Gatsby plugin to add Fathom tracking to your site.

Install

npm install gatsby-plugin-fathom

Usage

By default, this plugin only generates output when run in production mode. To test your tracking code, run gatsby build && gatsby serve .

Options

Option Explanation Default trackingUrl Your Fathom custom domain (optional) cdn.usefathom.com siteId Fathom site ID honorDnt Honor do not track false ignoreCanonical Ignore canonical and use current URL false includedDomains Only include provided domains in tracking [] excludedDomains Track every domain, except the ones provided []

For more information on each option check https://usefathom.com/support/tracking-advanced.

Example

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-fathom' , options : { trackingUrl : 'your-fathom-instance.com' , siteId : 'FATHOM_SITE_ID' } } ] }

Example using environment variables

You may want to use different site ids across different deployments. This is best achieved by defining config in environment variables. The value will be read on build-time, e.g. during CI.

FATHOM_SITE_ID=ABCDEF

require ( 'dotenv' ).config({ path : `.env. ${process.env.NODE_ENV} ` }) module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-fathom' , options : { siteId : process.env.FATHOM_SITE_ID } } ] }

For more details, see https://www.gatsbyjs.org/docs/environment-variables/

Goal Tracking

You can import a hook for tracking goals in any component like so:

import { useGoal } from 'gatsby-plugin-fathom' export default function Foo ( ) { const handleGoal = useGoal( 'GOAL-ID' ) return < button onClick = {handleGoal} > Click me </ button > }

The function returned by useGoal also excepts a value to be sent with the id. If not set it defaults to 0 .

import { useGoal } from 'gatsby-plugin-fathom' export default function Foo ( ) { const handleGoal = useGoal( 'GOAL-ID' ) return < button onClick = {() => handleGoal(100)}>Buy </ button > }

License

MIT © Lars Graubner