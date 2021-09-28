A plugin that simplifies adding Disqus comments to your Gatsby website
The goal of this plugin is to allow users to bring their content to life and cultivate engaged communities by integrating Disqus comments into their blazing-fast Gatsby websites. After struggling to integrate different Disqus components into my Gatsby site, creating an easily-configured plugin for the Gatsby ecosystem felt like a no-brainer.
$ yarn add gatsby-plugin-disqus
or
$ npm install -S gatsby-plugin-disqus
Add the plugin to your
gatsby-config.js file with your Disqus shortname
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-disqus`,
options: {
shortname: `your-disqus-shortname`
}
},
]
}
You can use the plugin as shown in this brief example:
import { Disqus, CommentCount } from 'gatsby-plugin-disqus'
const PostTemplate = () => {
let disqusConfig = {
url: `${config.siteUrl+location.pathname}`,
identifier: post.id,
title: post.title,
}
return (
<>
<h1>{post.title}</h1>
<CommentCount config={disqusConfig} placeholder={'...'} />
/* Post Contents */
<Disqus config={disqusConfig} />
</>
)
}
export default PostTemplate
While providing a
url,
identifier, and
title are optional, these attributes are recommended as it will prevent threads from being lost in the case that the domain changes or the post is renamed.
Additional information on all available parameters can be found on the wiki.
Note: When running your site locally, you should pass the production URL to the
config.url because this is the URL that Disqus will associate with the
shortname and
identifier to identify the correct comment thread.
yarn installed.
mkdir gatsby-disqus-workspace
cd into
gatsby-disqus-workspace/gatsby-plugin-disqus/ and run
yarn && yarn watch. Leave this terminal window open.
gatsby-plugin-disqus into your workspace folder for testing purposes.
package.json and add the following:
{
"private": true,
"workspaces": [
"your-example-test-site",
"gatsby-plugin-disqus/lib"
]
}
yarn && yarn workspace <example-site> run develop.
If you have unanswered questions or would like help with enhancing or debugging the plugin, feel free create an issue or submit a pull request.