Generates all favicons for Web, Android, iOS, ...

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-favicon

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-favicon

How to use

Include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file. Add a favicon.png file in your src folder. The recommended size for the file is: 1500x1500px.

plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-favicon` ];

Options

Here is a full list of options with their default values you can use to configure this plugin.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-favicon` , options : { logo : "./src/favicon.png" , appName : null , appDescription : null , developerName : null , developerURL : null , dir : 'auto' , lang : 'en-US' , background : '#fff' , theme_color : '#fff' , display : 'standalone' , orientation : 'any' , start_url : '/?homescreen=1' , version : '1.0' , icons : { android : true , appleIcon : true , appleStartup : true , coast : false , favicons : true , firefox : true , yandex : false , windows : false } } } ];

Gatsby v1

Starting from v3, this plugin is not compatible anymore with Gatsby v1, you should stick to the version 2.1.1 of this plugin with Gatsby v1.