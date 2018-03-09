Adds Github's accessibility.js snippet to all rendered pages.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs

How to use

plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs` ];

Options

Defaults:

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs` , options : { injectStyles : ` .accessibility-error { border: 3px solid #f00; } ` , errorClassName : `accessibility-error` , onError : ( error ) => { }, }, }, ];

Fancier Styles

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-accessibilityjs` , options : { injectStyles : ` .accessibility-error { box-shadow: 0 0 3px 1px #f00; background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.25); position: relative; } .accessibility-error:before { content: "A11Y"; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; color: #fff; font-size: 10px; background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5); transform: translateY(-100%); } ` , }, }, ];

Just Logging

Don't modify the DOM at all, just log errors with the default onError logger.