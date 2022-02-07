Webpack plugin for Google Apps Script.
In Google Apps Script, an entry point called from google.script.run must be a top level function declaration on the server side.
gas-webpack-plugin detects function assignment expressions to
global object and generate a corresponding top level function declaration statement.
main.js:
var echo = require('./echo');
/**
* Return write arguments.
*/
global.echo = echo;
echo.js:
module.exports = function(message) {
return message;
}
webpack.config.js:
const GasPlugin = require("gas-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
context: __dirname,
entry: "./main.js",
output: {
path: __dirname ,
filename: 'Code.gs'
},
plugins: [
new GasPlugin()
]
}
build:
$ webpack --mode production
Code.gs
/**
* Return write arguments.
*/
function echo() {
}/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/******/ // The module cache
/******/ var installedModules = {};
/******/
/******/ // The require function
/******/ function __webpack_require__(moduleId) {
/******/
/******/ // Check if module is in cache
/******/ if(installedModules[moduleId])
/******/ return installedModules[moduleId].exports;
/******/
/******/ // Create a new module (and put it into the cache)
/******/ var module = installedModules[moduleId] = {
/******/ i: moduleId,
/******/ l: false,
/******/ exports: {}
/******/ };
/******/
/******/ // Execute the module function
/******/ modules[moduleId].call(module.exports, module, module.exports, __webpack_require__);
/******/
/******/ // Flag the module as loaded
/******/ module.l = true;
/******/
/******/ // Return the exports of the module
/******/ return module.exports;
/******/ }
/******/
/******/
/******/ // expose the modules object (__webpack_modules__)
/******/ __webpack_require__.m = modules;
/******/
/******/ // expose the module cache
/******/ __webpack_require__.c = installedModules;
/******/
/******/ // identity function for calling harmony imports with the correct context
/******/ __webpack_require__.i = function(value) { return value; };
/******/
/******/ // define getter function for harmony exports
/******/ __webpack_require__.d = function(exports, name, getter) {
/******/ if(!__webpack_require__.o(exports, name)) {
/******/ Object.defineProperty(exports, name, {
/******/ configurable: false,
/******/ enumerable: true,
/******/ get: getter
/******/ });
/******/ }
/******/ };
/******/
/******/ // getDefaultExport function for compatibility with non-harmony modules
/******/ __webpack_require__.n = function(module) {
/******/ var getter = module && module.__esModule ?
/******/ function getDefault() { return module['default']; } :
/******/ function getModuleExports() { return module; };
/******/ __webpack_require__.d(getter, 'a', getter);
/******/ return getter;
/******/ };
/******/
/******/ // Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call
/******/ __webpack_require__.o = function(object, property) { return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(object, property); };
/******/
/******/ // __webpack_public_path__
/******/ __webpack_require__.p = "";
/******/
/******/ // Load entry module and return exports
/******/ return __webpack_require__(__webpack_require__.s = 2);
/******/ })
/************************************************************************/
/******/ ([
/* 0 */
/***/ (function(module, exports) {
var g;
// This works in non-strict mode
g = (function() {
return this;
})();
try {
// This works if eval is allowed (see CSP)
g = g || Function("return this")() || (1,eval)("this");
} catch(e) {
// This works if the window reference is available
if(typeof window === "object")
g = window;
}
// g can still be undefined, but nothing to do about it...
// We return undefined, instead of nothing here, so it's
// easier to handle this case. if(!global) { ...}
module.exports = g;
/***/ }),
/* 1 */
/***/ (function(module, exports) {
module.exports = function(message) {
return message;
};
/***/ }),
/* 2 */
/***/ (function(module, exports, __webpack_require__) {
/* WEBPACK VAR INJECTION */(function(global) {var echo = __webpack_require__(1);
global.echo = echo;
/* WEBPACK VAR INJECTION */}.call(exports, __webpack_require__(0)))
/***/ })
/******/ ]);
$ npm install gas-webpack-plugin --save-dev
$ webpack --mode production
You can pass a hash of configuration options to gas-webpack-plugin. Allowed values are as follows
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|comment
{Boolean}
true
|If true then generate a top level function declaration statement with comment.
|autoGlobalExportsFiles
{Array<String>}
[]
|Array of source file paths that to generate global assignments expression from exports.* statements.
Assignments expression to global object is automatically generated from named exports (
exports.*) Included in the file specified by the autoGlobalExportsFiles option.
main.ts:
import './echo';
echo.ts:
// geranate global assignment expressions from named export
export const echo = (message) => message;
webpack.config.js:
const GasPlugin = require("gas-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
context: __dirname,
entry: "./main.ts",
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /(\.ts)$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
},
],
},
resolve: {
extensions: [".ts"],
},
output: {
path: __dirname ,
filename: 'Code.js'
},
plugins: [
new GasPlugin({
autoGlobalExportsFiles: ['*.ts']
})
]
}
gas-webpack-plugin is support for Webpack@5.x