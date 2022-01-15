openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpc

gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat

by Ryandi Tjia
3.2.2 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to add Crisp Livechat to your site

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

560

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby Chat

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat

UNMAINTAINED. If anyone wants to take over it would be much appreciated.

Add Crisp Livechat to your Gatsby site.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat or yarn add gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat

How to use

To integrate Crisp Livechat to your Gatsby site, you need to have an account with Crisp. Sign up.

Once you sign up, you will be prompted with ways you can integrate Crisp to your site. Click the HTML option and copy your CRISP_WEBSITE_ID. It should be in this form: xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx (8-4-4-4-12chars).

If you aren’t new to Crisp, you can get your CRISP_WEBSITE_ID by going to Website Settings > Integrations > HTML.

Upon obtaining your CRISP_WEBSITE_ID, you need to modify your gatsby-config.js as follows:

// In your gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat',
      options: {
        websiteId: 'YOUR_CRISP_WEBSITE_ID',
        enableDuringDevelop: false, // Optional. Disables Crisp Chat during gatsby develop. Defaults to true.
        defer: true, // Optional. Sets the Crisp loading script to defer instead of async. Defaults to false.
        enableImprovedAccessibility: false // Optional. Sets aria-label attribute on pop-up icon for screen readers. Defaults to true.
      },
    }
    'your',
    'other',
    'plugins',
  ],
}

Restart your Gatsby server for the plugin to take effect.

If you have improvements that you’d like to see, or encounter any bugs, feel free to create an issue!

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gatsby-plugin-support-chatA Gatsby plugin to add a chat window to your Gatsby site that integrates with your Slack workspace. Add the plugin to your site and respond to new messages in a thread in a designated channel.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
4
gatsby-plugin-tidioGatsby plugin that adds tidio JS file to site
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial