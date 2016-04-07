Prettifies ndjson or bole logs from budo, wzrd and other tools.
Example with budo, which uses this under the hood.
npm install garnish [-g|--save-dev]
Pipe a ndjson emitter into
garnish like so:
node app.js | garnish [opts]
Options:
--level, -l the minimum debug level, default 'debug'
--name, -n the default app name
Where
level can be
debug,
info,
warn,
error.
garnish([opt])
Returns a duplexer that parses input as ndjson, and writes a pretty-printed result. Options:
level (String)
'debug')
debug,
info,
warn,
error
name (String)
name field will not be printed when it matches this default name, to reduce redundant/obvious information in the logs.
Typically, you would use bole or ndjson to write the content to garnish. You can also write ndjson to
stdout like so:
// a log message
console.log({
name: 'myApp',
level: 'warn',
message: 'not found'
})
// a typical server message
console.log({
name: 'myApp',
type: 'generated',
level: 'info',
url: '/foo.png',
statusCode: 200,
contentLength: 12800, // in bytes
elapsed: 120 // in milliseconds
})
Currently garnish styles the following:
level
debug,
info,
warn,
error (default
debug) - only shown if
message is present
name
message
url
statusCode
>=400 are displayed in red.
contentLength
number, bytes are assumed
elapsed
number, milliseconds are assumed
type
colors
You can use the
colors field to override any of the default colors with a new ANSI style.
For example, the following will print
elapsed in yellow if it passes our threshold:
function logTime (msg) {
var now = Date.now()
var time = now - lastTime
lastTime = now
console.log({
name: 'app',
message: msg,
elapsed: time + ' ms',
colors: {
elapsed: time > 1000 ? 'yellow' : 'green'
}
})
}
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.