Gassetic

Summary

Gassetic is an Assetic replacement which is based on the gulp build tool for more comfortable frontend development and dependency management

Advantages over assetic

Easy to setup

Use a package manager like Bower or Npm for JS dependencies

Use the gulp.js ecosystem to build your frontend assets

Use gulp-livereload for CSS hot reloading (see the CSS section in the example below)

How it works

Gassetic makes it easy to manage your frontend assets. You can install JS and CSS libs through a package manager like Bower and then compile them using tools from gulp.js

Gassetic replaces "<!-- {env}:{filename} --><!-- endbuild -->" strings in your templates with your generated CSS and JS files. In your gassetic.yml file you can specify which files and tasks to run on the input files and the names of the output files.

Gulp has literally hundreds of plugins that you can include in your gulpfile and process on your frontend assets.

Installation

1) Create your gassetic config

yaml example with gassetic.yml

requires: less: gulp-less minify: gulp-minify-css concat: gulp-concat uglify: gulp-uglify livereload: gulp-livereload mimetypes: css: prod: outputFolder: web/compiled/css webPath: /compiled/css tasks: - { name: less } - { name: minify } - { name: concat, args: '%filename%' } - { name: livereload, args: { start: true } } htmlTag: '<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href=" {{ asset("%path%") }} ">' files: frontend.css: - assets/css/animate.min.css - assets/css/swipebox.css - assets/vendor/bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker-bs3.css - assets/vendor/bootstrap3-wysihtml5-bower/dist/bootstrap3-wysihtml5.css - assets/vendor/jquery-simplecolorpicker/jquery.simplecolorpicker.css - vendors/oh/emoji-bundle/Oh/EmojiBundle/vendor/emoji.css backend.css: - assets/vendor/bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker-bs3.css - assets/css/backend.css watch: - assets/**/*.less - assets/**/*.css js: prod: outputFolder: web/compiled/js webPath: /compiled/js tasks: - { name: concat, args: '%filename%' } - { name: uglify, args: { mangle: false } } files: jquery.js: - assets/vendor/jquery/jquery.js app.js: - web/html5lightbox/html5lightbox.js - assets/vendor/angular/angular.js - assets/vendor/angular-route/angular-route.js - assets/vendor/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js - assets/js/tmp/angularApp.js/**/*.js replacementPaths: - web/*.html - includes/**/*.html default: - js - css

2) Within root of your project run:

npm install gulp-less npm install gulp-minify-css npm install gulp-uglify npm install gulp-concat ... anything else that you need and have defined in the 'requires' section of the config

3) Update your templates from

<link rel= "stylesheet" ...

To:

The strings <!-- {environment}:{filename} --><!-- endbuild --> will be searched for in the 'replacementPaths' list in the settings and replaced with the generated tags and files

4) install gassetic npm install -g gassetic

5) run gassetic for watching and livereloading the files

6) run gassetic build --env=prod for production build

7) run gassetic build --env=custom for custom build

Done.

More docs

Contributions

Launch tests

npm install npm test

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Roman Schejbal

Donate: 1K4HAJqnh8PPomJj47vWNP3GPNF2LE2FEt