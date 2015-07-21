openbase logo
gapitoken

by Gal Ben-Haim
0.1.5 (see all)

Node.js Google API service account authorization

Readme

node-gapitoken

Node.js module for Google API service account authorization (Server to Server flow).

Build Status

Installation

npm install gapitoken

Usage

var GAPI = require('gapitoken');

var gapi = new GAPI({
    iss: 'service account email address from Google API console',
    scope: 'space delimited list of requested scopes',
    keyFile: 'path to private_key.pem'
}, function(err) {
   if (err) { return console.log(err); }

   gapi.getToken(function(err, token) {
       if (err) { return console.log(err); }
       console.log(token);
   });     
});

Another option is to pass the private key as a string

var key = "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----";

var gapi = new GAPI({
    iss: 'service account email address from Google API console',
    scope: 'space delimited list of requested scopes',
    key: key
}, function() {
   gapi.getToken(function(err, token) {
       if (err) { return console.log(err); }
       console.log(token);
   });     
});

Creating a Private key file

1) Login to Google API Console, and under "API Access" create a "service account" for your project.

2) Download the .p12 private key file

3) Convert the .p12 file to .pem: openssl pkcs12 -in key.p12 -out key.pem -nocerts

NOTE: You must set a passphrase for the .pem file

4) Remove the passphrase from the .pem file: openssl rsa -in key.pem -out key.pem

