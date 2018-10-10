Gantt Chart

Gantt chart library using jsx support SVG, Canvas and SSR

Install

$ npm install gantt --save

Usage

import { SVGGantt, CanvasGantt, StrGantt } from 'gantt' ; const data = [{ id : 1 , type : 'group' , text : '1 Waterfall model' , start : new Date ( '2018-10-10T09:24:24.319Z' ), end : new Date ( '2018-12-12T09:32:51.245Z' ), percent : 0.71 , links : [] }, { id : 11 , parent : 1 , text : '1.1 Requirements' , start : new Date ( '2018-10-21T09:24:24.319Z' ), end : new Date ( '2018-11-22T01:01:08.938Z' ), percent : 0.29 , links : [{ target : 12 , type : 'FS' }] }, { id : 12 , parent : 1 , text : '1.2 Design' , start : new Date ( '2018-11-05T09:24:24.319Z' ), end : new Date ( '2018-12-12T09:32:51.245Z' ), percent : 0.78 , }]; new SVGGantt( '#svg-root' , data, { viewMode : 'week' }); new CanvasGantt( '#canvas-root' , data, { viewMode : 'week' }); const strGantt = new StrGantt(data, { viewMode : 'week' }); this .body = strGantt.render();

API

interface Link { target: number , type : 'FS' | 'FF' | 'SS' | 'SF' } interface Item { id: number , parent: number , text: string , start: Date , end: Date , percent: number , links: Array <Link> } type StyleOptions = { bgColor: string , lineColor: string , redLineColor: string , groupBack: string , groupFront: string , taskBack: string , taskFront: string , milestone: string , warning: string , danger: string , link: string , textColor: string , lightTextColor: string , lineWidth: string , thickLineWidth: string , fontSize: string , smallFontSize: string , fontFamily: string , } type Options = { viewMode: 'day' | 'week' | 'month' , onClick: ( item: Item ) => {}, offsetY: number , rowHeight: number , barHeight: number , thickWidth: number , styleOptions: StyleOptions } declare class SVGGantt { constructor ( element: string | HTMLElement, data: Array <Item>, options: Options ); setData(data: Array <Item>): void ; setOptions(options: Options): void ; render(): void ; } declare class CanvasGantt { constructor ( element: string | HTMLElement, data: Array <Item>, options: Options ); setData(data: Array <Item>): void ; setOptions(options: Options): void ; render(): void ; } declare class StrGantt { constructor ( data: Array <Item>, options: Options ); setData(data: Array <Item>): void ; setOptions(options: Options): void ; render(): string ; }

License

Gantt is available under the terms of the MIT License.