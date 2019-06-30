Content Security Policy (CSP) is an added layer of security that helps to detect and mitigate certain types of attacks, including Cross Site Scripting (XSS) and data injection attacks. These attacks are used for everything from data theft to site defacement to distribution of malware.
gatsby-plugin-csp by default creates strict policy, generates script and style hashes then adds
Content-Security-Policy meta tag to the
<head> of each page.
npm i gatsby-plugin-csp
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-csp
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-csp`]
};
Default Policy:
base-uri 'self';
default-src 'self';
script-src 'self' 'sha256-iF/...GM=' 'sha256-BOv...L4=';
style-src 'self' 'sha256-WCK...jU=';
object-src 'none';
form-action 'self';
font-src 'self' data:;
connect-src 'self';
img-src 'self' data:;
sha256 for every inline script and style is generated automatically during the build process and appended to its directive (
script-src or
style-src).
Strict CSP can break a lot of things you use on your website, especially 3rd party scripts like Google Analytics. To allow your 3rd party scripts running, you can adjust the policy through the plugin options.
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-csp`,
options: {
disableOnDev: true,
reportOnly: false, // Changes header to Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only for csp testing purposes
mergeScriptHashes: true, // you can disable scripts sha256 hashes
mergeStyleHashes: true, // you can disable styles sha256 hashes
mergeDefaultDirectives: true,
directives: {
"script-src": "'self' www.google-analytics.com",
"style-src": "'self' 'unsafe-inline'",
"img-src": "'self' data: www.google-analytics.com"
// you can add your directives or override defaults
}
}
}
]
};