A Gatsby plugin that extracts your graphql schema to a file.
You can use this file to check your queries against your schema, by using eslint-plugin-graphql.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-extract-schema
Add the plugin to
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-extract-schema"]
};
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema",
options: {
dest: `${__dirname}/path/to/schema.json`,
},
},
}
It is possible to change the code that runs by defining optional lifecycle hooks.
They are all asynchronous functions, if you define them, mark the function as
async, or return a
Promise manually.
The Promise should resolve to a string that is later written to a file.
The Promise should resolve to a string that is later written to a file.
The Promise should resolve when the schema-string is written to a file.
Returns a
schema.graphql file in the root of the project.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-extract-schema"]
};
This example will write the schema in the
json format to a file called
schema.json in the
src directory.
// gatsby-config.js
const { graphql, getIntrospectionQuery } = require("gatsby/graphql");
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-extract-schema",
options: {
dest: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "src", "schema.json"),
getSchema: async (obj) => {
const res = await graphql(obj, getIntrospectionQuery());
return JSON.stringify(res.data);
},
adjustSchema: async (schema) => {
// adjust the schema
return schema;
},
writeSchema: async (location, schema) => {
// custom implementation to write the schema-string
fs.writeFileSync(location, schema)
}
},
},
],
};
To use the extracted schema with eslint-plugin-graphql,
prepare by installing prerequisite packages
npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/core @babel/eslint-parser babel-preset-gatsby eslint-plugin-graphql
.eslintrc.js
.graphql file, use the
schemaString option that
eslint-plugin-graphql provides.
The file has to be read to a string first.
The code snipped below uses
fs.readFileSync to do that.
.json file, use the
schemaJsonFilepath option that
eslint-plugin-graphql provides.
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
module.exports = {
parser: "@babel/eslint-parser",
plugins: ["graphql"],
rules: {
"graphql/template-strings": [
"error",
{
env: `relay`,
schemaString: fs.readFileSync(
path.resolve(__dirname, "./schema.graphql"),
{ encoding: "utf-8", flag: "r" }
),
tagName: `graphql`,
},
],
},
};
.babelrc
To get it to work properly I needed to install
babel-preset-gatsby and configure that too.
{
"presets": [["babel-preset-gatsby"]]
}
Big thanks to Kurtis Kemple for all his help!