onSelect (task: Task, isSelected: boolean) => void Specifies the function to be executed on the taskbar select or unselect event.

onDoubleClick (task: Task) => void Specifies the function to be executed on the taskbar onDoubleClick event.

onDelete* (task: Task) => void/boolean/Promise/Promise Specifies the function to be executed on the taskbar on Delete button press event.

onDateChange* (task: Task, children: Task[]) => void/boolean/Promise/Promise Specifies the function to be executed when drag taskbar event on timeline has finished.

onProgressChange* (task: Task, children: Task[]) => void/boolean/Promise/Promise Specifies the function to be executed when drag taskbar progress event has finished.

onExpanderClick* onExpanderClick: (task: Task) => void; Specifies the function to be executed on the table expander click