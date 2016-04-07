garnish

Prettifies ndjson or bole logs from budo, wzrd and other tools.

Example with budo, which uses this under the hood.

Install

npm install garnish [-g|--save-dev]

Usage

CLI

Pipe a ndjson emitter into garnish like so:

node app.js | garnish [opts] Options: --level, -l the minimum debug level, default 'debug' --name, -n the default app name

Where level can be debug , info , warn , error .

API

Returns a duplexer that parses input as ndjson, and writes a pretty-printed result. Options:

level (String) the minimum log level to print (default 'debug' ) the order is as follows: debug , info , warn , error

(String) name (String) the default name for your logger; a message's name field will not be printed when it matches this default name, to reduce redundant/obvious information in the logs.

(String)

format

Typically, you would use bole or ndjson to write the content to garnish. You can also write ndjson to stdout like so:

console .log({ name : 'myApp' , level : 'warn' , message : 'not found' }) console .log({ name : 'myApp' , type : 'generated' , level : 'info' , url : '/foo.png' , statusCode : 200 , contentLength : 12800 , elapsed : 120 })

Currently garnish styles the following:

level the log level e.g. debug , info , warn , error (default debug ) - only shown if message is present

name an optional event or application name. It's recommended to always have a name.

message an event message.

url a url (stripped to pathname), useful for router logging.

statusCode an HTTP statusCode. Codes >=400 are displayed in red.

contentLength the response size; if a number , bytes are assumed

elapsed time elapsed since the previous related event; if a number , milliseconds are assumed

type the type of event logged

colors an optional color mapping for custom styles



You can use the colors field to override any of the default colors with a new ANSI style.

For example, the following will print elapsed in yellow if it passes our threshold:

function logTime ( msg ) { var now = Date .now() var time = now - lastTime lastTime = now console .log({ name : 'app' , message : msg, elapsed : time + ' ms' , colors : { elapsed : time > 1000 ? 'yellow' : 'green' } }) }

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.