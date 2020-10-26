Webpack feature for aliasing in your import statements, just import this plugin and all of your folders inside your
src will be available with aliases.
import "styles/layout.css"
import Header from "components/Header"
Instead of
import "../../styles/layout.css"
import Header from "../components/Header/index.js"
$ npm i gatsby-alias-imports
or
$ yarn add gatsby-alias-imports
Add the plugin to your
gatsby-config.js.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-alias-imports`
]
}
Alias should be an object where the keys are alias and values are string to path on project
Example:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-alias-imports`,
options: {
aliases: {
styles: `src/styles`,
config: `config/`,
"@utils": "src/utils/"
}
}
}
]
}
The rootFolder it's in case you change your
src folder name
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-alias-imports`,
options: {
rootFolder: `app`
}
}
]
}
Check out the resolve section of the Webpack config documentation for more information.