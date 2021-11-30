Gatsby Environment Variables Plugin

A Gatsby plugin to allow system environment variables to be made available to client-side scripts.

By default, Gatsby only makes system environment variables prefixed with GATSBY_ available to client scripts. Using this plugin, you can make any arbitrary environment variable available at runtime.

Install

npm install gatsby-plugin-env-variables

How to use

In gatsby-config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-env-variables` , options : { allowList : [ "MY_VAR" , "MY_OTHER_VAR" ] }, }, ], }