openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

garden

by leroy-merlin-br
0.52.0 (see all)

A styleguide based on Leroy Merlin needs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

199

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Garden

codecov.io npm version

A front end library to help you make ​your​ grass greener than the other side

Contents

Greenkeeper badge

Install

You can manually download our latest release, or install with npm:

NPM

npm install garden

Bower

bower install garden

CDN

CSS

<link href="https://unpkg.com/garden/dist/css/garden.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

JavaScript

<script scr="https://unpkg.com/garden/dist/js/garden.min.js"></script>

Documentation

Garden documentation is built with Metalsmith and publicly hosted on Github Pages at http://styleguide.leroymerlin.com.br

Running locally

  1. Run npm install.
  2. Run npm run gulp.
  3. Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

Using Docker

Alternatively, you can install and run the application using a docker container.

Installing Docker

On Ubuntu
On macOS
On Windows

Testing docker installation

Docker version:

docker --version

Docker-compose version:

docker-compose --version

Development

After having docker and docker-compose setup on your machine you can simply run these commands to run the project:

  1. Run docker-compose build (Setup container)
  2. Run docker-compose run --rm web npm install (Install dependencies)
  3. Run docker-compose up (Run webserver)

Contributing

Checkout the contributing section to learn more on how to open issues, create pull requests, commit standards and more.

Versioning

Garden follows SEMVER standards

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial