Copy all of your JS and CSS build files, as well as the static folder into a subdirectory of your choice.
No longer moves files due to gatsby's internal cache management. Copying files instead!
The above two files were hard coded into this plugin in earlier versions. If you still want to move these files to the assets folder, use the new
paths option, see below for more information on the option. To get the same behavior as v1, use the following options:
options: {
paths: ["manifest.webmanifest", "sitemap.xml"],
},
Also note that
sitemap.xml and the
page-data folder were copied to assets folder before, now they are moved just as all other files this plugin handles.
Use
assetPrefix instead of
pathPrefix
Gatsby by default will generate all of the assets and put them directly at the root level:
public
│ index.html
│ component1.js
| component1.js.map
| component1.css
| component2.js
| compoennt2.js.map
| component3.css
└───path1
│ │ index.html
│ │ other1.html
│───path2
│ │ index.html
│ │ other2.html
|___static
| | data.json
| | image.jpg
However here at MadeComfy, we host our site on AWS Cloudfront/S3. One issue that we faced was that somehow, two different builds would have some JS/CSS files with the same file names even though their content are different.
That means during deployment on S3 and object invalidation on Cloudfront, someone that is currently browsing the site, would see the experience broken whilst moving onto other pages as the loaded JS would still have asset references of the previous build.
Hence our need to make sure that each build is kept intact on Cloudfront, except the HTML that are loaded on the browser at each hard reload. That way we make sure that our site has no down time at any point of time. We've configured our caching configs this way.
Using this plugin, our file struture is now as followed:
public
│ index.html
|___assets
| |___1534761288
│ | | component1.js
│ | | component1.js.map
│ | | component1.css
│ | | component2.js
│ | | compoennt2.js.map
│ | | component3.css
│ | |___static
│ | | | data.json
│ | | | image.jpg
└───path1
│ │ index.html
│ │ other1.html
│───path2
│ │ index.html
│ │ other2.html
Our new
assets folder would contain assets of every build once on S3.
npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-asset-path
yarn install -D gatsby-plugin-asset-path
// Your gatsby-config.js
{
assetPrefix: "custom_asset_folder",
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-asset-path"
}
]
}
In our use case above, we have
assetPrefix set as followed:
{
assetPrefix: `/assets/${Date.now().toString()}`,
}
Default: false
Stops Webpack from generating the .js.map files
// Your gatsby-config.js
{
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-asset-path",
options: {
removeMapFiles: true,
},
},
];
}
Default:
["static", "page-data"]
The paths of files/folders to be copied to the asset directory. Do not add
icons since these are copied and duplicated across
/public/icons/ and
/public/${assetPrefix}/.
// Your gatsby-config.js
{
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-asset-path",
options: {
paths: ["static"],
},
},
];
}
Default:
["js", "css"]
The types of files in the root
publicFolder to be copied to the asset directory.
// Your gatsby-config.js
{
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-asset-path",
options: {
fileTypes: ["js", "map", "css"],
},
},
];
}
