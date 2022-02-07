Webpack plugin for Google Apps Script.

About

In Google Apps Script, an entry point called from google.script.run must be a top level function declaration on the server side. gas-webpack-plugin detects function assignment expressions to global object and generate a corresponding top level function declaration statement.

example

main.js:

var echo = require ( './echo' ); global.echo = echo;

echo.js:

module .exports = function ( message ) { return message; }

webpack.config.js:

const GasPlugin = require ( "gas-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { context : __dirname, entry : "./main.js" , output : { path : __dirname , filename : 'Code.gs' }, plugins : [ new GasPlugin() ] }

build:

$ webpack

Code.gs

function echo ( ) { } ( function ( modules ) { var installedModules = {}; function __webpack_require__ ( moduleId ) { if (installedModules[moduleId]) return installedModules[moduleId].exports; var module = installedModules[moduleId] = { i: moduleId, l: false , exports: {} }; modules[moduleId].call( module .exports, module , module .exports, __webpack_require__); module .l = true ; return module .exports; } __webpack_require__.m = modules; __webpack_require__.c = installedModules; __webpack_require__.i = function ( value ) { return value; }; __webpack_require__.d = function ( exports, name, getter ) { if (!__webpack_require__.o(exports, name)) { Object .defineProperty(exports, name, { configurable: false , enumerable: true , get : getter /******/ }); /******/ } /******/ }; /******/ /******/ // getDefaultExport function for compatibility with non-harmony modules /******/ __webpack_require__.n = function(module) { var getter = module && module .__esModule ? function getDefault ( ) { return module [ 'default' ]; } : function getModuleExports ( ) { return module ; }; __webpack_require__.d(getter, 'a' , getter); return getter; }; __webpack_require__.o = function ( object, property ) { return Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(object, property); }; __webpack_require__.p = "" ; return __webpack_require__(__webpack_require__.s = 2 ); }) ([ ( function ( module, exports ) { var g; g = ( function ( ) { return this ; })(); try { g = g || Function ( "return this" )() || ( 1 , eval )( "this" ); } catch (e) { if ( typeof window === "object" ) g = window ; } module .exports = g; }), ( function ( module, exports ) { module .exports = function ( message ) { return message; }; }), ( function ( module, exports, __webpack_require__ ) { ( function ( global ) { var echo = __webpack_require__( 1 ); global.echo = echo; }.call(exports, __webpack_require__( 0 ))) }) ]);

Installation

$ npm install gas-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

CLI

$ webpack --mode production

Options

You can pass a hash of configuration options to gas-webpack-plugin. Allowed values are as follows

Name Type Default Description comment {Boolean} true If true then generate a top level function declaration statement with comment. autoGlobalExportsFiles {Array<String>} [] Array of source file paths that to generate global assignments expression from exports.* statements.

Geranate global assignment expressions from exports.*

Assignments expression to global object is automatically generated from named exports ( exports.* ) Included in the file specified by the autoGlobalExportsFiles option.

main.ts:

import './echo' ;

echo.ts:

export const echo = ( message ) => message;

webpack.config.js:

const GasPlugin = require ( "gas-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { context : __dirname, entry : "./main.ts" , module : { rules : [ { test : /(\.ts)$/ , loader : 'ts-loader' , }, ], }, resolve : { extensions : [ ".ts" ], }, output : { path : __dirname , filename : 'Code.js' }, plugins : [ new GasPlugin({ autoGlobalExportsFiles : [ '*.ts' ] }) ] }

Webpack version support

gas-webpack-plugin is support for Webpack@5.x