gantt-task-react
Interactive Gantt Chart for React with TypeScript.
Install
npm install gantt-task-react
How to use it
import { Gantt, Task, EventOption, StylingOption, ViewMode, DisplayOption } from 'gantt-task-react';
import "gantt-task-react/dist/index.css";
let tasks: Task[] = [
{
start: new Date(2020, 1, 1),
end: new Date(2020, 1, 2),
name: 'Idea',
id: 'Task 0',
type:'task',
progress: 45,
isDisabled: true,
styles: { progressColor: '#ffbb54', progressSelectedColor: '#ff9e0d' },
},
...
];
<Gantt tasks={tasks} />
You may handle actions
<Gantt
tasks={tasks}
viewMode={view}
onDateChange={onTaskChange}
onTaskDelete={onTaskDelete}
onProgressChange={onProgressChange}
onDoubleClick={onDblClick}
/>
How to run example
cd ./example
npm install
npm start
Gantt Configuration
GanttProps
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Description
|tasks*
|Task
|Tasks array.
|EventOption
|interface
|Specifies gantt events.
|DisplayOption
|interface
|Specifies view type and display timeline language.
|StylingOption
|interface
|Specifies chart and global tasks styles
EventOption
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Description
|onSelect
|(task: Task, isSelected: boolean) => void
|Specifies the function to be executed on the taskbar select or unselect event.
|onDoubleClick
|(task: Task) => void
|Specifies the function to be executed on the taskbar onDoubleClick event.
|onDelete*
|(task: Task) => void/boolean/Promise/Promise
|Specifies the function to be executed on the taskbar on Delete button press event.
|onDateChange*
|(task: Task, children: Task[]) => void/boolean/Promise/Promise
|Specifies the function to be executed when drag taskbar event on timeline has finished.
|onProgressChange*
|(task: Task, children: Task[]) => void/boolean/Promise/Promise
|Specifies the function to be executed when drag taskbar progress event has finished.
|onExpanderClick*
|onExpanderClick: (task: Task) => void;
|Specifies the function to be executed on the table expander click
|timeStep
|(task: Task) => number
|A time step value for onDateChange. Specify in milliseconds.
* Chart undoes operation if method return false or error. Parameter children returns one level deep records.
DisplayOption
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Description
|viewMode
|enum
|Specifies the time scale. Quarter Day, Half Day, Day, Week(ISO-8601, 1st day is Monday), Month.
|locale
|string
|Specifies the month name language. Able formats: ISO 639-2, Java Locale.
|rtl
|boolean
|Sets rtl mode.
StylingOption
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Description
|headerHeight
|number
|Specifies the header height.
|ganttHeight
|number
|Specifies the gantt chart height without header. Default is 0. It`s mean no height limitation.
|columnWidth
|number
|Specifies the time period width.
|listCellWidth
|string
|Specifies the task list cell width. Empty string is mean "no display".
|rowHeight
|number
|Specifies the task row height.
|barCornerRadius
|number
|Specifies the taskbar corner rounding.
|barFill
|number
|Specifies the taskbar occupation. Sets in percent from 0 to 100.
|handleWidth
|number
|Specifies width the taskbar drag event control for start and end dates.
|fontFamily
|string
|Specifies the application font.
|fontSize
|string
|Specifies the application font size.
|barProgressColor
|string
|Specifies the taskbar progress fill color globally.
|barProgressSelectedColor
|string
|Specifies the taskbar progress fill color globally on select.
|barBackgroundColor
|string
|Specifies the taskbar background fill color globally.
|barBackgroundSelectedColor
|string
|Specifies the taskbar background fill color globally on select.
|arrowColor
|string
|Specifies the relationship arrow fill color.
|arrowIndent
|number
|Specifies the relationship arrow right indent. Sets in px
|todayColor
|string
|Specifies the current period column fill color.
|TooltipContent
|Specifies the Tooltip view for selected taskbar.
|TaskListHeader
|Specifies the task list Header view
|TaskListTable
|Specifies the task list Table view
- TooltipContent:
React.FC<{ task: Task; fontSize: string; fontFamily: string; }>;
- TaskListHeader:
React.FC<{ headerHeight: number; rowWidth: string; fontFamily: string; fontSize: string;}>;
- TaskListTable:
React.FC<{ rowHeight: number; rowWidth: string; fontFamily: string; fontSize: string; locale: string; tasks: Task[]; selectedTaskId: string; setSelectedTask: (taskId: string) => void; }>;
Task
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Description
|id*
|string
|Task id.
|name*
|string
|Task display name.
|type*
|string
|Task display type: task, milestone, project
|start*
|Date
|Task start date.
|end*
|Date
|Task end date.
|progress*
|number
|Task progress. Sets in percent from 0 to 100.
|dependencies
|string[]
|Specifies the parent dependencies ids.
|styles
|object
|Specifies the taskbar styling settings locally. Object is passed with the following attributes:
|- backgroundColor: String. Specifies the taskbar background fill color locally.
|- backgroundSelectedColor: String. Specifies the taskbar background fill color locally on select.
|- progressColor: String. Specifies the taskbar progress fill color locally.
|- progressSelectedColor: String. Specifies the taskbar progress fill color globally on select.
|isDisabled
|bool
|Disables all action for current task.
|fontSize
|string
|Specifies the taskbar font size locally.
|project
|string
|Task project name
|hideChildren
|bool
|Hide children items. Parameter works with project type only
*Required
License
MIT