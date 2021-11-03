Garlic.js allows you to automatically persist your forms' text and select field values locally, until the form is submitted. This way, your users don't lose any precious data if they accidentally close their tab or browser.

Demonstration / Documentation

http://garlicjs.org/

Version

1.4.2

See CHANGELOG for more info.

TODO

Improve doc and api;

Refactorize some code;

Work on inputs radio and textarea where there are conflicts;

And much more, for fun!

Run tests

In your browser: go to tests/index.html

Headless tests: npm install && npm test

Make production minified versions

You'll need ruby, and Google Closure compiler: gem install closure-compiler . Then, just call:

./bin/build.sh version where version is the build release. eg: ./bin/build.sh 1.1.2

They'll be created and dumped in the dist/ directory

Contributors

@cdmoyer

@johnrees

@Marfa

@leondewey

@willdurand

@nashby

Used / Inspiration

localStorageshim for IE browsers: https://github.com/mattpowell/localstorageshim by @mattpowell

minify ruby script https://gist.github.com/765432 by @benpickles

Licence

MIT - See LICENCE.md