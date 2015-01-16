Gator

Gator is a Javascript event delegation library.

It is around 800 bytes when gzipped and minified and has no external dependencies.

Browser Support

Out of the box Gator works in

Chrome

Safari 5+

Firefox 3.6+

Internet Explorer 9+

The legacy.js plugin adds support for

Safari < 5

Firefox < 3.6

Internet Explorer 6, 7, 8

When using the legacy plugin only single classes, single ids, and single tag names are supported for selectors

Getting Started

Include gator on your page before the closing </body> tag < script src = "/path/to/gator.min.js" > </ script > Add some events < script > Gator( document ).on( 'click' , '.expand' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'clicked on' , this ); return false ; }); Gator( document ).on( 'click' , function ( ) { console .log( 'clicked on document!' ); }); Gator( document ).off( 'click' , '.expand' ); Gator( document ).off( 'click' ); </ script >

Documentation

Full documentation is available at http://craig.is/riding/gators