Gator is a Javascript event delegation library.
It is around 800 bytes when gzipped and minified and has no external dependencies.
Out of the box Gator works in
The
legacy.js plugin adds support for
When using the legacy plugin only single classes, single ids, and single tag names are supported for selectors
Include gator on your page before the closing
</body> tag
<script src="/path/to/gator.min.js"></script>
Add some events
<script>
// add a click event to document that checks for elements with class expand
Gator(document).on('click', '.expand', function(e) {
console.log('clicked on', this);
return false;
});
// add a click event to document with no delegation
Gator(document).on('click', function() {
console.log('clicked on document!');
});
// remove all click events on .expand
Gator(document).off('click', '.expand');
// remove all click events on document
Gator(document).off('click');
</script>
Full documentation is available at http://craig.is/riding/gators