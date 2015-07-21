Node.js module for Google API service account authorization (Server to Server flow).

Installation

npm install gapitoken

Usage

var GAPI = require ( 'gapitoken' ); var gapi = new GAPI({ iss : 'service account email address from Google API console' , scope : 'space delimited list of requested scopes' , keyFile : 'path to private_key.pem' }, function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } gapi.getToken( function ( err, token ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(token); }); });

Another option is to pass the private key as a string

var key = "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

\ XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

\ XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

\ XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

\ XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

\ XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

\ XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

\ -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----" ; var gapi = new GAPI({ iss : 'service account email address from Google API console' , scope : 'space delimited list of requested scopes' , key : key }, function ( ) { gapi.getToken( function ( err, token ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(token); }); });

for using node-gapitoken to access Google Cloud Storage see https://github.com/bsphere/node-gcs

Creating a Private key file

1) Login to Google API Console, and under "API Access" create a "service account" for your project.

2) Download the .p12 private key file

3) Convert the .p12 file to .pem: openssl pkcs12 -in key.p12 -out key.pem -nocerts

NOTE: You must set a passphrase for the .pem file