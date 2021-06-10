openbase logo
gpf

gatsby-plugin-fathom

by Lars Graubner
2.1.1 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to add Fathom tracking to your site.

Readme

gatsby-plugin-fathom

npm package

Gatsby plugin to add Fathom tracking to your site.

Install

npm install gatsby-plugin-fathom

Usage

By default, this plugin only generates output when run in production mode. To test your tracking code, run gatsby build && gatsby serve.

Options

OptionExplanationDefault
trackingUrlYour Fathom custom domain (optional)cdn.usefathom.com
siteIdFathom site ID
honorDntHonor do not trackfalse
ignoreCanonicalIgnore canonical and use current URLfalse
includedDomainsOnly include provided domains in tracking[]
excludedDomainsTrack every domain, except the ones provided[]

For more information on each option check https://usefathom.com/support/tracking-advanced.

Example

// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-fathom',
      options: {
        // Your custom domain, defaults to `cdn.usefathom.com`
        trackingUrl: 'your-fathom-instance.com',
        // Unique site id
        siteId: 'FATHOM_SITE_ID'
      }
    }
  ]
}

Example using environment variables

You may want to use different site ids across different deployments. This is best achieved by defining config in environment variables. The value will be read on build-time, e.g. during CI.

# .env.production
FATHOM_SITE_ID=ABCDEF

// gatsby-config.js
require('dotenv').config({
  path: `.env.${process.env.NODE_ENV}`
})

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-fathom',
      options: {
        siteId: process.env.FATHOM_SITE_ID
      }
    }
  ]
}

For more details, see https://www.gatsbyjs.org/docs/environment-variables/

Goal Tracking

You can import a hook for tracking goals in any component like so:

import { useGoal } from 'gatsby-plugin-fathom'

export default function Foo() {
  // can pass true as the 2nd param in order to console log the tracked goal's ID
  // useful for debugging in development
  const handleGoal = useGoal('GOAL-ID')

  return <button onClick={handleGoal}>Click me</button>
}

The function returned by useGoal also excepts a value to be sent with the id. If not set it defaults to 0.

import { useGoal } from 'gatsby-plugin-fathom'

export default function Foo() {
  const handleGoal = useGoal('GOAL-ID')

  return <button onClick={() => handleGoal(100)}>Buy</button>
}

License

MIT © Lars Graubner

