Gatsby node helper functions to aid node creation. To be used when creating Gatsby source plugins.

Automatically adds Gatsby's required node fields such as contentDigest

Namespaces fields conflicting with Gatsby's reserved fields

Creates portable functions for generating compliant type names and IDs

Status

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-node-helpers

Quick Guide

Import the named module:

import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'

Then call createNodeHelpers with options. You will need to pass functions available in Gatsby's Node APIs, such as sourceNodes and createSchemaCustomization .

The following example shows usage in gatsby-node.js 's sourceNodes API, but it can be used elsewhere provided the appropriate helper functions are available.

import * as gatsby from 'gatsby' import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers' export const sourceNodes: gatsby.GatsbyNode[ 'sourceNodes' ] = async ( gatsbyArgs: gatsby.SourceNodesArgs, pluginOptions: gatsby.PluginOptions, ) => { const { createNodeId, createContentDigest } = gatsbyArgs const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({ typePrefix: 'Shopify' , createNodeId, createContentDigest, }) }

The result of createNodeHelpers includes a factory function named createNodeFactory that should be used to prepare an object just before calling Gatsby's createNode .

The created function will automatically assign Gatsby's required fields, like internal and contentDigest , while renaming any conflicting fields.

const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({ typePrefix: 'Shopify' , createNodeId: gatsbyArgs.createNodeId, createContentDigest: gatsbyArgs.createContentDigest, }) const ProductNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory( 'Product' ) const ProductVariantNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory( 'ProductVariant' )

In the above example, we can now pass Product objects to ProductNode to prepare the object for Gatsby's createNode .

import * as gatsby from 'gatsby' import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers' export const sourceNodes: gatsby.GatsbyNode[ 'sourceNodes' ] = async ( gatsbyArgs: gatsby.SourceNodesArgs, pluginOptions: gatsby.PluginOptions, ) => { const { actions, createNodeId, createContentDigest } = gatsbyArgs const { createNodes } = actions const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({ typePrefix: 'Shopify' , createNodeId, createContentDigest, }) const ProductNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory( 'Product' ) const ProductVariantNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory( 'ProductVariant' ) const products = await getAllProducts() for ( const product of products) { const node = ProductNode(product) createNode(node) } }

API

All functions and types are documented in the source files using TSDoc to provide documentation directly in your editor.

If you editor does not have TSDoc integration, you can read all documentation by viewing the source files.