This library provides a simple API for paginating an array of posts/pages for your blog/site homepage in Gatsby js.
yarn add gatsby-paginate
gatsby-node.js file.
gatsby-node.js.
Then add the following to the top of your
gatsby-node.js file.
const createPaginatedPages = require('gatsby-paginate')
To create a paginated index of your blog posts, you need to do four things:
index.js file from the pages directory.
index.js file in the templates directory and refer to it in the createPaginatedPages call
You probably already have something like this in your
gatsby-node.js file to generate the pages for your blog:
exports.createPages = ({ graphql, actions: { createPage } }) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
graphql(`
{
posts: allMarkdownRemark(
sort: { fields: [frontmatter___date], order: DESC }
) {
edges {
node {
id
frontmatter {
title
}
fields {
slug
}
}
}
}
}
`).then(result => {
result.data.posts.edges.map(({ node }) => {
createPage({
path: node.fields.slug,
component: path.resolve('./src/templates/post.js'),
context: {
slug: node.fields.slug,
},
})
})
resolve()
})
})
}
Just insert a call to
createPaginatedPages before (or after) the createPage function:
exports.createPages = ({ graphql, actions: { createPage } }) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
graphql(`
//graphql query
`).then(result => {
createPaginatedPages({
edges: result.data.posts.edges,
createPage: createPage,
pageTemplate: 'src/templates/index.js',
pageLength: 5, // This is optional and defaults to 10 if not used
pathPrefix: '', // This is optional and defaults to an empty string if not used
context: {}, // This is optional and defaults to an empty object if not used
})
result.data.posts.edges.map(({ node }) => {
createPage({
path: node.fields.slug,
component: path.resolve('./src/templates/post.js'),
context: {
slug: node.fields.slug,
},
})
})
resolve()
})
})
}
Notice that
createPaginatedPages is being passed an options object.
edges is the array of nodes that comes from the GraphQL query.
createPage is simply the
createPage function you get from
actions.
pageTemplate is a template to use for the index page. And
pageLength is an optional parameter that defines how many posts to show per index page. It defaults to 10.
pathPrefix is an optional parameter for passing the name of a path to add to the path generated in the
createPagefunc. This is used in use case 2 below.
context is an optional parameter which is used as the
context property when
createPage is called.
createPaginatedPages will then call
createPage to create an index page for each of the groups of pages. The content that describes the blogs (title, slug, etc) that will go in each page will be passed to the template through
props.pageContext so you need to make sure that everything that you want on the index page regarding the blogs should be requested in the GraphQL query in
gatsby-node.js.
This time pass in a
pathPrefix
createPaginatedPages({
edges: result.data.posts.edges,
createPage: createPage,
pageTemplate: 'src/templates/your_cool_template.js',
pageLength: 5,
pathPrefix: 'your_page_name',
buildPath: (index, pathPrefix) =>
index > 1 ? `${pathPrefix}/${index}` : `/${pathPrefix}`, // This is optional and this is the default
})
Then...
pathPrefix
buildPath if you want to have more control over the pagination URL structure
In this instance a new set of pages will be created at the following path
your_site/your_page_name
Then a second paginated page of
your_site/your_page_name/2
PLEASE NOTE: THE PATH PREFIX FUNCTIONALITY IS UNDER DEVELOPMENT AND MORE FLEXIBILITY WILL BE ADDED SOON
This is a simple template which might be used in use case 1 above to replace the index of a blog with a paginated list of posts.
The
pageContext object which contains the following 5 keys is passed to the template;
group - (arr) an array containing the number of edges/nodes specified in the
pageLength option.
index - (int) this is the index of the edge/node.
first - (bool) Soon to be deprecated - please calculate first using index and pageCount - is this the first page?
last - (bool) Soon to be deprecated - please calculate last using index and pageCount - is this the last page?
pageCount - (int) the total number of pages being paginated through
additionalContext - (obj) optional additional context
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Link from 'gatsby-link'
const NavLink = props => {
if (!props.test) {
return <Link to={props.url}>{props.text}</Link>
} else {
return <span>{props.text}</span>
}
}
const IndexPage = ({ pageContext }) => {
const { group, index, first, last, pageCount } = pageContext
const previousUrl = index - 1 == 1 ? '/' : (index - 1).toString()
const nextUrl = (index + 1).toString()
return (
<div>
<h4>{pageCount} Pages</h4>
{group.map(({ node }) => (
<div key={node.id} className="blogListing">
<div className="date">{node.frontmatter.date}</div>
<Link className="blogUrl" to={node.fields.slug}>
{node.frontmatter.title}
</Link>
<div>{node.excerpt}</div>
</div>
))}
<div className="previousLink">
<NavLink test={first} url={previousUrl} text="Go to Previous Page" />
</div>
<div className="nextLink">
<NavLink test={last} url={nextUrl} text="Go to Next Page" />
</div>
</div>
)
}
export default IndexPage