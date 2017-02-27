Gassetic is an Assetic replacement which is based on the gulp build tool for more comfortable frontend development and dependency management
gulp-livereload for CSS hot reloading (see the CSS section in the example below)
Gassetic makes it easy to manage your frontend assets. You can install JS and CSS libs through a package manager like Bower and then compile them using tools from gulp.js
Gassetic replaces
"<!-- {env}:{filename} --><!-- endbuild -->" strings in your templates with your generated CSS and JS files. In your gassetic.yml file you can specify which files and tasks to run on the input files and the names of the output files.
Gulp has literally hundreds of plugins that you can include in your gulpfile and process on your frontend assets.
1) Create your gassetic config
requires:
less: gulp-less
minify: gulp-minify-css
concat: gulp-concat
uglify: gulp-uglify
livereload: gulp-livereload
mimetypes:
# This section contains the formatters for the css files
css:
# In 'prod' mode, use these settings
prod:
outputFolder: web/compiled/css # The output folder for your saving your compiled files
webPath: /compiled/css # The web path for the compiled files
# Run these tasks on your compiled files
tasks:
- { name: less }
- { name: minify }
- { name: concat, args: '%filename%' }
- { name: livereload, args: { start: true } }
htmlTag: '<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="{{ asset("%path%") }}">' # custom html tag
# This is the list of source files to apply the above settings
files:
frontend.css: # This is the output filename
- assets/css/animate.min.css
- assets/css/swipebox.css
- assets/vendor/bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker-bs3.css
- assets/vendor/bootstrap3-wysihtml5-bower/dist/bootstrap3-wysihtml5.css
- assets/vendor/jquery-simplecolorpicker/jquery.simplecolorpicker.css
- vendors/oh/emoji-bundle/Oh/EmojiBundle/vendor/emoji.css
backend.css:
- assets/vendor/bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker-bs3.css
- assets/css/backend.css
# Watch these files for changes (optional)
watch:
- assets/**/*.less
- assets/**/*.css
# This section contains the formatters for your JS files
js:
prod:
outputFolder: web/compiled/js # Save the files here
webPath: /compiled/js # Specify the web path
tasks:
- { name: concat, args: '%filename%' }
- { name: uglify, args: { mangle: false } }
# Here is a list of files to apply the above tasks to
files:
jquery.js: # This is the output filename
- assets/vendor/jquery/jquery.js
app.js:
- web/html5lightbox/html5lightbox.js
- assets/vendor/angular/angular.js
- assets/vendor/angular-route/angular-route.js
- assets/vendor/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js
- assets/js/tmp/angularApp.js/**/*.js
# This is the list of files/paths to search and find the replacement tags to insert the
# generated <script> or stylesheet tags
replacementPaths:
- web/*.html
- includes/**/*.html
default:
- js
- css
2) Within root of your project run:
npm install gulp-less
npm install gulp-minify-css
npm install gulp-uglify
npm install gulp-concat
... anything else that you need and have defined in the 'requires' section of the config
3) Update your templates from
<link rel="stylesheet" ...
To:
<!-- prod:frontend.css --><!-- endbuild -->
The strings
<!-- {environment}:{filename} --><!-- endbuild --> will be searched for in the 'replacementPaths' list in the settings and replaced with the generated tags and files
4) install gassetic
npm install -g gassetic
5) run
gassetic for watching and livereloading the files
6) run
gassetic build --env=prod for production build
7) run
gassetic build --env=custom for custom build
Done.
npm install
npm test
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Roman Schejbal
Donate: 1K4HAJqnh8PPomJj47vWNP3GPNF2LE2FEt