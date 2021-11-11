openbase logo
gpe

gatsby-plugin-eslint

by Mong-Kuen Sun
4.0.2 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to add support for ESLint

Documentation
40.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gatsby-plugin-eslint

Now working with Gatsby V3

Replaces Gatsby's ESLint Webpack configs, giving you full control to customize linting with the rules and developer experience you specifically need to maintain code quality.

This will COMPLETELY OVERWRITE any ESLint Webpack Plugins that Gatsby uses. The installation instructions will help you reactivate the two required rules as of writing:

Installation

npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-eslint eslint eslint-webpack-plugin

or

yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-eslint eslint eslint-webpack-plugin

Default Settings

  1. Lints development mode in the 'develop' stage. Add other Webpack Config Stages into stages array to enable linting during other Gatsby stages (eg. build-javascript)
  2. Lint .js, .jsx, .ts, and .tsx files.
  3. Excludes node_modules, bower_components, .cache, and public folders from linting
  4. Otherwise uses eslint-webpack-plugin option defaults

Usage

  1. Create .eslintrc file in project root.

    // .eslintrc

// Gatsby's required rules
{
  "rules": {
    "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
    "limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
  }
}

  2. Add plugin into gatsby-config.js

    // gatsby-config.js

const path = require("path");
// Get paths of Gatsby's required rules, which as of writing is located at:
// https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby/tree/fbfe3f63dec23d279a27b54b4057dd611dce74bb/packages/
// gatsby/src/utils/eslint-rules
const gatsbyRequiredRules = path.join(
  process.cwd(),
  "node_modules",
  "gatsby",
  "dist",
  "utils",
  "eslint-rules"
);

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    // ...other plugins
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-plugin-eslint",
      options: {
        // Gatsby required rules directory
        rulePaths: [gatsbyRequiredRules],
        // Default settings that may be ommitted or customized
        stages: ["develop"],
        extensions: ["js", "jsx", "ts", "tsx"],
        exclude: ["node_modules", "bower_components", ".cache", "public"],
        // Any additional eslint-webpack-plugin options below
        // ...
      },
    },
  ],
};

  3. Additionally as of writing, Gatsby's default ESLint config may be copied over if you would still like to take advavntage of those rules.

Configuring ESLint

Mix and match your own ESLint plugins and rules depending on the React/Javascript/Typescript patterns you want to enforce. Here are three ways you can get started:

Basic React Linting with eslint-plugin-react

  1. Follow eslint-plugin-react plugin installation procedures:

    npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint

    or

    yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint

  2. Add .eslintrc file to project root:

    {
  "parser": "babel-eslint", // uses babel-eslint transforms
  "settings": {
    "react": {
      "version": "detect" // detect react version
    }
  },
  "env": {
    "node": true // defines things like process.env when generating through node
  },
  "extends": [
    "eslint:recommended", // use recommended configs
    "plugin:react/recommended"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
    "limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
  }
}

Advanced React Linting with AirBnB's eslint-config-airbnb

  1. Follow eslint-config-airbnb plugin installation procedures. If npm 5+ this command works for npm and yarn

    npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-airbnb

  2. Add .eslintrc file to project root:

    {
  "extends": "airbnb",
  "rules": {
    "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
    "limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
  }
}

Typescript Linting with ESLint Plugin Typescript

  1. Follow @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin plugin installation procedures:

    npm install --save-dev typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

    or

    yarn add --dev typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

  2. Add .eslintrc file to project root:

    {
  "extends": [
    "eslint:recommended",
    "plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended",
  ],
  "rules": {
    "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
    "limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
  }
}

