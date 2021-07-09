Generate TypeScript/Flow definitions from your gatsby queries.

Export schema and apollo config file to give autocomplete feature in vscode through apollographql.vscode-apollo (https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=apollographql.vscode-apollo).

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-codegen

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-codegen" , options : {} } ];

Available options

Please check the documentation of apollo tooling (https://www.npmjs.com/package/apollo) for further explanation. This plugin creates an apollo config file (apolloConfigFile), a file from the gatsby schema (localSchemaFile) and the directory for the generated types (output).