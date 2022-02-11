Gatsby v4

⚛️ 📄 🚀

Static. That. Scales.

Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and apps.

It combines the control and scalability of dynamically rendered sites with the speed of static-site generation, creating a whole new web of possibilities.

Gatsby is a modern web framework for blazing fast websites.

Go Beyond Static Websites. Get all the benefits of static websites with none of the limitations. Gatsby sites are fully functional React apps, so you can create high-quality, dynamic web apps, from blogs to e-commerce sites to user dashboards.

Choose your Rendering Options. You can choose alternative rendering options, namely Deferred Static Generation (DSG) and Server-Side Rendering (SSR), in addition to Static Site Generation (SSG) — on a per-page basis. This type of granular control allows you to optimize for performance and productivity without sacrificing one for the other.

Use a Modern Stack for Every Site. No matter where the data comes from, Gatsby sites are built using React and GraphQL. Build a uniform workflow for you and your team, regardless of whether the data is coming from the same backend.

Load Data From Anywhere. Gatsby pulls in data from any data source, whether it’s Markdown files, a headless CMS like Contentful or WordPress, or a REST or GraphQL API. Use source plugins to load your data, then develop using Gatsby’s uniform GraphQL interface.

Performance Is Baked In. Ace your performance audits by default. Gatsby automates code splitting, image optimization, inlining critical styles, lazy-loading, prefetching resources, and more to ensure your site is fast — no manual tuning required.

Host at Scale for Pennies. Gatsby sites don’t require servers, so you can host your entire site on a CDN for a fraction of the cost of a server-rendered site. Many Gatsby sites can be hosted entirely free on Gatsby Cloud and other similar services.

Learn how to use Gatsby for your next project.

What’s In This Document

🚀 Get Up and Running in 5 Minutes

You can get a new Gatsby site up and running on your local dev environment in 5 minutes with these four steps:

Install the Gatsby CLI. npm install -g gatsby-cli Create a Gatsby site from a Gatsby starter. Get your Gatsby blog set up in a single command: Create a new Gatsby site using the interactive setup wizard Give it this name: My Gatsby site gatsby new Start the site in develop mode. Next, move into your new site’s directory and start it up: cd my-gatsby-site/ gatsby develop Open the source code and start editing! Your site is now running at http://localhost:8000 . Open the my-gatsby-site directory in your code editor of choice and edit src/pages/index.js . Save your changes, and the browser will update in real time!

At this point, you’ve got a fully functional Gatsby website. For additional information on how you can customize your Gatsby site, see our plugins and the official tutorial.

🎓 Learning Gatsby

Full documentation for Gatsby lives on the website.

For most developers, we recommend starting with our in-depth tutorial for creating a site with Gatsby. It starts with zero assumptions about your level of ability and walks through every step of the process.

To dive straight into code samples head to our documentation. In particular, check out the “How-to Guides”, “Reference”, and “Conceptual Guides” sections in the sidebar.

We welcome suggestions for improving our docs. See the “how to contribute” documentation for more details.

Start Learning Gatsby: Follow the Tutorial · Read the Docs

🚢 Release Notes

Wondering what we've shipped recently? Check out our release notes for key highlights, performance improvements, new features, and notable bugfixes.

Also, read our documentation on version support to understand our plans for each version of Gatsby.

💼 Migration Guides

Already have a Gatsby site? These handy guides will help you add the improvements of Gatsby v4 to your site without starting from scratch!

❗ Code of Conduct

Gatsby is dedicated to building a welcoming, diverse, safe community. We expect everyone participating in the Gatsby community to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read it. Please follow it. In the Gatsby community, we work hard to build each other up and create amazing things together. 💪💜

🤝 How to Contribute

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the Gatsby community!

Check out our Contributing Guide for ideas on contributing and setup steps for getting our repositories up and running on your local machine.

A note on how this repository is organized

This repository is a monorepo managed using Lerna. This means there are multiple packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages.

Contributing to Gatsby v3

We are only accepting critical security patches for Gatsby v3.

📝 License

Licensed under the MIT License.

💜 Thanks

Thanks go out to all our many contributors creating plugins, starters, videos, and blog posts. And a special appreciation for our community members helping with issues and PRs, or answering questions on Discord and GitHub Discussions.

A big part of what makes Gatsby great is each and every one of you in the community. Your contributions enrich the Gatsby experience and make it better every day.