Project moved as next major version to gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

This project is not suitable for use in a production environment as it runs very slowly even in standard medium projects. This project has been completely rewritten and built with super performance in mind and is available in the new repository as a gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar.

is a vue component but it could be used in other frameworks or even with jQuery (vue is kind of elastic and lightweight framework).

Installation

npm install --save gantt-elastic or download zip from github / clone repo

and if you want default header

npm install --save gantt-elastic-header

Usage

< html charset = "utf-8" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=0" /> < title > GanttElastic editor demo </ title > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dayjs" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/gantt-elastic/dist/GanttElastic.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/gantt-elastic-header/dist/Header.umd.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div style = "width:100%;height:100%" > < div id = "app" v-if = "!destroy" > < gantt-elastic :tasks = "tasks" :options = "options" :dynamic-style = "dynamicStyle" > < gantt-header slot = "header" > </ gantt-header > < gantt-footer slot = "footer" > </ gantt-footer > </ gantt-elastic > </ div > </ div > < script > function getDate ( hours ) { const currentDate = new Date (); const currentYear = currentDate.getFullYear(); const currentMonth = currentDate.getMonth(); const currentDay = currentDate.getDate(); const timeStamp = new Date (currentYear, currentMonth, currentDay, 0 , 0 , 0 ).getTime(); return new Date (timeStamp + hours * 60 * 60 * 1000 ).getTime(); } let tasks = [ { id : 1 , label : 'Make some noise' , user : '<a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=John+Doe" target="_blank" style="color:#0077c0;">John Doe</a>' , start : getDate( -24 * 5 ), duration : 15 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , progress : 85 , type : 'project' , }, { id : 2 , label : 'With great power comes great responsibility' , user : '<a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Peter+Parker" target="_blank" style="color:#0077c0;">Peter Parker</a>' , parentId : 1 , start : getDate( -24 * 4 ), duration : 4 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , progress : 50 , type : 'milestone' , collapsed : true , style : { base : { fill : '#1EBC61' , stroke : '#0EAC51' , }, }, }, { id : 3 , label : 'Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.' , user : '<a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=John+Wayne" target="_blank" style="color:#0077c0;">John Wayne</a>' , parentId : 2 , start : getDate( -24 * 3 ), duration : 2 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , progress : 100 , type : 'task' , }, { id : 4 , label : 'Put that toy AWAY!' , user : '<a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Clark+Kent" target="_blank" style="color:#0077c0;">Clark Kent</a>' , start : getDate( -24 * 2 ), duration : 2 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , progress : 50 , type : 'task' , dependentOn : [ 3 ], }, ]; let options = { maxRows : 100 , maxHeight : 300 , title : { label : 'Your project title as html (link or whatever...)' , html : false , }, row : { height : 24 , }, calendar : { hour : { display : false , }, }, chart : { progress : { bar : false , }, expander : { display : true , }, }, taskList : { expander : { straight : false , }, columns : [ { id : 1 , label : 'ID' , value : 'id' , width : 40 , }, { id : 2 , label : 'Description' , value : 'label' , width : 200 , expander : true , html : true , events : { click({ data, column }) { alert( 'description clicked!

' + data.label); }, }, }, { id : 3 , label : 'Assigned to' , value : 'user' , width : 130 , html : true , }, { id : 3 , label : 'Start' , value : ( task ) => dayjs(task.start).format( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ), width : 78 , }, { id : 4 , label : 'Type' , value : 'type' , width : 68 , }, { id : 5 , label : '%' , value : 'progress' , width : 35 , style : { 'task-list-header-label' : { 'text-align' : 'center' , width : '100%' , }, 'task-list-item-value-container' : { 'text-align' : 'center' , width : '100%' , }, }, }, ], }, }; const app = new Vue({ components : { 'gantt-header' : Header, 'gantt-elastic' : GanttElastic, 'gantt-footer' : { template : `<span>this is a footer</span>` , }, }, data : { tasks : tasks.map( ( task ) => Object .assign({}, task)), options, dynamicStyle : { 'task-list-header-label' : { 'font-weight' : 'bold' , }, }, destroy : false , }, }); let ganttState, ganttInstance; app.$on( 'gantt-elastic-ready' , (ganttElasticInstance) => { ganttInstance = ganttElasticInstance; ganttInstance.$on( 'tasks-changed' , (tasks) => { app.tasks = tasks; }); ganttInstance.$on( 'options-changed' , (options) => { app.options = options; }); ganttInstance.$on( 'dynamic-style-changed' , (style) => { app.dynamicStyle = style; }); ganttInstance.$on( 'chart-task-mouseenter' , ({ data, event }) => { console .log( 'task mouse enter' , { data, event }); }); ganttInstance.$on( 'updated' , () => { }); ganttInstance.$on( 'destroyed' , () => { }); ganttInstance.$on( 'times-timeZoom-updated' , () => { console .log( 'time zoom changed' ); }); ganttInstance.$on( 'taskList-task-click' , ({ event, data, column }) => { console .log( 'task list clicked! (task)' , { data, column }); }); }); app.$mount( '#app' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

gantt-elastic as vue component

Take a look at the vue.html inside examples folder file to see how you could add gantt-elastic inside <script> tag along with the Vue framework

Demo project: https://github.com/neuronetio/vue-gantt-elastic

You can also import gantt-elastic as compiled js component in commonjs or umd format (examples folder) or just grab GanttElastic.vue from src directory and add to your existing vue project.

import Vue from 'vue' ; import GanttElastic from "gantt-elastic" ; import Header from "gantt-elastic-header" ; new Vue({ el : '#gantt' , template : `<gantt-elastic :tasks="tasks" :options="options"> <gantt-elastic-header slot="header"></gantt-elastic-header> <gantt-elastic-footer slot="footer"></gantt-elastic-footer> </gantt-elastic>` , components : { ganttElasticHeader : { template : `<span>your header</span>` }, ganttElastic : GanttElastic ganttElasticFooter : { template : `<span>your footer</span>` }, }, data() { return { tasks : tasks, options : options }; } });

or

import Vue from 'vue' ; import App from './App.vue' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : ( h ) => h(App), });

For webpack usage (pure javascript, inside other frameworks or Vue App/Component)

Take a look at this demo project: https://github.com/neuronetio/gantt-elastic-webpack for other bundlers use umd or commonjs from dist folder.

import GanttElastic from 'gantt-elastic/dist/GantElastic.umd.js' ; import GanttElastic from 'gantt-elastic/dist/GantElastic.common.js' ; import GanttElastic from 'gantt-elastic/src/GantElastic.vue' ; const GanttElastic = require ( 'gantt-elastic/dist/GantElastic.common.js' );

uglifyjs

If you are using uglifyjs in your project be sure to have es6 compatible version like uglify-es

Licensce

MIT