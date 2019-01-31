This Gatsby plugin is a wrapper around the webpack feature for aliasing in your import statements.
So you can do
import '@components/navbar'
Instead of
import '../../components/navbar.js'
This works by simply injecting the options into Webpack using
onCreateWebpackConfig.
$ npm i --save gatsby-plugin-alias-imports
or
$ yarn add gatsby-plugin-alias-imports
Add the plugin to your Gatsby config.
{
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-alias-imports`,
options: {
alias: {},
extensions: []
}
}
]
}
Alias should be an object that takes multiple key/value pairs.
The key should be the alias and the value is the path.
The path that you specify can be relative to the root directory or absolute.
To use an absolute directory, you can do something like
const path = require('path')
// [ ... ]
alias: {
"@components": path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/components')
}
The extensions allows you to omit extensions when importing files.
It is an array of desired extensions to auto-find.
E.g.
js,
css,
sass,
md
{
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-alias-imports`,
options: {
alias: {
"@src": "src",
"@components": "src/components",
"@layouts": "src/layouts",
"@pages": "src/pages",
"@sass": "src/sass",
"@templates": "src/templates",
"@posts": "content/posts",
},
extensions: [
"js",
],
}
}
]
}
import Layout from '@layouts/main'
import { ComponentA, ComponentB } from '@components/myfile'
Check out the resolve section of the Webpack config documentation for more information.