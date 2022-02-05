Top level function generator for Google Apps Script.
In Google Apps Script, it must be top level function declaration that entry point called from google.script.run.
gas-entry-generator generate a top level function declaration statement, when it detect a function assignment expression to
global object.
$ npm install gas-entry-generator --save-dev
foo.js:
/**
* comment for foo function.
*/
global.foo = function () {
};
generate.js:
const fs = require('fs');
const { generate } = require('gas-entry-generator');
const fooSource = fs.readFileSync('foo.js', {encoding: 'utf8'});
const options = {
comment: true
};
const output = generate(fooSource, options);
console.log(output.entryPointFunctions);
Console output:
/**
* comment for foo function.
*/
function foo() {
}
Execute to generate function as entry point.
$ node generate.js
foo.ts:
/**
* comment for foo function.
*/
exports.foo = () => 'bar';
generate.js:
const fs = require('fs');
const { generate } = require('gas-entry-generator');
const fooSource = fs.readFileSync('foo.js', {encoding: 'utf8'});
const options = {
comment: true,
autoGlobalExports: true // Enable to detect exports.* to generate entry point functions.
};
const output = generate(fooSource, options);
console.log(output.entryPointFunctions);
console.log('-----');
console.log(output.globalAssignments);
Console output:
/**
* comment for foo function.
*/
function foo() {
}
-----
global.foo = exports.foo;