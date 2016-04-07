openbase logo
garnish

by Matt DesLauriers
5.2.0 (see all)

🍸 prettifies ndjson from wzrd and similar tools

4.3K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

garnish

stable

Prettifies ndjson or bole logs from budo, wzrd and other tools.

Example with budo, which uses this under the hood.

Install

npm install garnish [-g|--save-dev]

Usage

CLI

Pipe a ndjson emitter into garnish like so:

node app.js | garnish [opts]

Options:

    --level, -l    the minimum debug level, default 'debug'
    --name, -n     the default app name

Where level can be debug, info, warn, error.

API

garnish([opt])

Returns a duplexer that parses input as ndjson, and writes a pretty-printed result. Options:

  • level (String)
    • the minimum log level to print (default 'debug')
    • the order is as follows: debug, info, warn, error
  • name (String)
    • the default name for your logger; a message's name field will not be printed when it matches this default name, to reduce redundant/obvious information in the logs.

format

Typically, you would use bole or ndjson to write the content to garnish. You can also write ndjson to stdout like so:

// a log message
console.log({
  name: 'myApp',
  level: 'warn',
  message: 'not found'
})

// a typical server message
console.log({
  name: 'myApp',
  type: 'generated',
  level: 'info',
  url: '/foo.png',
  statusCode: 200,
  contentLength: 12800, // in bytes
  elapsed: 120 // in milliseconds
})

Currently garnish styles the following:

  • level
    • the log level e.g. debug, info, warn, error (default debug) - only shown if message is present
  • name
    • an optional event or application name. It's recommended to always have a name.
  • message
    • an event message.
  • url
    • a url (stripped to pathname), useful for router logging.
  • statusCode
    • an HTTP statusCode. Codes >=400 are displayed in red.
  • contentLength
    • the response size; if a number, bytes are assumed
  • elapsed
    • time elapsed since the previous related event; if a number, milliseconds are assumed
  • type
    • the type of event logged
  • colors
    • an optional color mapping for custom styles

You can use the colors field to override any of the default colors with a new ANSI style.

For example, the following will print elapsed in yellow if it passes our threshold:

function logTime (msg) {
  var now = Date.now()
  var time = now - lastTime
  lastTime = now

  console.log({
    name: 'app',
    message: msg,
    elapsed: time + ' ms',
    colors: {
      elapsed: time > 1000 ? 'yellow' : 'green'
    }
  })
}

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

