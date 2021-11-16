Disables Font Awesome auto CSS insertion and instead inserts it at compile time.
Go to this Gatsby example site with Font Awesome icons. On the initial load, the page will jump. This is more clear if you disable JavaScript and reload the page. The problem is that Font Awesome inserts its styles in the frontend.
First, follow Font Awesome docs to add it to your app.
Second, install the plugin:
yarn add gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css
or
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css`],
}