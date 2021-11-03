Garlic.js allows you to automatically persist your forms' text and select field values locally, until the form is submitted. This way, your users don't lose any precious data if they accidentally close their tab or browser.
1.4.2
See CHANGELOG for more info.
tests/index.html
npm install && npm test
You'll need ruby, and Google Closure compiler:
gem install closure-compiler. Then, just call:
./bin/build.sh version where version is the build release. eg:
./bin/build.sh 1.1.2
They'll be created and dumped in the dist/ directory
MIT - See LICENCE.md