UNMAINTAINED. If anyone wants to take over it would be much appreciated.
Add Crisp Livechat to your Gatsby site.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat
To integrate Crisp Livechat to your Gatsby site, you need to have an account with Crisp. Sign up.
Once you sign up, you will be prompted with ways you can integrate Crisp to your site. Click the HTML option and copy your
CRISP_WEBSITE_ID. It should be in this form:
xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx (8-4-4-4-12chars).
If you aren’t new to Crisp, you can get your
CRISP_WEBSITE_IDby going to Website Settings > Integrations > HTML.
Upon obtaining your
CRISP_WEBSITE_ID, you need to modify your
gatsby-config.js as follows:
// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat',
options: {
websiteId: 'YOUR_CRISP_WEBSITE_ID',
enableDuringDevelop: false, // Optional. Disables Crisp Chat during gatsby develop. Defaults to true.
defer: true, // Optional. Sets the Crisp loading script to defer instead of async. Defaults to false.
enableImprovedAccessibility: false // Optional. Sets aria-label attribute on pop-up icon for screen readers. Defaults to true.
},
}
'your',
'other',
'plugins',
],
}
Restart your Gatsby server for the plugin to take effect.
If you have improvements that you’d like to see, or encounter any bugs, feel free to create an issue!
See CHANGELOG.md