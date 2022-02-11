openbase logo
Readme

A dark purple background with hints of stars. On top of that it says "GatsbyConf 2022" and "March 2-3". The letters "2022" are big, playful, light purple, and have illustrations of stars, people in orbs around them.

Gatsby

Gatsby v4

⚛️ 📄 🚀

Static. That. Scales.

Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and apps.
It combines the control and scalability of dynamically rendered sites with the speed of static-site generation, creating a whole new web of possibilities.

Gatsby is released under the MIT license. Current CircleCI build status. Current npm package version. Downloads per month on npm. Total downloads on npm. PRs welcome! Follow @GatsbyJS

Quickstart · Tutorial · Plugins · Starters · Showcase · Contribute
Support: Twitter, Discussions & Discord

Gatsby is a modern web framework for blazing fast websites.

  • Go Beyond Static Websites. Get all the benefits of static websites with none of the limitations. Gatsby sites are fully functional React apps, so you can create high-quality, dynamic web apps, from blogs to e-commerce sites to user dashboards.

  • Choose your Rendering Options. You can choose alternative rendering options, namely Deferred Static Generation (DSG) and Server-Side Rendering (SSR), in addition to Static Site Generation (SSG) — on a per-page basis. This type of granular control allows you to optimize for performance and productivity without sacrificing one for the other.

  • Use a Modern Stack for Every Site. No matter where the data comes from, Gatsby sites are built using React and GraphQL. Build a uniform workflow for you and your team, regardless of whether the data is coming from the same backend.

  • Load Data From Anywhere. Gatsby pulls in data from any data source, whether it’s Markdown files, a headless CMS like Contentful or WordPress, or a REST or GraphQL API. Use source plugins to load your data, then develop using Gatsby’s uniform GraphQL interface.

  • Performance Is Baked In. Ace your performance audits by default. Gatsby automates code splitting, image optimization, inlining critical styles, lazy-loading, prefetching resources, and more to ensure your site is fast — no manual tuning required.

  • Host at Scale for Pennies. Gatsby sites don’t require servers, so you can host your entire site on a CDN for a fraction of the cost of a server-rendered site. Many Gatsby sites can be hosted entirely free on Gatsby Cloud and other similar services.

Learn how to use Gatsby for your next project.

What’s In This Document

🚀 Get Up and Running in 5 Minutes

You can get a new Gatsby site up and running on your local dev environment in 5 minutes with these four steps:

  1. Install the Gatsby CLI.

    npm install -g gatsby-cli

  2. Create a Gatsby site from a Gatsby starter.

    Get your Gatsby blog set up in a single command:

    # Create a new Gatsby site using the interactive setup wizard
# Give it this name: My Gatsby site
gatsby new

  3. Start the site in develop mode.

    Next, move into your new site’s directory and start it up:

    cd my-gatsby-site/
gatsby develop

  4. Open the source code and start editing!

    Your site is now running at http://localhost:8000. Open the my-gatsby-site directory in your code editor of choice and edit src/pages/index.js. Save your changes, and the browser will update in real time!

At this point, you’ve got a fully functional Gatsby website. For additional information on how you can customize your Gatsby site, see our plugins and the official tutorial.

🎓 Learning Gatsby

Full documentation for Gatsby lives on the website.

  • For most developers, we recommend starting with our in-depth tutorial for creating a site with Gatsby. It starts with zero assumptions about your level of ability and walks through every step of the process.

  • To dive straight into code samples head to our documentation. In particular, check out the “How-to Guides”, “Reference”, and “Conceptual Guides” sections in the sidebar.

We welcome suggestions for improving our docs. See the “how to contribute” documentation for more details.

Start Learning Gatsby: Follow the Tutorial · Read the Docs

🚢 Release Notes

Wondering what we've shipped recently? Check out our release notes for key highlights, performance improvements, new features, and notable bugfixes.

Also, read our documentation on version support to understand our plans for each version of Gatsby.

💼 Migration Guides

Already have a Gatsby site? These handy guides will help you add the improvements of Gatsby v4 to your site without starting from scratch!

❗ Code of Conduct

Gatsby is dedicated to building a welcoming, diverse, safe community. We expect everyone participating in the Gatsby community to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read it. Please follow it. In the Gatsby community, we work hard to build each other up and create amazing things together. 💪💜

🤝 How to Contribute

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the Gatsby community!

Check out our Contributing Guide for ideas on contributing and setup steps for getting our repositories up and running on your local machine.

A note on how this repository is organized

This repository is a monorepo managed using Lerna. This means there are multiple packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages.

Contributing to Gatsby v3

We are only accepting critical security patches for Gatsby v3.

📝 License

Licensed under the MIT License.

💜 Thanks

Thanks go out to all our many contributors creating plugins, starters, videos, and blog posts. And a special appreciation for our community members helping with issues and PRs, or answering questions on Discord and GitHub Discussions.

A big part of what makes Gatsby great is each and every one of you in the community. Your contributions enrich the Gatsby experience and make it better every day.

Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

The Gatsby can take your web app really far. I have used it numerous times in large scale apps and came to the conclusion, that if your app is and will be small you'll probably be fine, but if you'll need scale you'll hit 2 fundamental issues with Gatsby: 1. You'll have dynamic content, that cannot be pre-rendered resulting in bad UX. 2. Static pages are mostly marketing pages with minimal interactions, so loading 40kb React of becomes an overkill for the lighthouse score.

2
vishnuprasad-95
aswanikv
Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago
Unwelcoming Community
Slow
Hard to Use

Gatsby is a great framework if you want to build complex applications with React and with GraphQL and a big community of plugins but you will always limited to the official way of Gatsby to do things. Basically for any blog or simple marketing or ecommerce solution this is perfect but as soon as you need to start combining different behaviours like Static exports and pure Server Side Rendering for private user profiles/areas you will encounter its limits and you will probably be much happier to only use something less constrained like Nextjs where almost anything is possible. Other big downside, Gatsby static pages need to have fixed queries you cant create a dynamic query when doing something static, not even during the build process! We had to fetch a dynamic list of fields based on the page and to go around this limit of gatbsy we had to write our code in the global settings of the gatsby-config. And this wasnt a rare occasion, whenever you find a gatsby limit imposed by its founders you will need to do some kind of hack to make it work as you wanted. Summary: founders of Gatsby are super salty and they close many issues every month if you want something a bit different from what they officially want, they hated for months server side rendering and now they offer serverless functions... Also the big downside of Gatbsy is that most of its recent features are only available if you use their custom private and paid cloud solution 'Gatsby Cloud', they limit you to use these things only with their solution, not really nice when your project should work as well on its own on other cloud providers like pure AWS.

0
Damiano CarradoriMilan, MI8 Ratings8 Reviews
I believe in a future where knowledge will be accessible for all. That's why I challenge myself daily to learn something new to share with others. I'm a coder.
November 26, 2020
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge

Creating a website was never that easy with React! You only need to go on their website and read the super well-done documentation 😎 but that isn't all, because Gatsby also allow you to deploy your website on cloud with a few clicks, just connecting your git account to its platform!

0
Adithya KrishnaBengaluru47 Ratings15 Reviews
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
18 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

It's always a tough decision for me to choose between Gatsby and NextJS I have used Gatsby along with NetlifyCMS for my blog (https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/gatsby-starter-netlify-cms) and its supaaafast + customizing the layout/content is super easy as well 💯 Though Gatsby comes with its own set of Pros and Cons, I would really prefer this for static sites, their documentation is totally on a whole new level and very easy to learn from (Yes, they also offer tutorials for Gatsby, https://www.gatsbyjs.com/docs/tutorial/)

4
sauravchandra
shardulinamdar4
deepthiir
sudo-NithishKarthik
Damien GetherMontreal47 Ratings43 Reviews
August 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Hard to Use
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Allow creating blazing fast static website. It can be hard to understand the different concept, but gatsby provides starter to help you start fast and understand each concept step by step. It is a joy to work with it after having understood the core concept. Gatsby provides well-designed API that teach me why gatsby implemented it like "that". It lacks a bit of support for Typescript, but they are working on it.

2
PatrickRNG
dennisberko

