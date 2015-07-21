Node.js module for Google API service account authorization (Server to Server flow).
npm install gapitoken
var GAPI = require('gapitoken');
var gapi = new GAPI({
iss: 'service account email address from Google API console',
scope: 'space delimited list of requested scopes',
keyFile: 'path to private_key.pem'
}, function(err) {
if (err) { return console.log(err); }
gapi.getToken(function(err, token) {
if (err) { return console.log(err); }
console.log(token);
});
});
Another option is to pass the private key as a string
var key = "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\n\
-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----";
var gapi = new GAPI({
iss: 'service account email address from Google API console',
scope: 'space delimited list of requested scopes',
key: key
}, function() {
gapi.getToken(function(err, token) {
if (err) { return console.log(err); }
console.log(token);
});
});
1) Login to Google API Console, and under "API Access" create a "service account" for your project.
2) Download the .p12 private key file
3) Convert the .p12 file to .pem:
openssl pkcs12 -in key.p12 -out key.pem -nocerts
NOTE: You must set a passphrase for the .pem file
4) Remove the passphrase from the .pem file:
openssl rsa -in key.pem -out key.pem