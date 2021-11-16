openbase logo
gpf

gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css

by Johnny Zabala
1.2.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin that disables Font Awesome auto CSS insertion and instead inserts it at compile time.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css

Disables Font Awesome auto CSS insertion and instead inserts it at compile time.

Why

Go to this Gatsby example site with Font Awesome icons. On the initial load, the page will jump. This is more clear if you disable JavaScript and reload the page. The problem is that Font Awesome inserts its styles in the frontend.

Install

First, follow Font Awesome docs to add it to your app.

Second, install the plugin:

yarn add gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css

How to use

// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-fontawesome-css`],
}

