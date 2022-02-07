The default Gatsby sitemap plugin generates a simple blob of raw XML for all your pages. This advanced sitemap plugin adds more power and configuration, generating a single or multiple sitemaps with full XSL templates to make them neatly organised and human + machine readable, as well linking image resources to encourage media indexing.

Demo: https://gatsby.ghost.org/sitemap.xml

NOTE: This plugin only generates output in production mode! To test, run: gatsby build && gatsby serve

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap

How to Use

By default this plugin will generate a single sitemap of all pages on your site, without any configuration needed.

siteMetadata : { siteUrl : `https://www.example.com` , }, plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap` ]

Options

If you want to generate advanced, individually organised sitemaps based on your data, you can do so by passing in a query and config. The example below uses Ghost, but this should work with any data source - including Pages, Markdown, Contentful, etc.

Example:

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap` , options : { query : ` { allGhostPost { edges { node { id slug updated_at feature_image } } } allGhostPage { edges { node { id slug updated_at feature_image } } } allGhostTag { edges { node { id slug feature_image } } } allGhostAuthor { edges { node { id slug profile_image } } } }` , output : "/custom-sitemap.xml" , mapping : { allGhostPost : { sitemap : `posts` , prefix : 'your-prefix/' , serializer : ( edges ) => { return edges.map( ( { node } ) => { (...) }) } }, allGhostTag : { sitemap : `tags` , }, allGhostAuthor : { sitemap : `authors` , }, allGhostPage : { sitemap : `pages` , }, }, exclude : [ `/dev-404-page` , `/404` , `/404.html` , `/offline-plugin-app-shell-fallback` , `/my-excluded-page` , /(\/)?hash-\S* /, / / you can also pass valid RegExp to exclude internal tags for example ], createLinkInHead: true, / / optional: create a link in the `<head>` of your site addUncaughtPages: true, / / optional: will fill up pages that are not caught by queries and mapping and list them under `sitemap-pages.xml` additionalSitemaps: [ // optional: add additional sitemaps, which are e. g. generated somewhere else, but need to be indexed for this domain { name: `my-other-posts`, url: `/blog/sitemap-posts.xml`, }, { url: `https://example.com/sitemap.xml`, }, ], } } ]

Example output of ☝️ this exact config 👉 https://gatsby.ghost.org/sitemap.xml

Develop Plugin

Pull the repo

Install dependencies

yarn install

Build Plugin

yarn build

Run Tests

yarn test

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.