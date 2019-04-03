Generates all favicons for Web, Android, iOS, ...
yarn add gatsby-plugin-favicon
or
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-favicon
gatsby-config.js file.
favicon.png file in your
src folder. The recommended size for the
file is: 1500x1500px.
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-favicon`
];
Here is a full list of options with their default values you can use to configure this plugin.
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-favicon`,
options: {
logo: "./src/favicon.png",
// WebApp Manifest Configuration
appName: null, // Inferred with your package.json
appDescription: null,
developerName: null,
developerURL: null,
dir: 'auto',
lang: 'en-US',
background: '#fff',
theme_color: '#fff',
display: 'standalone',
orientation: 'any',
start_url: '/?homescreen=1',
version: '1.0',
icons: {
android: true,
appleIcon: true,
appleStartup: true,
coast: false,
favicons: true,
firefox: true,
yandex: false,
windows: false
}
}
}
];
Starting from v3, this plugin is not compatible anymore with Gatsby v1, you should stick to the version 2.1.1 of this plugin with Gatsby v1.