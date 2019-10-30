A front end library to help you make ​your​ grass greener than the other side

Contents

Install

You can manually download our latest release, or install with npm:

NPM

npm install garden

Bower

bower install garden

CDN

CSS

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/garden/dist/css/garden.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

JavaScript

< script scr = "https://unpkg.com/garden/dist/js/garden.min.js" > </ script >

Documentation

Garden documentation is built with Metalsmith and publicly hosted on Github Pages at http://styleguide.leroymerlin.com.br

Running locally

Run npm install . Run npm run gulp . Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

Using Docker

Alternatively, you can install and run the application using a docker container.

Installing Docker

On Ubuntu

On macOS

On Windows

Testing docker installation

Docker version:

docker --version

Docker-compose version:

docker-compose --version

Development

After having docker and docker-compose setup on your machine you can simply run these commands to run the project:

Run docker-compose build (Setup container) Run docker-compose run --rm web npm install (Install dependencies) Run docker-compose up (Run webserver)

Contributing

Checkout the contributing section to learn more on how to open issues, create pull requests, commit standards and more.

Versioning

Garden follows SEMVER standards

License

MIT License