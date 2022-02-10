This plugin will soon be deprecated, please use Gatsby's new
trailingSlash option. Read the documentation to learn more.
NO FURTHER UPDATES TO THIS PLUGIN WILL BE SHIPPED
Old:
This plugin is one component of unifying a Gatsby site to use trailing slashes. To correctly configure a Gatsby site to use trailing slashes, you need the following three pieces in place:
index.html inside and non-trailing-slash paths as named documents (and ideally redirects directory requests without a trailing slash to the trailing slash variant)
@reach/router for trailing slash paths
<Link> component in your code to intentionally specify a trailing slash.
Once these pieces are in place, everything will be unified: by default, Gatsby generates all static files (except the 404.html) as
index.html files contained within aptly-named directories, the web-server will redirect non-trailing-slash requests to those directories to the trailing slash variant (correctly reflecting that the user is viewing a directory index), this plugin will ensure that the embedded
@reach/router expects and uses trailing-slash paths once the client-side PWA is hydrated, and further client-side navigations from using
<Link> correctly execute navigations using trailing slashes.
Install:
npm i gatsby-plugin-force-trailing-slashes
# or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-force-trailing-slashes
Then configure via
gatsby-config.js.
{
...
plugins: [
...,
`gatsby-plugin-force-trailing-slashes`,
]
}
You can optionally provide additional paths to exclude from being changed. By default,
/404.html will not be changed to use a trailing slash. This follows Gatsby's build sequence.
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-force-trailing-slashes`,
options: {
excludedPaths: [`/404.html`, `/my-dedicated-route`],
},
},
]
❗NOTE:❗️Providing additional paths for excluding from the trailing-slash workflow here does not prevent Gatsby from generating the static HTML contained within named-directories as
index.html; you will need to configure that build-time behavior to match when adding an
excludedPath to this plugin. Your static HTML web-server pathing should always match.
If you're using
gatsby-plugin-offline make sure place this plugin after the offline one and to modify your offline plugin like so:
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-offline',
options: {
navigateFallbackWhitelist: [/\/$/],
}
}
Requires Gatsby v2