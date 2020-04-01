Webpack feature to provide your custom environment variables in client side

Use `BUILD_ENV` to chose wich environment file to load and `THEME` to chose theme variables together

Install

$ npm i gatsby-env-variables

or

$ yarn add gatsby-env-variables

How to use

Add the plugin to your gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-env-variables` ] }

Create your's environment.js files inside env/ folder, on root of your project, file index.js will be the file with variables shared between multiple environments, if you chose other env, these variables will be merged

project/ ├── env/ ├── index.js ├── development.js ├── staging.js └── production.js

index.js

module .exports = { API_ROOT : "example.com" , CARDS : "/cards" , }

staging.js

module .exports = { API_ROOT : "stg.example.com" , }

Run your yarn/npm script with BUILD_ENV variable to chose your environment, default selected is development

package.json

BUILD_ENV=staging yarn start

Use in client-side

Global variables

function Example ( ) { const cardsURL = API_ROOT + CARDS fetch(cardsURL) }

If you don't want to use /* globals */ in each file, just create an empty .eslintrc file in your project folder. If you are using eslint, just disable the no-undef rule.

Importing variables

import { API_ROOT, CARDS } from "gatsby-env-variables" function Example ( ) { const cardsURL = API_ROOT + CARDS fetch(cardsURL) }

Using themes

You can have multiple themes, with multiple environments, just put your variables inside the name of theme, and use THEME=example on your running script

staging.js

module .exports = { API_ROOT : "stg.example.com" , dark : { CARDS : "/dark_cards" , } }

package.json

THEME=dark BUILD_ENV=staging yarn start

Use in client-side

function Example ( ) { const cardsURL = API_ROOT + CARDS fetch(cardsURL) }

Nested Objects

String values are not required, you can use nested objects too

staging.js

module .exports = { API : { CARDS : "/cards" } dark : { API_ROOT : "darkexample.com" } }

Async variables

If you have to put dynamic variables in you environment, like values coming from API or something like this, you can export an promise

staging.js

module .exports = new Promise ( async res => { const ROOT_API = "example.com" const CARDS = "/cards" const response = await fetch(ROOT_API + CARDS) const ACTIVE_CARDS = await response.json() const envs = { ROOT_API, CARDS, ACTIVE_CARDS, dark : { CARDS : "/dark_cards" , }, orange : { CARDS : "/orange_cards" , }, } res(envs) })

Options

envFolderPath

This options allows you to specify which folder will stay your .env files

Example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-env-variables` , options : { envFolderPath : `src/env/` } } ] }

project/ ├── src/ ├── env/ ├── index.js ├── development.js ├── staging.js └── production.j

Or you can use this option to rename to config/ folder too

Example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-env-variables` , options : { envFolderPath : `config/` } } ] }

project/ ├── config/ ├── index.js ├── development.js ├── staging.js └── production.jn

Further reading

Check out the DefinePlugin section of the Webpack config documentation for more information.