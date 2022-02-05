openbase logo
geg

gas-entry-generator

by MURAKAMI Masahiko
2.1.0 (see all)

Generator of Google Apps Script entry point function

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

gas-entry-generator NPM version Build Status Dependency Status  Coverage percentage

Top level function generator for Google Apps Script.

About

In Google Apps Script, it must be top level function declaration that entry point called from google.script.run. gas-entry-generator generate a top level function declaration statement, when it detect a function assignment expression to global object.

Installation

$ npm install gas-entry-generator --save-dev

example

foo.js:

/**
 * comment for foo function.
 */
global.foo = function () {
};

generate.js:

const fs = require('fs');
const { generate } = require('gas-entry-generator');

const fooSource = fs.readFileSync('foo.js', {encoding: 'utf8'});
const options = {
  comment: true
};
const output = generate(fooSource, options);
console.log(output.entryPointFunctions);

Console output:

/**
 * comment for foo function.
 */
function foo() {
}

Execute to generate function as entry point.

$ node generate.js

geranate global assignment expressions from exports.*

foo.ts:

/**
 * comment for foo function.
 */
exports.foo = () => 'bar';

generate.js:

const fs = require('fs');
const { generate } = require('gas-entry-generator');

const fooSource = fs.readFileSync('foo.js', {encoding: 'utf8'});
const options = {
  comment: true,
  autoGlobalExports: true // Enable to detect exports.* to generate entry point functions.
};
const output = generate(fooSource, options);
console.log(output.entryPointFunctions);
console.log('-----');
console.log(output.globalAssignments);

Console output:

/**
 * comment for foo function.
 */
function foo() {
}
-----
global.foo = exports.foo;

