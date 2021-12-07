openbase logo
Readme

gatsby-plugin-extract-schema

A Gatsby plugin that extracts your graphql schema to a file.

You can use this file to check your queries against your schema, by using eslint-plugin-graphql.

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-extract-schema

Usage

Add the plugin to gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-extract-schema"]
};

Optional configuration

Custom file destination

{
  resolve: "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema",
    options: {
      dest: `${__dirname}/path/to/schema.json`,
    },
  },
}

Lifecycle hooks

It is possible to change the code that runs by defining optional lifecycle hooks. They are all asynchronous functions, if you define them, mark the function as async, or return a Promise manually.

getSchema
Parameters
  • the internal Gatsby schema object
Return value
  • a Promise

The Promise should resolve to a string that is later written to a file.

adjustSchema
Parameters
  • a string containing the schema
Return value
  • a Promise

The Promise should resolve to a string that is later written to a file.

writeSchema
Parameters
  • a string with the location to write to
  • a string containing the schema
Return value
  • a Promise

The Promise should resolve when the schema-string is written to a file.

Example usage

Basic

Returns a schema.graphql file in the root of the project.

// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-extract-schema"]
};

Advanced

This example will write the schema in the json format to a file called schema.json in the src directory.

// gatsby-config.js
const { graphql, getIntrospectionQuery } = require("gatsby/graphql");
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema",
      options: {
        dest: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "src", "schema.json"),
        getSchema: async (obj) => {
          const res = await graphql(obj, getIntrospectionQuery());
          return JSON.stringify(res.data);
        },
        adjustSchema: async (schema) => {
          // adjust the schema
          return schema;
        },
        writeSchema: async (location, schema) => {
          // custom implementation to write the schema-string
          fs.writeFileSync(location, schema)
        }
      },
    },
  ],
};

Check queries against schema

To use the extracted schema with eslint-plugin-graphql, prepare by installing prerequisite packages npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/core @babel/eslint-parser babel-preset-gatsby eslint-plugin-graphql

Configuration in .eslintrc.js

  • If the schema you wrote was a .graphql file, use the schemaString option that eslint-plugin-graphql provides.

The file has to be read to a string first. The code snipped below uses fs.readFileSync to do that.

  • If the schema you wrote was a .json file, use the schemaJsonFilepath option that eslint-plugin-graphql provides.
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");

module.exports = {
  parser: "@babel/eslint-parser",
  plugins: ["graphql"],
  rules: {
    "graphql/template-strings": [
      "error",
      {
        env: `relay`,
        schemaString: fs.readFileSync(
          path.resolve(__dirname, "./schema.graphql"),
          { encoding: "utf-8", flag: "r" }
        ),
        tagName: `graphql`,
      },
    ],
  },
};

Configuration in .babelrc

To get it to work properly I needed to install babel-preset-gatsby and configure that too.

{
  "presets": [["babel-preset-gatsby"]]
}

Big thanks to Kurtis Kemple for all his help!

