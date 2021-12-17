Gatsby plugin for preparing brotli-compressed versions of assets.

/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js

becomes

/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js.br

Requirements

This plugin will only generate the compressed files. To see them been served to the client, your Gatsby website should run on a production server that supports Brotli .br-files. The Gatsby development server does not serve the compressed versions.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-brotli

Or with Yarn:

yarn add gatsby-plugin-brotli

Usage

In your gatsby-config.js file add:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-brotli' } ] }

By default, only .css and .js files are compressed, but you can override this with the extensions option.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-brotli' , options : { extensions : [ 'css' , 'html' , 'js' , 'svg' ] } } ] }

By default, files are compressed using the highest level of compression supported by brotli, but you can override this with the level option.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-brotli' , options : { level : 4 } } ] }

You can even place all the brotli-compressed files (only the brotli ones, the uncompressed ones will be saved in the public directory as usual) in a dedicated directory (ex. public/brotli ):

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-brotli' , options : { path : 'brotli' } } ] }

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

License

Licensed under MIT.