' , }, tikTokPixel : { pixelId : 'YOUR_TIKTOK_PIXEL_ID' , cookieName : 'gatsby-gdpr-tiktok-pixel' , }, hotjar : { hjid : 'YOUR_HOTJAR_ID' , hjsv : 'YOUR_HOTJAR_SNIPPET_VERSION' , cookieName : 'gatsby-gdpr-hotjar' , }, environments : [ 'production' , 'development' ] }, }, ], }

How it works

First of all the plugin checks in which environment your site is running. If it's currently running in one of your defined environments it will add the tracking code by default to the <head>/<body> of your site. It will not be activated or initialized by this.

By default this plugin will not send any data to Google or Facebook to make it GDPR compliant. The user first needs to accept your cookie policy. By accepting that you need to set cookies for the tracker you want to use - gatsby-gdpr-google-analytics , gatsby-gdpr-google-tagmanager , gatsby-gdpr-facebook-pixel . Depending on the user input the value of each of the cookies should be true or false .

If the gatsby-gdpr-google-analytics cookie is set to true, Google Analytics will be initialized onClientEntry . Same is for the Google Tag Manager and Facebook Pixel. The plugin will check if cookies for Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel have been set between route changes on onRouteUpdate . Reloading the page after setting the cookies is not required anymore.

The page view will be tracked on onRouteUpdate .

Important: read below about using the plugin with Google Tag Manager.

Options

Google Analytics

trackingId

Here you place your Google Analytics tracking ID. Analytics 4 is supported by the plugin beginning with v1.0.12.

cookieName

You can use a custom cookie name if you need to!

allowAdFeatures

The default value is false.

anonymize

Some countries (such as Germany) require you to use the _anonymizeIP function for Google Analytics. Otherwise you are not allowed to use it. The option adds two blocks to the code:

ga( 'set' , 'anonymizeIp' , 1 );

Your visitors should be able to opt-out for analytics tracking. By setting the Google Analytics cookie to false tracking will be stopped. Alternatively you can also set the corresponding window variable to false:

window [ `ga-disable-YOUR_TRACKING_ID_HERE` ] = true

Google Tag Manager

trackingId

Here you place your Google Tag Manager tracking ID.

cookieName

You can use a custom cookie name if you need to!

dataLayerName

Data layer name

routeChangeEvent

The name of the event which will be triggered when route changes Defaults to gatsbyRouteChange

gtmAuth

Google Tag Manager environment auth string

gtmPreview

Google Tag Manager environment preview name

defaultDataLayer

Data layer to be set before GTM is loaded. Should be an object or a function that is executed in the browser, e.g.:

defaultDataLayer: { platform : "gatsby" }

defaultDataLayer: function ( ) { return { pageType : window .pageType, } }

Tracking routes

Out of the box this plugin will simply load Google Tag Manager on the initial page/app load. It’s up to you to fire tags based on changes in your app.

This plugin will fire a new event called gatsbyRouteChange (by default) on Gatsby's onRouteUpdate (only if the consent was given by a visitor). To record this in Google Tag Manager, we will need to add a trigger to the desired tag to listen for the event:

In order to do that, go to Tags. Under Triggering click the pencil icon, then the ”+” button to add a new trigger. In the Choose a trigger window, click on the ”+” button again. Choose the trigger type by clicking the pencil button and clicking Custom event. For event name, enter gatsbyRouteChange . This tag will now catch every route change in Gatsby, and you can add Google tag services as you wish to it.

Facebook Pixel

pixelId

Here you place your Facebook Pixel ID.

cookieName

You can use a custom cookie name if you need to!

TikTok Pixel

pixelId

Here you place your TikTok Pixel ID.

cookieName

You can use a custom cookie name if you need to!

Hotjar

hjid

Stands for 'Hotjar ID' - Your site's ID. This is the ID which tells Hotjar which site settings it should load and where it should save the data collected.

hjsv

Stands for 'Hotjar Snippet Version' - The version of the Tracking Code you are using. This is only needed if Hotjar ever updates the Tracking Code and needs to discontinue older ones. Knowing which version your site includes allows hotjar team to contact you and inform you accordingly.

cookieName

You can use a custom cookie name if you need to!

Chatwoot

Chatwoot is an open source customer engagement platform. This plugin manages installing and initializing Chatwoot if the respective cookie is true.

baseUrl

You can find the base url within your inbox.

websiteToken

You can find the website token within your inbox.

cookieName

You can use a custom cookie name if you need to!

Initialize and track

This gatsby plugin now supports initializing and tracking right after a user accepts the cookie consent.

import { useLocation } from "@reach/router" import { initializeAndTrack } from 'gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies'

Then you can execute initializeAndTrack(location) in your cookie banner callback. This will initialize the plugin with your options from the gatsby-config.js and then starts tracking the user based on the cookies/services are accepted.

const location = useLocation() initializeAndTrack(location)

