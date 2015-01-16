openbase logo
gat

gator

by Craig Campbell
1.2.4 (see all)

Event delegation in Javascript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

641

GitHub Stars

486

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gator

Gator is a Javascript event delegation library.

It is around 800 bytes when gzipped and minified and has no external dependencies.

Browser Support

Out of the box Gator works in

  • Chrome
  • Safari 5+
  • Firefox 3.6+
  • Internet Explorer 9+

The legacy.js plugin adds support for

  • Safari < 5
  • Firefox < 3.6
  • Internet Explorer 6, 7, 8

When using the legacy plugin only single classes, single ids, and single tag names are supported for selectors

Getting Started

  1. Include gator on your page before the closing </body> tag

    <script src="/path/to/gator.min.js"></script>

  2. Add some events

    <script>
    // add a click event to document that checks for elements with class expand
    Gator(document).on('click', '.expand', function(e) {
        console.log('clicked on', this);
        return false;
    });

    // add a click event to document with no delegation
    Gator(document).on('click', function() {
        console.log('clicked on document!');
    });

    // remove all click events on .expand
    Gator(document).off('click', '.expand');

    // remove all click events on document
    Gator(document).off('click');
</script>

Documentation

Full documentation is available at http://craig.is/riding/gators

