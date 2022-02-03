openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ganache-core

by trufflesuite
2.13.2 (see all)

A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69.8K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

116

Package

Dependencies

30

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
AllenAJ

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

./src/packages/ganache/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Allen JosephINDIA46 Ratings53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Buggy
Bleeding Edge

I've used Ganache to locally run a blockchain network and to test my smart contracts. Ganache along with Truffle is the best in the market as of March, 2021 to develop ethereum applications. Also one thing I love about Truffle is that, it also has a GUI!, hence making it easy for Windows user. Also it provides 10 public addresses instead of 1 so it's easy to test. From my experience, I had some bugs with it sometimes but it got fixed once I had restarted the game. And it's a bit hard to setup initially. Rest everything about Ganache is good. Thank you!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial