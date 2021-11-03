openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gar

garlicjs

by Guillaume Potier
1.4.2 (see all)

Automatically persist your forms' text and select field values locally, until the form is submitted.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

709

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Garlic.js

Build Status

Garlic.js allows you to automatically persist your forms' text and select field values locally, until the form is submitted. This way, your users don't lose any precious data if they accidentally close their tab or browser.

Demonstration / Documentation

http://garlicjs.org/

Version

1.4.2

See CHANGELOG for more info.

TODO

  • Improve doc and api;
  • Refactorize some code;
  • Work on inputs radio and textarea where there are conflicts;
  • And much more, for fun!

Run tests

  • In your browser: go to tests/index.html
  • Headless tests: npm install && npm test

Make production minified versions

You'll need ruby, and Google Closure compiler: gem install closure-compiler. Then, just call:

./bin/build.sh version where version is the build release. eg: ./bin/build.sh 1.1.2

They'll be created and dumped in the dist/ directory

Contributors

  • @cdmoyer
  • @johnrees
  • @Marfa
  • @leondewey
  • @willdurand
  • @nashby

Used / Inspiration

Licence

MIT - See LICENCE.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial