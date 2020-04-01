Webpack feature to provide your custom environment variables in client side
Use `BUILD_ENV` to chose wich environment file to load and `THEME` to chose theme variables together
$ npm i gatsby-env-variables
or
$ yarn add gatsby-env-variables
Add the plugin to your
gatsby-config.js.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-env-variables`
]
}
Create your's
environment.js files inside
env/ folder, on root of your project, file
index.js will be the file with variables shared between multiple environments, if you chose other env, these variables will be merged
project/
├── env/
├── index.js
├── development.js
├── staging.js
└── production.js
index.js
module.exports = {
API_ROOT: "example.com",
CARDS: "/cards",
}
staging.js
module.exports = {
API_ROOT: "stg.example.com",
}
Run your yarn/npm script with
BUILD_ENV variable to chose your environment, default selected is
development
package.json
BUILD_ENV=staging yarn start
/* globals API_ROOT, CARDS */
function Example() {
const cardsURL = API_ROOT + CARDS // stg.example.com/cards
fetch(cardsURL)
}
If you don't want to use
/* globals */ in each file, just create an empty
.eslintrc file in your project folder. If you are using eslint, just disable the
no-undef rule.
import { API_ROOT, CARDS } from "gatsby-env-variables"
function Example() {
const cardsURL = API_ROOT + CARDS // stg.example.com/cards
fetch(cardsURL)
}
You can have multiple themes, with multiple environments, just put your variables inside the name of theme, and use
THEME=example on your running script
staging.js
module.exports = {
API_ROOT: "stg.example.com",
dark: {
CARDS: "/dark_cards",
}
}
package.json
THEME=dark BUILD_ENV=staging yarn start
Use in client-side
function Example() {
const cardsURL = API_ROOT + CARDS // stg.example.com/dark_cards
fetch(cardsURL)
}
String values are not required, you can use nested objects too
staging.js
module.exports = {
API: {
CARDS: "/cards"
}
dark: {
API_ROOT: "darkexample.com"
}
}
If you have to put dynamic variables in you environment, like values coming from API or something like this, you can export an promise
staging.js
module.exports = new Promise(async res => {
const ROOT_API = "example.com"
const CARDS = "/cards"
const response = await fetch(ROOT_API + CARDS)
const ACTIVE_CARDS = await response.json()
const envs = {
ROOT_API,
CARDS,
ACTIVE_CARDS,
dark: {
CARDS: "/dark_cards",
},
orange: {
CARDS: "/orange_cards",
},
}
res(envs)
})
envFolderPath
This options allows you to specify which folder will stay your
.env files
Example:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-env-variables`,
options: {
envFolderPath: `src/env/`
}
}
]
}
project/
├── src/
├── env/
├── index.js
├── development.js
├── staging.js
└── production.j
Or you can use this option to rename to
config/ folder too
Example:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-env-variables`,
options: {
envFolderPath: `config/`
}
}
]
}
project/
├── config/
├── index.js
├── development.js
├── staging.js
└── production.jn
Check out the DefinePlugin section of the Webpack config documentation for more information.