Gatsby node helper functions to aid node creation. To be used when creating Gatsby source plugins.
contentDigest
npm install --save gatsby-node-helpers
Import the named module:
import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'
Then call
createNodeHelpers with options. You will need to pass functions
available in Gatsby's Node APIs, such as
sourceNodes and
createSchemaCustomization.
The following example shows usage in
gatsby-node.js's
sourceNodes API, but
it can be used elsewhere provided the appropriate helper functions are
available.
// gatsby-node.ts
import * as gatsby from 'gatsby'
import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'
export const sourceNodes: gatsby.GatsbyNode['sourceNodes'] = async (
gatsbyArgs: gatsby.SourceNodesArgs,
pluginOptions: gatsby.PluginOptions,
) => {
const { createNodeId, createContentDigest } = gatsbyArgs
const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({
typePrefix: 'Shopify',
createNodeId,
createContentDigest,
})
}
The result of
createNodeHelpers includes a factory function named
createNodeFactory that should be used to prepare an object just before calling
Gatsby's
createNode.
The created function will automatically assign Gatsby's required fields, like
internal and
contentDigest, while renaming any conflicting fields.
const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({
typePrefix: 'Shopify',
createNodeId: gatsbyArgs.createNodeId,
createContentDigest: gatsbyArgs.createContentDigest,
})
const ProductNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('Product')
const ProductVariantNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('ProductVariant')
In the above example, we can now pass Product objects to
ProductNode to
prepare the object for Gatsby's
createNode.
// gatsby-node.ts
import * as gatsby from 'gatsby'
import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'
export const sourceNodes: gatsby.GatsbyNode['sourceNodes'] = async (
gatsbyArgs: gatsby.SourceNodesArgs,
pluginOptions: gatsby.PluginOptions,
) => {
const { actions, createNodeId, createContentDigest } = gatsbyArgs
const { createNodes } = actions
const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({
typePrefix: 'Shopify',
createNodeId,
createContentDigest,
})
const ProductNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('Product')
const ProductVariantNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('ProductVariant')
// `getAllProducts` is an API function that returns all Shopify products.
const products = await getAllProducts()
for (const product of products) {
const node = ProductNode(product)
// `node` now contains all the fields required by `createNode`.
createNode(node)
}
}
All functions and types are documented in the source files using TSDoc to provide documentation directly in your editor.
If you editor does not have TSDoc integration, you can read all documentation by viewing the source files.