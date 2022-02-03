openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gatsby-plugin-algolia

by algolia
0.25.0 (see all)

A plugin to push to Algolia based on graphQl queries

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby GraphQL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Gatsby plugin Algolia

This plugin is in beta and not officially supported yet

Feel free to open issues for any questions or ideas

You can specify a list of queries to run and how to transform them into an array of objects to index. When you run gatsby build, it will publish those to Algolia.

Here we have an example with some data that might not be very relevant, but will work with the default configuration of gatsby new

yarn add gatsby-plugin-algolia

First add credentials to a .env file, which you won't commit. If you track this in your file, and especially if the site is open source, you will leak your admin API key. This would mean anyone is able to change anything on your Algolia index.

// .env.production
ALGOLIA_APP_ID=XXX
ALGOLIA_API_KEY=XXX
ALGOLIA_INDEX_NAME=XXX

require('dotenv').config({
  path: `.env.${process.env.NODE_ENV}`,
});

// gatsby-config.js
const myQuery = `
  query {
    pages: allSitePage {
      nodes {
        # try to find a unique id for each node
        # if this field is absent, it's going to
        # be inserted by Algolia automatically
        # and will be less simple to update etc.
        objectID: id
        component
        path
        componentChunkName
        jsonName
        internal {
          type
          contentDigest
          owner
        }
      }
    }
  }
`;

const queries = [
  {
    query: myQuery,
    transformer: ({ data }) => data.pages.nodes, // optional
    indexName: 'index name to target', // overrides main index name, optional
    settings: {
      // optional, any index settings
      // Note: by supplying settings, you will overwrite all existing settings on the index
    },
    matchFields: ['slug', 'modified'], // Array<String> overrides main match fields, optional
    mergeSettings: false, // optional, defaults to false. See notes on mergeSettings below
    queryVariables: {}, // optional. Allows you to use graphql query variables in the query
  },
];

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      // This plugin must be placed last in your list of plugins to ensure that it can query all the GraphQL data
      resolve: `gatsby-plugin-algolia`,
      options: {
        appId: process.env.ALGOLIA_APP_ID,
        // Use Admin API key without GATSBY_ prefix, so that the key isn't exposed in the application
        // Tip: use Search API key with GATSBY_ prefix to access the service from within components
        apiKey: process.env.ALGOLIA_API_KEY,
        indexName: process.env.ALGOLIA_INDEX_NAME, // for all queries
        queries,
        chunkSize: 10000, // default: 1000
        settings: {
          // optional, any index settings
          // Note: by supplying settings, you will overwrite all existing settings on the index
        },
        enablePartialUpdates: true, // default: false
        matchFields: ['slug', 'modified'], // Array<String> default: ['modified']
        concurrentQueries: false, // default: true
        skipIndexing: true, // default: false, useful for e.g. preview deploys or local development
        continueOnFailure: false, // default: false, don't fail the build if algolia indexing fails
        algoliasearchOptions: undefined, // default: { timeouts: { connect: 1, read: 30, write: 30 } }, pass any different options to the algoliasearch constructor
      },
    },
  ],
};

The index will be synchronised with the provided index name on Algolia on the build step in Gatsby. This is not done earlier to prevent you going over quota while developing.

Partial Updates

By default all records will be reindexed on every build. To enable only indexing the new, changed and deleted records include the following in the options of the plugin:

  resolve: `gatsby-plugin-algolia`,
  options: {
    /* ... */
    enablePartialUpdates: true,
    /* (optional) Fields to use for comparing if the index object is different from the new one */
    /* By default it uses a field called "modified" which could be a boolean | datetime string */
    matchFields: ['slug', 'modified'], // Array<String> default: ['modified']
  }

This saves a lot of Algolia operations since you don't reindex everything on every build.

Adding matchFields is useful to decide whether an object has been changed since the last time it was indexed. If you save e.g. a timestamp of the record, you can avoid reindexing when it has not changed.

If you have objects which come from another indexing process (wordpress, magento, shopify, custom script...), make sure that they do not have any of the matchFields, so they stay in the index regardless of reindex.

Advanced

You can also specify matchFields per query to check for different fields based on the type of objects you are indexing.

Settings

You can set settings for each index individually (per query), or otherwise it will keep your existing settings.

Merge Settings

mergeSettings allows you to preserve settings changes made on the Algolia website. The default behavior (mergeSettings: false) will wipe out your index settings and replace them with settings from the config on each build.

When set to true, the config index settings will be merged with the existing index settings in Algolia (with the config index settings taking precendence).

NOTE: When using mergeSettings, any deleted settings from the config settings will continue to be persisted since they will still exist in Algolia. If you want to remove a setting, be sure to remove it from both the config and on Algolia's website.

Replicas

For replica settings, extra care is taken to make sure only apply replicas to non-temporary indices.

If you pass replicaUpdateMode: 'replace' in the index settings, you can choose to update the replicas fully with those in the settings.

If you pass replicaUpdateMode: 'merge' in the index settings, the replica settings will combine the replicas set on your dashboard with the additional ones you set via index settings here.

Concurrent Queries

Sometimes, on limited platforms like Netlify, concurrent queries to the same index can lead to unexpected results or hanging builds. Setting concurrentQueries to false makes it such that queries are run sequentially rather than concurrently, which may solve some concurrent access issues. Be aware that this option may make indexing take longer than it would otherwise.

Transformer

The transformer field accepts a function and optionally you may provide an async function.

Feedback

This is the very first version of our plugin and isn't yet officially supported. Please leave all your feedback in GitHub issues 😊

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ali M.Santa Clara, CA6 Ratings0 Reviews
October 31, 2020

Alternatives

gatsby-source-graphqlBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
40K
graphql-skip-limitBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
5K
gatsby-plugin-altair-graphql✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
43
gpg
gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegenAlternative typescript support plugin for Gatsbyjs. Aims to make using typescript in Gatsby as painless as possible
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
13K
gpe
gatsby-plugin-extract-schemaExtract Gatsby's generated graphql schema to a file
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial