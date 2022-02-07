openbase logo
gwp

gas-webpack-plugin

by MURAKAMI Masahiko
2.1.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin for Google Apps Script

npm
GitHub
Readme

gas-webpack-plugin NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Coverage percentage

Webpack plugin for Google Apps Script.

About

In Google Apps Script, an entry point called from google.script.run must be a top level function declaration on the server side. gas-webpack-plugin detects function assignment expressions to global object and generate a corresponding top level function declaration statement.

example

main.js:

var echo = require('./echo');
/**
 * Return write arguments.
 */
global.echo = echo;

echo.js:

module.exports = function(message) {
  return message;
}

webpack.config.js:

const GasPlugin = require("gas-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
  context: __dirname,
  entry: "./main.js",
  output: {
    path: __dirname ,
    filename: 'Code.gs'
  },
  plugins: [
    new GasPlugin()
  ]
}

build:

$ webpack --mode production

Code.gs

/**
 * Return write arguments.
 */
function echo() {
}/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/******/    // The module cache
/******/    var installedModules = {};
/******/
/******/    // The require function
/******/    function __webpack_require__(moduleId) {
/******/
/******/        // Check if module is in cache
/******/        if(installedModules[moduleId])
/******/            return installedModules[moduleId].exports;
/******/
/******/        // Create a new module (and put it into the cache)
/******/        var module = installedModules[moduleId] = {
/******/            i: moduleId,
/******/            l: false,
/******/            exports: {}
/******/        };
/******/
/******/        // Execute the module function
/******/        modules[moduleId].call(module.exports, module, module.exports, __webpack_require__);
/******/
/******/        // Flag the module as loaded
/******/        module.l = true;
/******/
/******/        // Return the exports of the module
/******/        return module.exports;
/******/    }
/******/
/******/
/******/    // expose the modules object (__webpack_modules__)
/******/    __webpack_require__.m = modules;
/******/
/******/    // expose the module cache
/******/    __webpack_require__.c = installedModules;
/******/
/******/    // identity function for calling harmony imports with the correct context
/******/    __webpack_require__.i = function(value) { return value; };
/******/
/******/    // define getter function for harmony exports
/******/    __webpack_require__.d = function(exports, name, getter) {
/******/        if(!__webpack_require__.o(exports, name)) {
/******/            Object.defineProperty(exports, name, {
/******/                configurable: false,
/******/                enumerable: true,
/******/                get: getter
/******/            });
/******/        }
/******/    };
/******/
/******/    // getDefaultExport function for compatibility with non-harmony modules
/******/    __webpack_require__.n = function(module) {
/******/        var getter = module && module.__esModule ?
/******/            function getDefault() { return module['default']; } :
/******/            function getModuleExports() { return module; };
/******/        __webpack_require__.d(getter, 'a', getter);
/******/        return getter;
/******/    };
/******/
/******/    // Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call
/******/    __webpack_require__.o = function(object, property) { return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(object, property); };
/******/
/******/    // __webpack_public_path__
/******/    __webpack_require__.p = "";
/******/
/******/    // Load entry module and return exports
/******/    return __webpack_require__(__webpack_require__.s = 2);
/******/ })
/************************************************************************/
/******/ ([
/* 0 */
/***/ (function(module, exports) {

var g;

// This works in non-strict mode
g = (function() {
    return this;
})();

try {
    // This works if eval is allowed (see CSP)
    g = g || Function("return this")() || (1,eval)("this");
} catch(e) {
    // This works if the window reference is available
    if(typeof window === "object")
        g = window;
}

// g can still be undefined, but nothing to do about it...
// We return undefined, instead of nothing here, so it's
// easier to handle this case. if(!global) { ...}

module.exports = g;


/***/ }),
/* 1 */
/***/ (function(module, exports) {

module.exports = function(message) {
  return message;
};


/***/ }),
/* 2 */
/***/ (function(module, exports, __webpack_require__) {

/* WEBPACK VAR INJECTION */(function(global) {var echo = __webpack_require__(1);
global.echo = echo;

/* WEBPACK VAR INJECTION */}.call(exports, __webpack_require__(0)))

/***/ })
/******/ ]);

Installation

$ npm install gas-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

CLI

$ webpack --mode production

Options

You can pass a hash of configuration options to gas-webpack-plugin. Allowed values are as follows

NameTypeDefaultDescription
comment{Boolean}trueIf true then generate a top level function declaration statement with comment.
autoGlobalExportsFiles{Array<String>}[]Array of source file paths that to generate global assignments expression from exports.* statements.

Geranate global assignment expressions from exports.*

Assignments expression to global object is automatically generated from named exports (exports.*) Included in the file specified by the autoGlobalExportsFiles option.

main.ts:

import './echo';

echo.ts:

// geranate global assignment expressions from named export
export const echo = (message) => message;

webpack.config.js:

const GasPlugin = require("gas-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
  context: __dirname,
  entry: "./main.ts",
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /(\.ts)$/,
        loader: 'ts-loader',
      },
    ],
  },
  resolve: {
    extensions: [".ts"],
  },
  output: {
    path: __dirname ,
    filename: 'Code.js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new GasPlugin({
      autoGlobalExportsFiles: ['*.ts']
    })
  ]
}

Webpack version support

gas-webpack-plugin is support for Webpack@5.x

