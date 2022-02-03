This plugin is in beta and not officially supported yet
Feel free to open issues for any questions or ideas
You can specify a list of queries to run and how to transform them into an array of objects to index. When you run
gatsby build, it will publish those to Algolia.
Here we have an example with some data that might not be very relevant, but will work with the default configuration of
gatsby new
yarn add gatsby-plugin-algolia
First add credentials to a .env file, which you won't commit. If you track this in your file, and especially if the site is open source, you will leak your admin API key. This would mean anyone is able to change anything on your Algolia index.
// .env.production
ALGOLIA_APP_ID=XXX
ALGOLIA_API_KEY=XXX
ALGOLIA_INDEX_NAME=XXX
require('dotenv').config({
path: `.env.${process.env.NODE_ENV}`,
});
// gatsby-config.js
const myQuery = `
query {
pages: allSitePage {
nodes {
# try to find a unique id for each node
# if this field is absent, it's going to
# be inserted by Algolia automatically
# and will be less simple to update etc.
objectID: id
component
path
componentChunkName
jsonName
internal {
type
contentDigest
owner
}
}
}
}
`;
const queries = [
{
query: myQuery,
transformer: ({ data }) => data.pages.nodes, // optional
indexName: 'index name to target', // overrides main index name, optional
settings: {
// optional, any index settings
// Note: by supplying settings, you will overwrite all existing settings on the index
},
matchFields: ['slug', 'modified'], // Array<String> overrides main match fields, optional
mergeSettings: false, // optional, defaults to false. See notes on mergeSettings below
queryVariables: {}, // optional. Allows you to use graphql query variables in the query
},
];
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
// This plugin must be placed last in your list of plugins to ensure that it can query all the GraphQL data
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-algolia`,
options: {
appId: process.env.ALGOLIA_APP_ID,
// Use Admin API key without GATSBY_ prefix, so that the key isn't exposed in the application
// Tip: use Search API key with GATSBY_ prefix to access the service from within components
apiKey: process.env.ALGOLIA_API_KEY,
indexName: process.env.ALGOLIA_INDEX_NAME, // for all queries
queries,
chunkSize: 10000, // default: 1000
settings: {
// optional, any index settings
// Note: by supplying settings, you will overwrite all existing settings on the index
},
enablePartialUpdates: true, // default: false
matchFields: ['slug', 'modified'], // Array<String> default: ['modified']
concurrentQueries: false, // default: true
skipIndexing: true, // default: false, useful for e.g. preview deploys or local development
continueOnFailure: false, // default: false, don't fail the build if algolia indexing fails
algoliasearchOptions: undefined, // default: { timeouts: { connect: 1, read: 30, write: 30 } }, pass any different options to the algoliasearch constructor
},
},
],
};
The index will be synchronised with the provided index name on Algolia on the
build step in Gatsby. This is not done earlier to prevent you going over quota while developing.
By default all records will be reindexed on every build. To enable only indexing the new, changed and deleted records include the following in the options of the plugin:
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-algolia`,
options: {
/* ... */
enablePartialUpdates: true,
/* (optional) Fields to use for comparing if the index object is different from the new one */
/* By default it uses a field called "modified" which could be a boolean | datetime string */
matchFields: ['slug', 'modified'], // Array<String> default: ['modified']
}
This saves a lot of Algolia operations since you don't reindex everything on every build.
Adding
matchFields is useful to decide whether an object has been changed since the last time it was indexed. If you save e.g. a timestamp of the record, you can avoid reindexing when it has not changed.
If you have objects which come from another indexing process (wordpress, magento, shopify, custom script...), make sure that they do not have any of the
matchFields, so they stay in the index regardless of reindex.
You can also specify
matchFields per query to check for different fields based on the type of objects you are indexing.
You can set settings for each index individually (per query), or otherwise it will keep your existing settings.
mergeSettings allows you to preserve settings changes made on the Algolia website. The default behavior (
mergeSettings: false) will wipe out your index settings and replace them with settings from the config on each build.
When set to true, the config index settings will be merged with the existing index settings in Algolia (with the config index settings taking precendence).
NOTE: When using
mergeSettings, any deleted settings from the config settings will continue to be persisted since they will still exist in Algolia. If you want to remove a setting, be sure to remove it from both the config and on Algolia's website.
For replica settings, extra care is taken to make sure only apply replicas to non-temporary indices.
If you pass
replicaUpdateMode: 'replace' in the index settings, you can choose to update the replicas fully with those in the settings.
If you pass
replicaUpdateMode: 'merge' in the index settings, the replica settings will combine the replicas set on your dashboard with the additional ones you set via index settings here.
Sometimes, on limited platforms like Netlify, concurrent queries to the same index can lead to unexpected results or hanging builds. Setting
concurrentQueries to
false makes it such that queries are run sequentially rather than concurrently, which may solve some concurrent access issues. Be aware that this option may make indexing take longer than it would otherwise.
The
transformer field accepts a function and optionally you may provide an
async function.
This is the very first version of our plugin and isn't yet officially supported. Please leave all your feedback in GitHub issues 😊