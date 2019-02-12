openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gfr

gantt-for-react

by hustcc
0.2.0 (see all)

🌿 Frappe Gantt components for React wrapper. 一个简单的甘特图 React 组件封装。

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gantt-for-react

Frappe Gantt component for React wrapper.

Build Status npm npm npm

1. Install

npm install --save gantt-for-react

2. Usage

Online demo see https://git.hust.cc/gantt-for-react/.

import React from 'react';
import ReactGantt from 'gantt-for-react';

<ReactGantt
  tasks={this.getTasks()}
  viewMode={this.state.viewMode}
  onClick={this._func}
  onDateChange={this._func}
  onProgressChange={this._func}
  onViewChange={this._func}
  customPopupHtml={this._html_func}
/>

Or you can see the code here.

3. Component props

  • tasks (required, array)

The tasks array need to be show with gantt graph. task is an object with format: { id, name, start, end, progress, dependencies, custom_class }.

  • viewMode (required, string)

The view mode of gantt. Can be Quarter Day, Half Day, Day, Week, Month.

  • customPopupHtml (optional, func)

The popo html function, can be a function that returns html or a simple html string.

And 4 event function props: onClick, onDateChange, onProgressChange, onViewChange. Document can see here.

4. Screenshot

screenshot

5. LICENSE

MIT @hustcc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial