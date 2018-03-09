openbase logo
Readme

gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs

Adds Github's accessibility.js snippet to all rendered pages.

screenshot

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs

How to use

// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`];

Options

Defaults: 

// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`,
    options: {
      injectStyles: `
        .accessibility-error {
          border: 3px solid #f00;
        }
      `,
      errorClassName: `accessibility-error`,
      onError: (error) => {
        // do something with the error
      },
    },
  },
];

Fancier Styles

// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`,
    options: {
      injectStyles: `
        .accessibility-error {
          box-shadow: 0 0 3px 1px #f00;
          background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.25);
          position: relative;
        }
        .accessibility-error:before {
          content: "A11Y";
          position: absolute;
          top: 0;
          left: 0;
          color: #fff;
          font-size: 10px;
          background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5);
          transform: translateY(-100%);
        }
      `,
    },
  },
];

Just Logging

Don't modify the DOM at all, just log errors with the default onError logger.

// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`,
    options: {
      injectStyles: false,
      errorClassName: false,
    },
  },
];

