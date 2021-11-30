A Gatsby plugin to allow system environment variables to be made available to client-side scripts.
By default, Gatsby only makes system environment variables prefixed with
GATSBY_ available to client scripts. Using this plugin, you can make any arbitrary environment variable available at runtime.
npm install gatsby-plugin-env-variables
In
gatsby-config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-env-variables`,
options: {
allowList: ["MY_VAR", "MY_OTHER_VAR"]
},
},
],
}
This will make
MY_VAR &
MY_OTHER_VAR available at runtime in your app by accessing
process.env.MY_VAR or
process.env.MY_OTHER_VAR.