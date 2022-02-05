Top level function generator for Google Apps Script.

About

In Google Apps Script, it must be top level function declaration that entry point called from google.script.run. gas-entry-generator generate a top level function declaration statement, when it detect a function assignment expression to global object.

Installation

$ npm install gas-entry-generator --save-dev

example

foo.js:

global.foo = function ( ) { };

generate.js:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { generate } = require ( 'gas-entry-generator' ); const fooSource = fs.readFileSync( 'foo.js' , { encoding : 'utf8' }); const options = { comment : true }; const output = generate(fooSource, options); console .log(output.entryPointFunctions);

Console output:

function foo ( ) { }

Execute to generate function as entry point.

$ node generate.js

geranate global assignment expressions from exports.*

foo.ts:

exports.foo = () => 'bar' ;

generate.js:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { generate } = require ( 'gas-entry-generator' ); const fooSource = fs.readFileSync( 'foo.js' , { encoding : 'utf8' }); const options = { comment : true , autoGlobalExports : true }; const output = generate(fooSource, options); console .log(output.entryPointFunctions); console .log( '-----' ); console .log(output.globalAssignments);

Console output: