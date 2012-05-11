A Node.js implementation of the "JavaScript Client Library for Google APIs - Alpha version"

Installation

To install gapi locally, use npm:

npm install gapi

To install gapi globally, use npm:

npm install -g gapi

Usage

Include gapi

var gapi = require ( 'gapi' );

To get started, set your API key with gapi.server.setApiKey() :

gapi.server.setApiKey( 'YOUR_API_KEY' );

You can then use gapi.server.load('API_NAME', 'API_VERSION', CALLBACK) to load the API you wish to use:

gapi.server.load( 'plus' , 'v1' , function ( ) {});

Inside your load callback, you can generate your requests using the gapi.server.API_NAME.NAMESPACE.FUNCTION(OPTIONS) pattern:

var request = gapi.server.plus.people.get({ userId : '102147307918874735077' });

To execute your request, you can call REQUEST.execute(CALLBACK(RESPONSE)) :

request.execute( function ( resp ) {});

The response of the callback is a JSON object that you can work with:

res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( JSON .stringify(resp));

Putting it all together:

gapi.server.setApiKey( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); gapi.server.load( 'plus' , 'v1' , function ( ) { var request = gapi.server.plus.people.get({ userId : '102147307918874735077' }); request.execute( function ( resp ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( JSON .stringify(resp)); }); });

Currently Implemented Request Functions and Options

Google+ V1 ('plus','v1')

Get One Activity

gapi.server.plus.activities.get({ activityId : '' , fields : '' });

List Activities of One User

gapi.server.plus.activities.list({ userId : '' , collection : 'public' , maxResults : 100 , pageToken : '' , fields : '' });

Search all Activities using Query

gapi.server.plus.activities.search({ query : '' , language : '' , maxResults : 20 , orderBy : '' , pageToken : '' , fields : '' });

Get One Comment

gapi.server.plus.comments.get({ commentId : '' , fields : '' });

List All Comments of One Activity

gapi.server.plus.comments.list({ activityId : '' , maxResults : 100 , pageToken : '' , fields : '' });

Get One Person

gapi.server.plus.people.get({ userId : '' , fields : '' });

List the PlusOners or Resharers of One Activity

gapi.server.plus.people.listByActivity({ activityId : '' , collection : '' , maxResults : 100 , pageToken : '' , fields : '' });

Search all People using Query

gapi.server.plus.people.search({ query : '' , language : '' , maxResults : 20 , orderBy : '' , pageToken : '' , fields : '' });

Google Webfonts V1 ('webfonts','v1')

Retrieves the list of fonts currently served by the Google Web Fonts Developer API

gapi.server.webfonts.webfonts.list({ sort : '' , fields : '' });

Examples

You can view further examples in the example folder.

Running the Express example is as easy as entering (in terminal)

cd ./node_modules/gapi/examples/express-example/ && npm install ./ && node app.js

Tests

npm test gapi

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Blaine Bublitz blaine@iceddev.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.