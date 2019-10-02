openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpf

gatsby-plugin-feed-generator

by Mark Michon
2.0.5 (see all)

JSON Feed and RSS Feed Generator for Gatsby

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

581

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-feed-generator

A Gatsby plugin to generate JSON Feed and RSS feeds for generated Gatsby sites.

Installation and Setup

To get started, install via yarn or npm:

yarn add gatsby-plugin-feed-generator

Basic setup requires the following minimum siteMetaData located in your gatsby-config.js file:

siteMetadata {
  title: 'Gatsby',
  description: 'A static site generator',
  siteUrl: 'https://gatsbyjs.org',
  author: 'Author Name'
},

To activate and configure the plugin add it to the plugins array in the gatsby config as you would any other plugin.

plugins: [
  {
    resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-feed-generator',
    options: {
      //...
    },
  },
]

Version 1 allowed for using the built-in config, but for version 2+ you'll need to provide a siteQuery, one or more feeds, and a normalize function for each feed. This tells the plugin how to map your data onto the feeds.

Here is an example using gatsby-transformer-remark's allMarkdownRemark as a source for your content:


// gatsby-config.js

siteMetadata {
  title: 'Gatsby',
  description: 'A static site generator',
  siteUrl: 'https://gatsbyjs.org',
  author: 'Author Name'
},
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-feed-generator',
    options: {
    generator: `GatsbyJS`,
    rss: true, // Set to true to enable rss generation
    json: true, // Set to true to enable json feed generation
    siteQuery: `
      {
        site {
          siteMetadata {
            title
            description
            siteUrl
            author
          }
        }
      }
    `,
    feeds: [
      {
        name: 'feed', // This determines the name of your feed file => feed.json & feed.xml
        query: `
        {
          allMarkdownRemark(
            sort: {order: DESC, fields: [frontmatter___date]},
            limit: 100,
            ) {
            edges {
              node {
                html
                frontmatter {
                  date
                  path
                  title
                }
              }
            }
          }
        }
        `,
        normalize: ({ query: { site, allMarkdownRemark } }) => {
          return allMarkdownRemark.edges.map(edge => {
            return {
              title: edge.node.frontmatter.title,
              date: edge.node.frontmatter.date,
              url: site.siteMetadata.siteUrl + edge.node.frontmatter.path,
              html: edge.node.html,
            }
          })
        },
      },
    ],
  },

The important takeaway from the normalize function is the mapping of your graphql data onto the title, date, url, and html fields. If you have a special way of building urls, this is the place to handle that transformation before sending it to the plugin.

Recipes

Above we saw markdown used, however other formats should work as well. Here's an example using MDX:


//...

feeds: [
          {
            name: 'mdx-feed',
            query: `
            {
              allMdx(
                sort: {order: DESC, fields: [frontmatter___date]},
                limit: 100,
                ) {
                edges {
                  node {
                    html
                    frontmatter {
                      date
                      path
                      title
                    }
                  }
                }
              }
            }
            `,
            normalize: ({ query: { site, allMdx } }) => {
              return allMdx.edges.map(edge => {
                return {
                  title: edge.node.frontmatter.title,
                  date: edge.node.frontmatter.date,
                  url: site.siteMetadata.siteUrl + edge.node.frontmatter.path,
                  html: edge.node.html,
                }
              })
            },
          },
        ],

Inspiration and Similar Solutions

If you're looking for something more battle-tested and only need rss, check out the official gatsby-plugin-feed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial