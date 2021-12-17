openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpb

gatsby-plugin-brotli

by Osmond van Hemert
2.1.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin for preparing brotli-compressed versions of assets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-brotli

CI Codacy Badge Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

Gatsby plugin for preparing brotli-compressed versions of assets.

/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js

becomes

/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js.br

Requirements

This plugin will only generate the compressed files. To see them been served to the client, your Gatsby website should run on a production server that supports Brotli .br-files. The Gatsby development server does not serve the compressed versions.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-brotli

Or with Yarn:

yarn add gatsby-plugin-brotli

Usage

In your gatsby-config.js file add:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-brotli'
    }
  ]
}

By default, only .css and .js files are compressed, but you can override this with the extensions option.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-brotli',
      options: {
        extensions: ['css', 'html', 'js', 'svg']
      }
    }
  ]
}

By default, files are compressed using the highest level of compression supported by brotli, but you can override this with the level option.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-brotli',
      options: {
        level: 4
      }
    }
  ]
}

You can even place all the brotli-compressed files (only the brotli ones, the uncompressed ones will be saved in the public directory as usual) in a dedicated directory (ex. public/brotli):

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-brotli',
      options: {
        path: 'brotli'
      }
    }
  ]
}

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert Github Web

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

Sponsors

BrowserStack

License

Licensed under MIT.

NOTE: This plugin only generates output when run in production mode! To test, run: gatsby build && gatsby serve

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial