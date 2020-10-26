Webpack feature for aliasing in your import statements, just import this plugin and all of your folders inside your src will be available with aliases.

import "styles/layout.css" import Header from "components/Header"

Instead of

import "../../styles/layout.css" import Header from "../components/Header/index.js"

Install

$ npm i gatsby-alias-imports

or

$ yarn add gatsby-alias-imports

How to use

Add the plugin to your gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-alias-imports` ] }

Options

aliases

Alias should be an object where the keys are alias and values are string to path on project

Example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-alias-imports` , options : { aliases : { styles : `src/styles` , config : `config/` , "@utils" : "src/utils/" } } } ] }

rootFolder

The rootFolder it's in case you change your src folder name

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-alias-imports` , options : { rootFolder : `app` } } ] }

Further reading

Check out the resolve section of the Webpack config documentation for more information.