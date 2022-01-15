UNMAINTAINED. If anyone wants to take over it would be much appreciated.

Add Crisp Livechat to your Gatsby site.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat or yarn add gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat

How to use

To integrate Crisp Livechat to your Gatsby site, you need to have an account with Crisp. Sign up.

Once you sign up, you will be prompted with ways you can integrate Crisp to your site. Click the HTML option and copy your CRISP_WEBSITE_ID . It should be in this form: xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx (8-4-4-4-12chars).

If you aren’t new to Crisp, you can get your CRISP_WEBSITE_ID by going to Website Settings > Integrations > HTML.

Upon obtaining your CRISP_WEBSITE_ID , you need to modify your gatsby-config.js as follows:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat' , options : { websiteId : 'YOUR_CRISP_WEBSITE_ID' , enableDuringDevelop : false , defer : true , enableImprovedAccessibility : false }, } 'your' , 'other' , 'plugins' , ], }

Restart your Gatsby server for the plugin to take effect.

If you have improvements that you’d like to see, or encounter any bugs, feel free to create an issue!

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md