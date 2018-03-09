Adds Github's accessibility.js snippet to all rendered pages.
yarn add gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`];
Defaults:
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`,
options: {
injectStyles: `
.accessibility-error {
border: 3px solid #f00;
}
`,
errorClassName: `accessibility-error`,
onError: (error) => {
// do something with the error
},
},
},
];
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`,
options: {
injectStyles: `
.accessibility-error {
box-shadow: 0 0 3px 1px #f00;
background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.25);
position: relative;
}
.accessibility-error:before {
content: "A11Y";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
color: #fff;
font-size: 10px;
background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5);
transform: translateY(-100%);
}
`,
},
},
];
Don't modify the DOM at all, just log errors with the default
onError logger.
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs`,
options: {
injectStyles: false,
errorClassName: false,
},
},
];