openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gbi

gatsby-background-image-es5

by Tim Hagn
1.5.3 (see all)

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

400

GitHub Stars

258

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby Lazy Load

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-background-image(-es5)

Speedy, optimized background-images without the work!

gatsby-background-image is released under the MIT license. Current CircleCI build status of gatsby-background-image. Current npm package version. Downloads per week on npm. PRs welcome! Lerna badge.

gatsby-background-image & gatsby-background-image-es5 are React components which for background-images provide, what Gatsby's own gatsby-image does for the rest of your images and even more:
Testing explained in its own section. Art-Direction support built in.

It has all the advantages of gatsby-image, including the "blur-up" technique or a "traced placeholder" SVG to show a preview of the image while it loads,
plus being usable as a container (no more hacks with extra wrappers)
plus being able to work with multiple stacked background images
plus being able to style with Tailwind CSS and suchlike Frameworks

All the glamour (and speed) of gatsby-image for your Background Images!

Of course styleable with styled-components and the like!

Preamble

Since gatsby-background-image@0.6.0, this is a monorepo managed by lerna, so have a look at the individual READMEs of

Example Repo

gatsby-background-image has an example repository to see its similarities & differences to gatsby-image side by side.
It's located at: gbitest To use it with gatsby-background-image-es5 change the dependency there.

Contributing

Everyone is more than welcome to contribute to this little package!
Docs, Reviews, Testing, Code - whatever you want to add, just go for it : ). So have a look at our CONTRIBUTING file and give it a go. Thanks in advance!

TODO

For anything you may think necessary tell me by opening an issue or a PR : )!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gatsby-imageBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
185K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
gbi
gatsby-background-imageLazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
88K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gps
gatsby-plugin-sanity-imageGatsby plugin providing easy responsive behavior for Sanity-hosted images
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
4K
grl
gatsby-remark-lazy-loadThis plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-remark-im ages plugin
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1K
gri
gatsby-remark-images-native-lazy-loadThis is a plugin to add loading='lazy|eager|auto' property to image tag generated by gatsby-transformer-remark
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
166
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial