A Gatsby plugin that extracts your graphql schema to a file.

You can use this file to check your queries against your schema, by using eslint-plugin-graphql.

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-extract-schema

Usage

Add the plugin to gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema" ] };

Optional configuration

Custom file destination

{ resolve : "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema" , options : { dest : ` ${__dirname} /path/to/schema.json` , }, }, }

Lifecycle hooks

It is possible to change the code that runs by defining optional lifecycle hooks. They are all asynchronous functions, if you define them, mark the function as async , or return a Promise manually.

getSchema

Parameters

the internal Gatsby schema object

Return value

a Promise

The Promise should resolve to a string that is later written to a file.

adjustSchema

Parameters

a string containing the schema

Return value

a Promise

The Promise should resolve to a string that is later written to a file.

writeSchema

Parameters

a string with the location to write to

a string containing the schema

Return value

a Promise

The Promise should resolve when the schema-string is written to a file.

Example usage

Basic

Returns a schema.graphql file in the root of the project.

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema" ] };

Advanced

This example will write the schema in the json format to a file called schema.json in the src directory.

const { graphql, getIntrospectionQuery } = require ( "gatsby/graphql" ); const path = require ( "path" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema" , options : { dest : path.resolve(process.cwd(), "src" , "schema.json" ), getSchema : async (obj) => { const res = await graphql(obj, getIntrospectionQuery()); return JSON .stringify(res.data); }, adjustSchema : async (schema) => { return schema; }, writeSchema : async (location, schema) => { fs.writeFileSync(location, schema) } }, }, ], };

Check queries against schema

To use the extracted schema with eslint-plugin-graphql, prepare by installing prerequisite packages npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/core @babel/eslint-parser babel-preset-gatsby eslint-plugin-graphql

Configuration in .eslintrc.js

If the schema you wrote was a .graphql file, use the schemaString option that eslint-plugin-graphql provides.

The file has to be read to a string first. The code snipped below uses fs.readFileSync to do that.

If the schema you wrote was a .json file, use the schemaJsonFilepath option that eslint-plugin-graphql provides.

const path = require ( "path" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); module .exports = { parser : "@babel/eslint-parser" , plugins : [ "graphql" ], rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ "error" , { env : `relay` , schemaString : fs.readFileSync( path.resolve(__dirname, "./schema.graphql" ), { encoding : "utf-8" , flag : "r" } ), tagName : `graphql` , }, ], }, };

Configuration in .babelrc

To get it to work properly I needed to install babel-preset-gatsby and configure that too.

{ "presets" : [[ "babel-preset-gatsby" ]] }

Big thanks to Kurtis Kemple for all his help!