Now working with Gatsby V3

Replaces Gatsby's ESLint Webpack configs, giving you full control to customize linting with the rules and developer experience you specifically need to maintain code quality.

This will COMPLETELY OVERWRITE any ESLint Webpack Plugins that Gatsby uses. The installation instructions will help you reactivate the two required rules as of writing:

Installation

npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-eslint eslint eslint-webpack-plugin

or

yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-eslint eslint eslint-webpack-plugin

Default Settings

Lints development mode in the 'develop' stage. Add other Webpack Config Stages into stages array to enable linting during other Gatsby stages (eg. build-javascript ) Lint .js , .jsx , .ts , and .tsx files. Excludes node_modules , bower_components , .cache , and public folders from linting Otherwise uses eslint-webpack-plugin option defaults

Usage

Create .eslintrc file in project root. { "rules" : { "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates" : "warn" , "limited-exports-page-templates" : "warn" } } Add plugin into gatsby-config.js const path = require ( "path" ); const gatsbyRequiredRules = path.join( process.cwd(), "node_modules" , "gatsby" , "dist" , "utils" , "eslint-rules" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-eslint" , options : { rulePaths : [gatsbyRequiredRules], stages : [ "develop" ], extensions : [ "js" , "jsx" , "ts" , "tsx" ], exclude : [ "node_modules" , "bower_components" , ".cache" , "public" ], }, }, ], }; Additionally as of writing, Gatsby's default ESLint config may be copied over if you would still like to take advavntage of those rules.

Configuring ESLint

Mix and match your own ESLint plugins and rules depending on the React/Javascript/Typescript patterns you want to enforce. Here are three ways you can get started:

Basic React Linting with eslint-plugin-react

Follow eslint-plugin-react plugin installation procedures: npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint or yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint Add .eslintrc file to project root: { "parser" : "babel-eslint" , "settings" : { "react" : { "version" : "detect" } }, "env" : { "node" : true }, "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:react/recommended" ], "rules" : { "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates" : "warn" , "limited-exports-page-templates" : "warn" } }

Advanced React Linting with AirBnB's eslint-config-airbnb

Follow eslint-config-airbnb plugin installation procedures. If npm 5+ this command works for npm and yarn npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-airbnb Add .eslintrc file to project root: { "extends" : "airbnb" , "rules" : { "no-anonymous-exports-page-templates" : "warn" , "limited-exports-page-templates" : "warn" } }