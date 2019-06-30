Content Security Policy (CSP) is an added layer of security that helps to detect and mitigate certain types of attacks, including Cross Site Scripting (XSS) and data injection attacks. These attacks are used for everything from data theft to site defacement to distribution of malware.

gatsby-plugin-csp by default creates strict policy, generates script and style hashes then adds Content-Security-Policy meta tag to the <head> of each page.

Install

npm i gatsby-plugin-csp

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-csp

How to use

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-csp` ] };

Default Policy:

base-uri 'self' ; default -src 'self' ; script-src 'self' 'sha256-iF/...GM=' 'sha256-BOv...L4=' ; style-src 'self' 'sha256-WCK...jU=' ; object -src 'none' ; form-action 'self' ; font-src 'self' data:; connect -src 'self' ; img-src 'self' data:;

sha256 for every inline script and style is generated automatically during the build process and appended to its directive ( script-src or style-src ).

Options

Strict CSP can break a lot of things you use on your website, especially 3rd party scripts like Google Analytics. To allow your 3rd party scripts running, you can adjust the policy through the plugin options.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-csp` , options : { disableOnDev : true , reportOnly : false , mergeScriptHashes : true , mergeStyleHashes : true , mergeDefaultDirectives : true , directives : { "script-src" : "'self' www.google-analytics.com" , "style-src" : "'self' 'unsafe-inline'" , "img-src" : "'self' data: www.google-analytics.com" } } } ] };

Further reading