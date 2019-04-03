openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gatsby-plugin-favicon

by Creatiwity
3.1.6 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED - Favicon Gatsby plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-favicon

Generates all favicons for Web, Android, iOS, ...

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-favicon

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-favicon

How to use

  1. Include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file.
  2. Add a favicon.png file in your src folder. The recommended size for the file is: 1500x1500px.
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  `gatsby-plugin-favicon`
];

Options

Here is a full list of options with their default values you can use to configure this plugin.

// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-favicon`,
    options: {
      logo: "./src/favicon.png",

      // WebApp Manifest Configuration
      appName: null, // Inferred with your package.json
      appDescription: null,
      developerName: null,
      developerURL: null,
      dir: 'auto',
      lang: 'en-US',
      background: '#fff',
      theme_color: '#fff',
      display: 'standalone',
      orientation: 'any',
      start_url: '/?homescreen=1',
      version: '1.0',

      icons: {
        android: true,
        appleIcon: true,
        appleStartup: true,
        coast: false,
        favicons: true,
        firefox: true,
        yandex: false,
        windows: false
      }
    }
  }
];

Gatsby v1

Starting from v3, this plugin is not compatible anymore with Gatsby v1, you should stick to the version 2.1.1 of this plugin with Gatsby v1.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial