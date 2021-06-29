A ganache utility that simplifies writing time dependent or stateless tests on a local Ethereum blockchain.
NOTE:
npm i ganache-time-traveler
The general outline is to add
require at the top of your tests
const timeMachine = require('ganache-time-traveler');
add the
beforeEach and
afterEach hooks into your truffle test file
contract('Test', async (accounts) => {
let exampleContract;
beforeEach(async() => {
let snapshot = await timeMachine.takeSnapshot();
snapshotId = snapshot['result'];
});
afterEach(async() => {
await timeMachine.revertToSnapshot(snapshotId);
});
before('Deploy Contracts', async() => {
/* DEPLOY CONTRACTS HERE */
exampleContract = await ExampleContract.new();
});
/* ADD TESTS HERE */
it('Time Dependent Test', async () => {
await timeMachine.advanceTimeAndBlock(/* SECONDS TO ADVANCE BY */);
});
});
advanceTime(<seconds_to_advance_by>)
Advances the time on the blockchain forward. Takes a single parameter, which is the number of seconds to advance by.
Note: for advancetime() to take effect, the block must also be mined using
advanceBlock(). See
advanceTimeAndBlock() to do both.
advanceBlock()
Mines a new block; advances the block forward by 1 block.
advanceBlockAndSetTime(<new_time>)
Advances the block forward by 1 and sets the time to a new time.
advanceTimeAndBlock(<seconds_to_advance_by>)
Advances the block by 1 in addition to advancing the time on the blockchain forward. Takes a single parameter, which is the number of seconds to advance by.
takeSnapshot()
Snapshot the state of the blockchain at the current block. Takes no parameters. Returns the integer id of the snapshot created.
revertToSnapshot(<id_to_revert_to>)
Revert the state of the blockchain to a previous snapshot. Takes a single parameter, which is the snapshot id to revert to.