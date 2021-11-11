Now working with Gatsby V3
Replaces Gatsby's ESLint Webpack configs, giving you full control to customize linting with the rules and developer experience you specifically need to maintain code quality.
This will COMPLETELY OVERWRITE any ESLint Webpack Plugins that Gatsby uses. The installation instructions will help you reactivate the two required rules as of writing:
npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-eslint eslint eslint-webpack-plugin
or
yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-eslint eslint eslint-webpack-plugin
'develop' stage. Add other Webpack Config Stages into
stages array to enable linting during other Gatsby stages (eg.
build-javascript)
.js,
.jsx,
.ts, and
.tsx files.
node_modules,
bower_components,
.cache, and
public folders from linting
eslint-webpack-plugin option defaults
Create
.eslintrc file in project root.
// .eslintrc
// Gatsby's required rules
{
"rules": {
"no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
"limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
}
}
Add plugin into
gatsby-config.js
// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");
// Get paths of Gatsby's required rules, which as of writing is located at:
// https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby/tree/fbfe3f63dec23d279a27b54b4057dd611dce74bb/packages/
// gatsby/src/utils/eslint-rules
const gatsbyRequiredRules = path.join(
process.cwd(),
"node_modules",
"gatsby",
"dist",
"utils",
"eslint-rules"
);
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// ...other plugins
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-eslint",
options: {
// Gatsby required rules directory
rulePaths: [gatsbyRequiredRules],
// Default settings that may be ommitted or customized
stages: ["develop"],
extensions: ["js", "jsx", "ts", "tsx"],
exclude: ["node_modules", "bower_components", ".cache", "public"],
// Any additional eslint-webpack-plugin options below
// ...
},
},
],
};
Additionally as of writing, Gatsby's default ESLint config may be copied over if you would still like to take advavntage of those rules.
Mix and match your own ESLint plugins and rules depending on the React/Javascript/Typescript patterns you want to enforce. Here are three ways you can get started:
eslint-plugin-react
Follow
eslint-plugin-react plugin installation procedures:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint
or
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-react babel-eslint
Add
.eslintrc file to project root:
{
"parser": "babel-eslint", // uses babel-eslint transforms
"settings": {
"react": {
"version": "detect" // detect react version
}
},
"env": {
"node": true // defines things like process.env when generating through node
},
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended", // use recommended configs
"plugin:react/recommended"
],
"rules": {
"no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
"limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
}
}
eslint-config-airbnb
Follow
eslint-config-airbnb plugin installation procedures. If npm 5+ this command works for
npm and
yarn
npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-airbnb
Add
.eslintrc file to project root:
{
"extends": "airbnb",
"rules": {
"no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
"limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
}
}
Follow
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin plugin installation procedures:
npm install --save-dev typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
or
yarn add --dev typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
Add
.eslintrc file to project root:
{
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended",
],
"rules": {
"no-anonymous-exports-page-templates": "warn",
"limited-exports-page-templates": "warn"
}
}