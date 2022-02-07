The default Gatsby sitemap plugin generates a simple blob of raw XML for all your pages. This advanced sitemap plugin adds more power and configuration, generating a single or multiple sitemaps with full XSL templates to make them neatly organised and human + machine readable, as well linking image resources to encourage media indexing.
Demo: https://gatsby.ghost.org/sitemap.xml
NOTE: This plugin only generates output in
production mode! To test, run:
gatsby build && gatsby serve
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap
By default this plugin will generate a single sitemap of all pages on your site, without any configuration needed.
// gatsby-config.js
siteMetadata: {
siteUrl: `https://www.example.com`,
},
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap`
]
If you want to generate advanced, individually organised sitemaps based on your data, you can do so by passing in a query and config. The example below uses Ghost, but this should work with any data source - including Pages, Markdown, Contentful, etc.
Example:
// gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap`,
options: {
// 1 query for each data type
query: `
{
allGhostPost {
edges {
node {
id
slug
updated_at
feature_image
}
}
}
allGhostPage {
edges {
node {
id
slug
updated_at
feature_image
}
}
}
allGhostTag {
edges {
node {
id
slug
feature_image
}
}
}
allGhostAuthor {
edges {
node {
id
slug
profile_image
}
}
}
}`,
// The filepath and name to Index Sitemap. Defaults to '/sitemap.xml'.
output: "/custom-sitemap.xml",
mapping: {
// Each data type can be mapped to a predefined sitemap
// Routes can be grouped in one of: posts, tags, authors, pages, or a custom name
// The default sitemap - if none is passed - will be pages
allGhostPost: {
sitemap: `posts`,
// Add a query level prefix to slugs, Don't get confused with global path prefix from Gatsby
// This will add a prefix to this particular sitemap only
prefix: 'your-prefix/',
// Custom Serializer
serializer: (edges) => {
return edges.map(({ node }) => {
(...) // Custom logic to change final sitemap.
})
}
},
allGhostTag: {
sitemap: `tags`,
},
allGhostAuthor: {
sitemap: `authors`,
},
allGhostPage: {
sitemap: `pages`,
},
},
exclude: [
`/dev-404-page`,
`/404`,
`/404.html`,
`/offline-plugin-app-shell-fallback`,
`/my-excluded-page`,
/(\/)?hash-\S*/, // you can also pass valid RegExp to exclude internal tags for example
],
createLinkInHead: true, // optional: create a link in the `<head>` of your site
addUncaughtPages: true, // optional: will fill up pages that are not caught by queries and mapping and list them under `sitemap-pages.xml`
additionalSitemaps: [ // optional: add additional sitemaps, which are e. g. generated somewhere else, but need to be indexed for this domain
{
name: `my-other-posts`,
url: `/blog/sitemap-posts.xml`,
},
{
url: `https://example.com/sitemap.xml`,
},
],
}
}
]
Example output of ☝️ this exact config 👉 https://gatsby.ghost.org/sitemap.xml
yarn install
Build Plugin
yarn build
Run Tests
yarn test
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.