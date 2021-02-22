openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gnh

gatsby-node-helpers

by Angelo Ashmore
1.2.1 (see all)

Gatsby node helper functions to aid node creation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.3K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-node-helpers

Gatsby node helper functions to aid node creation. To be used when creating Gatsby source plugins.

  • Automatically adds Gatsby's required node fields such as contentDigest
  • Namespaces fields conflicting with Gatsby's reserved fields
  • Creates portable functions for generating compliant type names and IDs

Status

npm version Build Status

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-node-helpers

Quick Guide

Import the named module:

import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'

Then call createNodeHelpers with options. You will need to pass functions available in Gatsby's Node APIs, such as sourceNodes and createSchemaCustomization.

The following example shows usage in gatsby-node.js's sourceNodes API, but it can be used elsewhere provided the appropriate helper functions are available.

// gatsby-node.ts

import * as gatsby from 'gatsby'
import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'

export const sourceNodes: gatsby.GatsbyNode['sourceNodes'] = async (
  gatsbyArgs: gatsby.SourceNodesArgs,
  pluginOptions: gatsby.PluginOptions,
) => {
  const { createNodeId, createContentDigest } = gatsbyArgs

  const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({
    typePrefix: 'Shopify',
    createNodeId,
    createContentDigest,
  })
}

The result of createNodeHelpers includes a factory function named createNodeFactory that should be used to prepare an object just before calling Gatsby's createNode.

The created function will automatically assign Gatsby's required fields, like internal and contentDigest, while renaming any conflicting fields.

const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({
  typePrefix: 'Shopify',
  createNodeId: gatsbyArgs.createNodeId,
  createContentDigest: gatsbyArgs.createContentDigest,
})

const ProductNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('Product')
const ProductVariantNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('ProductVariant')

In the above example, we can now pass Product objects to ProductNode to prepare the object for Gatsby's createNode.

// gatsby-node.ts

import * as gatsby from 'gatsby'
import { createNodeHelpers } from 'gatsby-node-helpers'

export const sourceNodes: gatsby.GatsbyNode['sourceNodes'] = async (
  gatsbyArgs: gatsby.SourceNodesArgs,
  pluginOptions: gatsby.PluginOptions,
) => {
  const { actions, createNodeId, createContentDigest } = gatsbyArgs
  const { createNodes } = actions

  const nodeHelpers = createNodeHelpers({
    typePrefix: 'Shopify',
    createNodeId,
    createContentDigest,
  })

  const ProductNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('Product')
  const ProductVariantNode = nodeHelpers.createNodeFactory('ProductVariant')

  // `getAllProducts` is an API function that returns all Shopify products.
  const products = await getAllProducts()

  for (const product of products) {
    const node = ProductNode(product)

    // `node` now contains all the fields required by `createNode`.

    createNode(node)
  }
}

API

All functions and types are documented in the source files using TSDoc to provide documentation directly in your editor.

If you editor does not have TSDoc integration, you can read all documentation by viewing the source files.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial