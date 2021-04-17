|

💡 Intro

npm package that loads gapi script and initialize some functions.

Since there is no official package and not even an updated package to load the gapi functions for us, this package make this possible. You can either call loadGapiInsideDOM to load the gapi-script inside a <script> tag on your browser. Or use the static gapi value that was copied from google api platform, pasted to this project and exported as gapi .

🚀 Usage

Add the package to your project:

npm install --save gapi-script yarn add gapi-script

You can load gapi with two different approaches 1 - import gapi where you need it:

import { gapi } from 'gapi-script' ;

2 - import gapi and called somewhere in your app:

import { loadGapiInsideDOM } from 'gapi-script' ; const gapi = await loadGapiInsideDOM();

After gapi loaded using the 2 approach you can access it on window.gapi anywhere in your app

Once you have gapi you can use it in other functions to make your life easier

If you need to use gapi auth2 the package already has a function to initialize it:

import { loadAuth2, loadAuth2WithProps, loadClientAuth2 } from 'gapi-script' ; let auth2 = await loadAuth2(gapi, clientId, scopes); let auth2 = await loadAuth2WithProps(gapi, { }); let gapiClient = loadClientAuth2(gapi, clientId, scopes);

📦 Contribution

If you want to contribute just open an issue and send your PR with a good description about it.

OBS: the gapi code is copied from this link google api platform, and can become outdated any time. I'll dedicate myself to keep it updated always, but if you see any error with gapi load, please open an issue to report about it