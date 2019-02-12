Frappe Gantt component for React wrapper.

1. Install

npm install --save gantt-for-react

2. Usage

Online demo see https://git.hust.cc/gantt-for-react/.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactGantt from 'gantt-for-react' ; < ReactGantt tasks = {this.getTasks()} viewMode = {this.state.viewMode} onClick = {this._func} onDateChange = {this._func} onProgressChange = {this._func} onViewChange = {this._func} customPopupHtml = {this._html_func} />

Or you can see the code here.

3. Component props

tasks (required, array)

The tasks array need to be show with gantt graph. task is an object with format: { id, name, start, end, progress, dependencies, custom_class }.

viewMode (required, string)

The view mode of gantt. Can be Quarter Day, Half Day, Day, Week, Month.

customPopupHtml (optional, func)

The popo html function, can be a function that returns html or a simple html string.

And 4 event function props: onClick , onDateChange , onProgressChange , onViewChange . Document can see here.

4. Screenshot

5. LICENSE

MIT @hustcc