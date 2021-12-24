Speedy, optimized background-images without the work!

gatsby-background-image & gatsby-background-image-es5 are React components which for background-images provide, what Gatsby's own gatsby-image does for the rest of your images and even more:

Testing explained in its own section. Art-Direction support built in.

It has all the advantages of gatsby-image, including the "blur-up" technique or a "traced placeholder" SVG to show a preview of the image while it loads,

plus being usable as a container (no more hacks with extra wrappers)

plus being able to work with multiple stacked background images

plus being able to style with Tailwind CSS and suchlike Frameworks

All the glamour (and speed) of gatsby-image for your Background Images!

Of course styleable with styled-components and the like!

Preamble

Since gatsby-background-image@0.6.0 , this is a monorepo managed by lerna , so have a look at the individual READMEs of

Example Repo

gatsby-background-image has an example repository to see its similarities & differences to gatsby-image side by side.

It's located at: gbitest To use it with gatsby-background-image-es5 change the dependency there.

Contributing

Everyone is more than welcome to contribute to this little package!

Docs, Reviews, Testing, Code - whatever you want to add, just go for it : ). So have a look at our CONTRIBUTING file and give it a go. Thanks in advance!

TODO

For anything you may think necessary tell me by opening an issue or a PR : )!