We created GammaCV to make it easy to integrate Computer Vision in modern web applications. GammaCV was built with a similar architecture to TensorFlow, in particular, it also uses a data flow paradigm to create and run graphs on GPU, this enables the robust image processing and feature extraction capability of the library.
To install the stable version:
npm install --save gammacv
This assumes you are using npm as your package manager.
You can find the GammaCV documentation on the website.
Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contribution.
Arkadiy Pilguk, Mihail Zachepilo, Dmitriy Donskov, Ihor Pchelnik, Rostyslav Kravchenko, Andrii Omelianenko