Allen Joseph ● INDIA ● 46 Rating s ● 53 Review s ● 20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.

1 year ago

Hard to Use Great Documentation Buggy Bleeding Edge

I've used Ganache to locally run a blockchain network and to test my smart contracts. Ganache along with Truffle is the best in the market as of March, 2021 to develop ethereum applications. Also one thing I love about Truffle is that, it also has a GUI!, hence making it easy for Windows user. Also it provides 10 public addresses instead of 1 so it's easy to test. From my experience, I had some bugs with it sometimes but it got fixed once I had restarted the game. And it's a bit hard to setup initially. Rest everything about Ganache is good. Thank you!