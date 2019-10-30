A front end library to help you make your grass greener than the other side
You can manually download our latest release, or install with npm:
npm install garden
bower install garden
CSS
<link href="https://unpkg.com/garden/dist/css/garden.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
JavaScript
<script scr="https://unpkg.com/garden/dist/js/garden.min.js"></script>
Garden documentation is built with Metalsmith and publicly hosted on Github Pages at http://styleguide.leroymerlin.com.br
npm install.
npm run gulp.
http://localhost:3000 in your browser.
Alternatively, you can install and run the application using a docker container.
Docker version:
docker --version
Docker-compose version:
docker-compose --version
After having
docker and
docker-compose setup on your machine you can simply run these commands to run the project:
docker-compose build (Setup container)
docker-compose run --rm web npm install (Install dependencies)
docker-compose up (Run webserver)
Checkout the contributing section to learn more on how to open issues, create pull requests, commit standards and more.
Garden follows SEMVER standards