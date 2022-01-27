openbase logo
gammacv

by PeculiarVentures
0.5.2 (see all)

GammaCV is a WebGL accelerated Computer Vision library for browser

Overview

Readme

GammaCV Logo

Lines Extraction Example

GammaCV is a WebGL accelerated Computer Vision library for modern web applications.

We created GammaCV to make it easy to integrate Computer Vision in modern web applications. GammaCV was built with a similar architecture to TensorFlow, in particular, it also uses a data flow paradigm to create and run graphs on GPU, this enables the robust image processing and feature extraction capability of the library.

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save gammacv

This assumes you are using npm as your package manager.

Examples

Documentation

You can find the GammaCV documentation on the website.

Want to help?

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contribution.

Core Contributors

Arkadiy Pilguk, Mihail Zachepilo, Dmitriy Donskov, Ihor Pchelnik, Rostyslav Kravchenko, Andrii Omelianenko

