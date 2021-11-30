openbase logo
gpe

gatsby-plugin-env-variables

by Chad Lee
2.2.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to allow system environment variables to be made available to client-side scripts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gatsby Environment Variables Plugin

A Gatsby plugin to allow system environment variables to be made available to client-side scripts.

By default, Gatsby only makes system environment variables prefixed with GATSBY_ available to client scripts. Using this plugin, you can make any arbitrary environment variable available at runtime.

Install

npm install gatsby-plugin-env-variables

How to use

In gatsby-config.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-plugin-env-variables`,
      options: {
        allowList: ["MY_VAR", "MY_OTHER_VAR"]
      },
    },
  ],
}

This will make MY_VAR & MY_OTHER_VAR available at runtime in your app by accessing process.env.MY_VAR or process.env.MY_OTHER_VAR.

