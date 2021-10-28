npm install gatsby-omni-font-loader react-helmet
or
yarn add gatsby-omni-font-loader react-helmet
Add the following snippet to
gatsby-config.js plugins array.
{
/* Include plugin */
resolve: "gatsby-omni-font-loader",
/* Plugin options */
options: {
/* Font loading mode */
mode: "async",
/* Enable font loading listener to handle FOUT */
enableListener: true,
/* Preconnect URL-s. This example is for Google Fonts */
preconnect: ["https://fonts.gstatic.com"],
/* Self-hosted fonts config. Add font files and font CSS files to "static" folder */
custom: [
{
/* Exact name of the font as defied in @font-face CSS rule */
name: ["Font Awesome 5 Brands", "Font Awesome 5 Free"],
/* Path to the font CSS file inside the "static" folder with @font-face definition */
file: "/fonts/fontAwesome/css/all.min.css",
},
],
/* Web fonts. File link should point to font CSS file. */
web: [{
/* Exact name of the font as defied in @font-face CSS rule */
name: "Staatliches",
/* URL to the font CSS file with @font-face definition */
file: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Staatliches",
},
],
},
}
|Option
|Description
|Default
|mode
|Can be set to
async (default) or
render-blocking. In
async mode, fonts are loaded in optimal way, but FOUT is visible. In
render-blocking mode FOUT will happen in rare cases, but the font files will become render-blocking.
|async
|scope
|Can be set to
body (default) or
html. Sets the target element for HTML classnames to be applied to.
|body
|enableListener
|Works in
async mode. Enable font loading listener to handle Flash Of Unstyled Text. If enabled, CSS classes will be applied to HTML once each font has finished loading.
|false
|interval
|Works if
enableListener is
true. Font listener interval (in ms). Default is 300ms. Recommended: >=300ms.
|300
|timeout
|Works if
enableListener is
true. Font listener timeout value (in ms). Default is 30s (30000ms). Listener will no longer check for loaded fonts after timeout, fonts will still be loaded and displayed, but without handling FOUT.
|30000
|custom
|Self-hosted fonts config. Add font files and font CSS files to
static folder. Array of
{name: "Font name", file: "https://url-to-font-css.path"} objects.
|
[]
|web
|Web fonts config. File link should point to font CSS file. Array of
{name: "Font name", file: "https://url-to-font-css.path"} objects.
|
[]
|preconnect
|URLs used for preconnect meta. Base URL where font files are hosted.
|
[]
|preload
|Additional URLs used for preload meta. Preload for URLs provided under
file attribute of
custom and
web fonts are automatically generated.
|
[]
Load font stylesheets and files in low-priority mode. If you want to add fonts in a performant way, handle FOUT on your own and make sure that the page render times are low, you should use
async mode.
Pros: Performance, content is displayed before font files are downloaded and parsed
Cons: FOUT needs to be handled
Load font stylesheets and files in high-priority mode. If you want to use this plugin as a simple way to add fonts to your project as you would do in any other project, without any performance optimizations and FOUT handling, you should use
render-blocking mode.
Pros: Simple markup, FOUT won't occur in most cases
Cons: Font stylesheets and font files can delay first content paint time
When loading fonts asynchronously, Flash Of Unstyled Text (FOUT) might happen because fonts load few moments later after page is displayed to the user.
To avoid this, we can use CSS to style the fallback font to closely match the font size, line height and letter spacing of the main font that is being loaded.
When
enableListener: true is set in plugin config in
gatsby-config.js, HTML classes are being added to
<body> element as the fonts are being loaded.
HTML class name format will be in the following format
wf-[font-family-name]--loaded.
You can use the Font Style Matcher to adjust the perfect fallback font and fallback CSS config.
Here is the example of how
body element will look like after all fonts are being loaded (depending on the config).
<body
class="wf-lazy-monday--loaded wf-font-awesome-5-brands--loaded wf-font-awesome-5-free--loaded wf-staatliches--loaded wf-henny-penny--loaded"
></body>
Feel free to report issues you find and feel free to contribute to the project by creating Pull Requests.
Contributions are welcome and appreciated!
Thank you for your contribution!
Henrik • Lennart • Francis Champagne • Hugo
Thank you for your support!
Roboto Studio • Your Name Here
The project is created and maintained by Adrian Bece with the generous help of community contributors. If you have used the plugin and would like to contribute, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee.